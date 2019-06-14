The Reviews Are In: HERO7 Black Perfect Travel Companion The Reviews Are In: HERO7 Black Perfect Travel Companion
06/14/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
Whether it's
TimeWarping through the tropics, HyperSmoothing through the Himalayas or SuperPhotoing a secluded campsite, HERO7 Black is being recognized as the best travel companion for all adventures.
Check out what these experienced travelers from around the world have to say about capturing immersive content with HERO7 Black.
GoPro HERO7 Black locked in 5/5 stars for the new, built-in electronic stabilization feature: Hypersmooth in TechRadar's review.
Read the full article here.
Inspiring individuals to try new things - Hackernoon high fives GoPro for getting people out of their comfort zone.
Read the full article here.
Off-road biking, deep-sea diving and a mix of other adventure sports are just a few activities First Post advises you to take your GoPro HERO7.
Read the full article here.
Nomadasaurus went on a secret adventure featuring the GoPro HERO7 Black Dusk White in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Read the full article here.
