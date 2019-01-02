Gordon Dadds : Restoration - Gordon Dadds Group Plc

RNS Number : 9076L AIM
02 January 2019
NOTICE
02/01/2019 7.30am
RESTORATION OF TRADING ON AIM
Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities was temporarily suspended. The suspension is lifted from 02/01/2019 7:30am an announcement having been made.
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
EXCEAXFAEENNEEF
Disclaimer
Gordon Dadds Group plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 07:33:05 UTC