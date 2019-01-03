Log in
GORDON DADDS GROUP PLC
Gordon Dadds : Directorate Change & Change of Registered Address

01/03/2019

3 January 2019

Gordon Dadds Group plc

Appointment of Director and change of registered address

Gordon Dadds Group plc (AIM: GOR), the acquisitive London-based legal and professional services business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Rogan as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Peter Rogan was a leading insurance and reinsurance lawyer at Ince & Co LLP ("Ince") and widely recognised as an authority in these areas. Mr Rogan was the Senior Partner of Ince between 2000 and 2008. Since his retirement from the Ince partnership, Mr Rogan has continued to advise Ince on a consultancy basis and, most recently, has acted as Interim Chairman of Ince's Board.

Saved as disclosed below, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Additional information on Peter Rogan, Non-Executive Director

Peter Rogan, aged 68, has not held any directorships or been a partner in any partnerships within the previous five years.

Change of Registered Address

Following the recent announcement of the acquisition of Ince, the Group continues with its integration planning and today announces a change in the registered address of the Group as of 31 December 2018 to Aldgate Tower, 2 Leman Street, London, E1 8QN.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Dadds Group plc Via Portland Adrian Biles, Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Yates, Chief Financial Officer

Arden Partners, Nominated Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7614 5900

and broker to the Company

John Llewellyn-Lloyd

Ciaran Walsh

Alex Penney

Portland Communications

+44 (0) 20 7554 1789

Steffan Williams

Email: gordondadds@portland-

Simon Hamer

communications.com

Lauren Gallagher

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Gordon Dadds Group plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:18:14 UTC
