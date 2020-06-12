Gordon Pointe Acquisition : HOF Village, LLC Announces Agreement to Acquire Professional Fantasy Football League

CANTON, Ohio, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC ("HOFV" or the "Company"), the owner of the multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village's campus in Canton, Ohio, today announced that it is acquiring a majority interest in the assets of The Crown League, a development stage fantasy football league. Subsequent to closing, the Crown League will rebrand under the HOFV umbrella.

Supported by existing technology, the to-be-named league expects to leverage the Company's brand and access to intellectual property to enter the high-growth vertical of the fantasy sports market in a unique way. The fantasy football league, once operational, may also fuel the development of on property programming at the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, including fantasy football days in Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium.

Once completed, the acquisition is expected to enable the Company to activate and accelerate a key brand extension in its long-term strategic plan and offer a premium fantasy football experience to consumers and sports fans everywhere. Following the acquisition, HOFV expects that its new fantasy sports platform will feature access to many of the best football players of all time, who could potentially become part of the leadership of each team and participate as both managers and coaches. Fans will be able to utilize the innovative technology to gain insight into their team management and immerse themselves in a community-based fantasy league. Closing is expected to occur in conjunction with closing under the merger agreement between HOFV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp., as described below.

"We believe that combining The Crown League's innovative platform and engaged user base with the branding power of HOFV's intellectual property presents a thrilling opportunity to launch our fantasy sports offering," said Michael Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV. "Our unique ability to incorporate never-before-seen content is expected to enable our platform to meaningfully enhance the fantasy football experience, and we hope to continue to expand our fantasy football offering with other gaming platforms in the future. This acquisition will position HOFV to continue to capitalize on the immense popularity of professional football by providing an exciting and innovative fantasy sports and gaming experience to fans around the world."

On September 16, 2019, HOFV entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HOFV."

About HOF Village, LLC

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC, is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Village provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC. HOF Village, LLC has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 16, 2019, pursuant to which HOFV Village Newco, LLC, a subsidiary of HOFV that will hold all of HOFV's operations, will be merged with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

About The Crown League

The Crown League is a development stage platform expected to be the first community-based, national professional fantasy football league. Combining key elements of fantasy sports, esports, and traditional pro sports, The Crown League is intended to create real community, a new form of gaming and an innovative sports experience for the average fan. For more information visit www.thecrownleague.com.

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.

