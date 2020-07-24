Gordon Pointe Acquisition : HOFREco to Present at "The Emergence of SPACs as a Mainstream IPO Vehicle”

CANTON, OH. - July 24, 2020 - Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ('HOFV' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the owner of the multi-dimensional sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, announced today that Michael Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV, will present at The Emergence of SPACs as a Mainstream IPO Vehicle webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Monday, July 27th, 2020.

HOFV will participate in a panel discussion on the latest trends in the SPAC market. SPACs have received great interest from the investing community over the past year, resulting from the large number of SPAC IPOs as well as successful de-SPACings that have occurred in the market. Michael Crawford will be a part of the 2nd Panel Session beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PST)

The panel will consider whether SPACs have become the new normal for private companies to enter the public markets. It will address the critical dynamics for a successful SPAC IPO, including the makeup of management teams, SPAC structures, and key regulatory considerations, among other general SPAC topics. SPAC business combinations have been at the forefront of the 2020 IPO market, with both institutional and retail investor participation allowing for larger and more liquid transactions than ever before. The panel will explore the drivers of these trends and feature commentary from key players in the space.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP through M-Vest's website, here.

Webinar Details:

1 st Panel Session : SPAC Attack - SPAC IPOs Dominating the Market

: SPAC Attack - SPAC IPOs Dominating the Market 2 nd Panel Session : Trends in Executing SPAC Business Combinations

: Trends in Executing SPAC Business Combinations Date and Time:Monday, July 27th, 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PST) to 1:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. PST)

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

For Information, Contact:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Media Inquiries

Anne Graffice

330-458-9176

Anne.Graffice@hofvillage.com

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Investor Inquiries

Investor.Relations@hofreco.com