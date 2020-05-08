Gordon Pointe Acquisition : April 30, 2020

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 29, 2020

GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP.

780 Fifth Avenue South

Naples, FL 34102

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (412) 960-4687

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one Warrant GPAQU Nasdaq Capital Market Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share GPAQ Nasdaq Capital Market Warrants to purchase Class A common stock GPAQW Nasdaq Capital Market

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 29, 2020, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') issued a press release announcing that it will postpone its special meeting of stockholders (the 'Special Meeting') relating to its previously announced pending business combination with HOF Village, LLC, which was originally scheduled for May 4, 2020. The Company will announce the new date, time and record date for the Special Meeting at a later time.

The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated into this Item 8.01 by reference.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed business combination between the Company and HOF Village, LLC ('HOFV'), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary GPAQ Acquisition Holdings, Inc. ('Holdings') has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 2, which became effective on March 24, 2020, for the Holdings securities to be issued to the security holders of the Company and the members of HOF Village Newco, LLC at the closing of the business combination, which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and other documents concerning the proposed business combination and related matters (the 'Registration Statement and Merger Proxy Statement'). Investors and security holders are advised to read the Registration Statement and the Merger Proxy Statement, and amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statements, when available, which will contain important information about the proposed extension and the proposed business combination and the parties to it. The Registration Statement and definitive Merger Proxy Statement will be mailed to stockholders of the Company as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and Merger Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp., 780 Fifth Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'estimate', 'plan', 'outlook', and 'project' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed merger; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transaction is complete, and Holding's, the Company's and HOFV's estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, relating to the acquired business. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the impact of the Coronavirus on GPAQ and HOFV, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement and the proposed transaction contemplated thereby; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of the Company or other conditions to closing in the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been, or will be, instituted against the Company or other parties to the Merger Agreement following announcement of the Merger Agreement and transactions contemplated therein; the ability of Holding's to meet NASDAQ listing standards following the merger and in connection with the consummation thereof; the failure to obtain the financing arrangements necessary to complete the development of the project; the failure to achieve the assumptions underlying certain of the financial projections included within the investor presentation including, among others, securing the timely financing for, and achieving construction of, the second phase of the project within assumed time and financial budget, and achieving expected attendance and occupancy rates; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement of the Merger Agreement and consummation of the transaction described therein; costs related to the proposed merger and the impact of the substantial indebtedness to be incurred to finance the consummation of the merger; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers and retain its key employees; the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by the Company and Holdings.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, Holdings, HOFV, Newco and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests in the Company's directors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2020, and also in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC and declared effective on February 14, 2020, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Registration Statement filed with the SEC and declared effective on March 24, 2020, which includes the proxy statement/prospectus of the Company for the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to the Company's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination, and information concerning the interests of the Company's and Newco's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of the Company's and Newco's equity holders generally, is set forth in the Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Registration Statement.

Non-Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

