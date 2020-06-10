Log in
GORE SPAIN SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
GORE Spain SOCIMI I S A : Resolutions of General Shareholders' Meeting

06/10/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Madrid, 10 June 2020

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A. (the "Company" or "GORE"), in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) Nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, and related provisions, as well as with Circular 6/2018 of the Spanish Alternative Stock Market (Mercado Alternativo Bursátil) (the "MAB") on information to be provided by high growth potential Companies and SOCIMIs incorporated to negotiation on the MAB, hereby publishes the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

On 4 June 2020, at 10 am, the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company took place at first call, with the attendance of one shareholder, duly represented, owner of 98.60% of the share capital with a right to vote.

In that session, all the items of the agenda included in the call notice published by means of the relevant fact of 1 May 2020 were subject to deliberation and the following resolutions were adopted:

First.- Approval of the management run by the Board of Directors during the financial year ended on 31 December 2019.

Second.- Approval of the individual annual accounts of the Company (balance sheet, profit and loss account, state of changes in the net equity, state of cash flows and notes to the accounts) as well as the individual management report of the Company of the financial year ended on 31 December 2019, that show a positive result (profits) amounting to EUR 15,103,701.67.

Third.- Approval of the application of results of the annual accounts of the Company of the financial year ended on 31 December 2019 proposed by the shareholder GreenOak Spain Investments S.à r.l., who made such proposal in the meeting, which consists of the allocation of EUR 538,701.67 to "Dividends" and EUR 14,565,000 to "Interim dividend on account of the 2019 financial year". Delegation in the board of directors, with express sub-delegation faculties, to determine the date on which the approved dividend will be distributed.

Fourth.- Approval of the consolidated annual accounts of the Company (balance sheet, profit and loss account, state of changes in the net equity, state of cash flows and notes to the accounts) as well as the consolidated management report of the Company of the financial year ended on 31 December 2019 that show a positive result (profits) of EUR 14,831,906.08.

Fifth.- Delegation for the notarisation of previous agreements

Sixth.- Drafting, reading and approving the minutes of the meeting

GORE Spain Holdings SOCIMI I, S.A.

Ms Isabel Gómez Díez

197838-4-22121-v0.1

- 1 -

66-40628135

Secretary non-Director

197838-4-22121-v0.1

- 2 -

66-40628135

Disclaimer

Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SAU published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 18:57:06 UTC
