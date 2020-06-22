Gordon Pointe Acquisition : Michael Levy Named President of Operations at HOF Village, LLC

CANTON, Ohio, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC ("HOFV" or the "Company"), the owner of the multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village's campus in Canton, Ohio, today announced that Michael Levy has been appointed President of Operations of HOF Village, LLC, reporting to Michael Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV.

In this capacity, Mr. Levy will lead the operations team and focus on delivering an exceptional and integrated guest experience across HOFV's multiple lines of business. Mr. Levy will be responsible for day-to-day operations of all on- and off-site assets owned by the Company, and will additionally be responsible for working with on-site partners operating facilities not directly owned by HOFV to continue to deliver a best-in-class experience to guests while operating seamlessly with HOFV's mission and vision for the properties. Moving forward, Mr. Levy will provide key operational input for all new construction development as HOFV continues to execute Phase II of its project.

"We believe that Mike's extensive sports background, comprehensive grasp of business operations and extensive industry expertise across a wide array of key skillsets position him well to oversee our operational team and ensure that we are delivering the best possible experience to our guests across all lines of business," said Mr. Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV. "I am confident that Mike will contribute valuable insights as we work to further develop our many on- and off-site assets, capitalizing on the power of our brand to generate interest and interaction between the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village campus and our many additional growth opportunities, including entertainment and media, programming and events, and fantasy sports leagues, and to provide consumers with an excellent and unique sports and entertainment experience. We are so pleased to welcome Mike to the HOFV team."

Mr. Levy brings over 30 years of sports and entertainment management expertise to the Company, developed through extensive experience working with 11 professional franchises, 11 facilities and 10 sports leagues, including the NBA, MLB, WNBA, NFL, AFL and NHL. Mr. Levy has built a proven track record of driving excellent operational execution and successful start-ups with sports franchises over his extensive sports management career. Mr. Levy joins the Company from his most recent role as President of the Canton Charge, the NBA G League franchise of the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he set numerous attendance records and revenue marks and was named the league's Team Executive of the Year in 2016. Mr. Levy is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On September 16, 2019, HOFV entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HOFV."

About HOF Village, LLC

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC, is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The Hall of Fame Village provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC. HOF Village, LLC has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 16, 2019, pursuant to which HOFV Village Newco, LLC, a subsidiary of HOFV that will hold all of HOFV's operations, will be merged with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ, GPAQU, GPAQW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.

