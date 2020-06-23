Log in
GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.    YGRE   ES0105212007

GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.

(YGRE)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Meeting of the Board of Directors approval of the dividend payment calendar

06/23/2020 | 10:32am EDT

Madrid, 22 June 2020

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17

of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 6/2018 of the Spanish Alternative Stock Market (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil) (the "MAB") on information to be provided by high growth potential Companies and SOCIMI incorporated to negotiation in the MAB, hereby publishes the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on this day, has approved the following payment calendar for the distribution of the ordinary dividend for an amount of 538,701.67 euros, which was approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting that took place on 4 June 2020:

Last trading date:

25 June 2020

Ex-date:

26 June 2020

Record date:

29 June 2020

Payment date:

30 June 2020

Gross amount per unit (euro/share)

0.05453468

Net amount per unit (euro/share)

0.04417309

It is hereby noted that the payment agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and that payment will be performed using the means made available by IBERCLEAR to its member entities.

Yours faithfully,

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel Gómez Díez Secretary non-Director

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:31:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2,00 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
Net income 2019 14,8 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2019 14,2 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 1,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,0 M 19,1 M 19,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 44,6x
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,39%
Chart GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.
Duration : Period :
GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jesús González Nieto-Márquez Chief Executive Officer
Juan Rosales Rodríguez Chairman
Kevin William Robinson Director
Francesco Ostuni Director
Lori Ann Biancamano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GORE SPAIN HOLDINGS SOCIMI I, S.A.0.00%19
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)19.43%61 707
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.18.68%38 130
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.28%21 264
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.56%21 099
SEGRO PLC-0.45%13 232
