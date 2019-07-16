Log in
‘Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable' Now Inspiring in Theaters ‘Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable' Now Inspiring in Theaters

07/16/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
Jul 16, 2019

'The ocean is my passion and my love,
somewhere where I can just be me'- Bethany Hamilton

In 2003, at just 13 years old, aspiring professional surfer Bethany Hamilton's life was changed forever. On a calm October morning, Bethany paddled out like she had hundreds of times to her local break in Kauai for a morning surf with friends. As the crew traded waves, a 15-foot tiger shark locked its sights on Bethany and attacked her from below. The bite tore through her board and completely severed her left arm just below her shoulder.

This surf would cause most to hang up their boards for life, but for Bethany, it lit a fire within. She was back to surfing in just four weeks, and a year later, she was back in competitions.

Today, Bethany is one of the most well-known female surfers to come out of Kauai. Not only because of her story, which is unbelievably inspirational, but because she is still one of the best surfers out there. And while her story has been told several times before, the debut of her film 'Unstoppable' is the first time she is telling it 100% from her perspective. From the initial accident to navigating motherhood to tackling big wave surfing, Bethany's POV is one of our favorites to date.

'Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable' hit theaters on July 12 after gaining momentum as an official selection for both the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and the 2018 LA Film Festival. Get a glimpse into the story here, and join the conversation online by tagging #BUnstoppable. Find a theater near you here.

Disclaimer

GoPro Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 23:09:05 UTC
