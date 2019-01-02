Gordon Dadds : Restoration - Gordon Dadds Group Plc

RNS Number : 9076L AIM

02 January 2019

NOTICE

02/01/2019 7.30am

RESTORATION OF TRADING ON AIM

Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities was temporarily suspended. The suspension is lifted from 02/01/2019 7:30am an announcement having been made.

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

EXCEAXFAEENNEEF