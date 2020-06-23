GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Meeting of the Board of Directors approval of the dividend payment calendar

Madrid, 22 June 2020

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17

of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 6/2018 of the Spanish Alternative Stock Market (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil) (the "MAB") on information to be provided by high growth potential Companies and SOCIMI incorporated to negotiation in the MAB, hereby publishes the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on this day, has approved the following payment calendar for the distribution of the ordinary dividend for an amount of 538,701.67 euros, which was approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting that took place on 4 June 2020:

Last trading date: 25 June 2020 Ex-date: 26 June 2020 Record date: 29 June 2020 Payment date: 30 June 2020 Gross amount per unit (euro/share) 0.05453468 Net amount per unit (euro/share) 0.04417309

It is hereby noted that the payment agent appointed by the Company is Renta 4 Banco, S.A. and that payment will be performed using the means made available by IBERCLEAR to its member entities.

Yours faithfully,

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel Gómez Díez Secretary non-Director