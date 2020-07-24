Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.    GPAQ

GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP.

(GPAQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gordon Pointe Acquisition : HOFREco to Present at "The Emergence of SPACs as a Mainstream IPO Vehicle”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT

CANTON, OH. - July 24, 2020 - Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ('HOFV' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the owner of the multi-dimensional sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, announced today that Michael Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV, will present at The Emergence of SPACs as a Mainstream IPO Vehicle webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Monday, July 27th, 2020.

HOFV will participate in a panel discussion on the latest trends in the SPAC market. SPACs have received great interest from the investing community over the past year, resulting from the large number of SPAC IPOs as well as successful de-SPACings that have occurred in the market. Michael Crawford will be a part of the 2nd Panel Session beginning at 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PST)

The panel will consider whether SPACs have become the new normal for private companies to enter the public markets. It will address the critical dynamics for a successful SPAC IPO, including the makeup of management teams, SPAC structures, and key regulatory considerations, among other general SPAC topics. SPAC business combinations have been at the forefront of the 2020 IPO market, with both institutional and retail investor participation allowing for larger and more liquid transactions than ever before. The panel will explore the drivers of these trends and feature commentary from key players in the space.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP through M-Vest's website, here.

Webinar Details:

  • 1st Panel Session: SPAC Attack - SPAC IPOs Dominating the Market
  • 2nd Panel Session: Trends in Executing SPAC Business Combinations
  • Date and Time:Monday, July 27th, 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PST) to 1:30 p.m. EDT (10:30 a.m. PST)

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

For Information, Contact:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Media Inquiries

Anne Graffice

330-458-9176

Anne.Graffice@hofvillage.com

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Investor Inquiries
Investor.Relations@hofreco.com

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION
03:51aGORDON POINTE ACQUISITION : HOFREco to Present at "The Emergence of SPACs as a M..
PU
07/14GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION : Investor Presentation
PU
07/14GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION : Insider Ownership
PU
07/14GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION : Audit Committee Charter
PU
07/14GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION : Code of Business Conduct & Ethics
PU
07/01HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Merger, Creating a Premier Spor..
BU
06/16GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION : June 12, 2020
PU
06/15GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06/15GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Extension of Deadline to Consummate ..
PR
06/12GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 0,82 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -42,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 79,9 M 79,9 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GORDON POINTE ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Dolan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas L. Hein Director, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Robert Bassett Cross Independent Director
Joseph F. Mendel Independent Director
David Dennis Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group