Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC

(GPRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The Reviews Are In: HERO7 Black Perfect Travel Companion The Reviews Are In: HERO7 Black Perfect Travel Companion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
Jun 14, 2019

Whether it's TimeWarping through the tropics, HyperSmoothing through the Himalayas or SuperPhotoing a secluded campsite, HERO7 Black is being recognized as the best travel companion for all adventures.

Check out what these experienced travelers from around the world have to say about capturing immersive content with HERO7 Black.

Times Now chose GoPro HERO7 Limited Edition Dusk White as Holi Festival's perfect companion, check out their POV video of the festival here.

GoPro HERO7 Black locked in 5/5 stars for the new, built-in electronic stabilization feature: Hypersmooth in TechRadar's review. Read the full article here.

Read the full article here to learn some more tips and tricks to take your content to the next level.

Inspiring individuals to try new things - Hackernoon high fives GoPro for getting people out of their comfort zone. Read the full article here.

Off-road biking, deep-sea diving and a mix of other adventure sports are just a few activities First Post advises you to take your GoPro HERO7. Read the full article here.

Nomadasaurus went on a secret adventure featuring the GoPro HERO7 Black Dusk White in Queenstown, New Zealand. Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
12:29pTHE REVIEWS ARE IN : HERO7 Black Perfect Travel Companion The Reviews Are In: HE..
PU
06/13GOPRO : Take An Adventure with GoPro + Airbnb Take An Adventure with GoPro + Air..
PU
06/13GOPRO : international travel tips and tricks international travel tips and trick..
PU
06/07GOPRO : Under tariff threat, Mexico less attractive to companies avoiding China ..
RE
06/06GOPRO, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/05GOPRO : Bufoni, McMillin, Peterson Win Big Bufoni, McMillin, Peterson Win Big
PU
05/31GOPRO : Women's General Counsel Network Ring In 10 Years With GoPro Women's Gene..
PU
05/31GOPRO : Trade-Up Program has landed in the EU GoPro's Trade-Up Program has lande..
PU
05/30GOPRO : Statement of Ownership
PU
05/24GOPRO : Expands Camera Trade-Up Program to Include Countries in the European Uni..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 255 M
EBIT 2019 66,1 M
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Finance 2019 99,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 179,69
P/E ratio 2020 64,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 898 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,38 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sandor Barna Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Peter C. Gotcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC38.68%941
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%15 931
NIKON CORP-6.90%5 459
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO LTD32.65%818
VITEC GROUP PLC-3.98%663
TAMRON CO LTD35.38%506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About