GORENJE gospodinjski aparati dd : expands management board with six new members

The Supervisory Board of Gorenje has, following a proposal by the President of the Management Board of Gorenje Franjo Bobinac, expanded the management board to 12 members. Current members will be joined by six new members, that will use their knowledge and skills to accelerate the effective usage of all synergies, arising from the strategic partnership between the Hisense and Gorenje Groups. Their appointment is effective August 16, 2018, while they will execute their mandate on the territory of the Republic of Slovenia in-line with their individual valid work permits, other appropriate permissions or visas.

Dr. Lan Lin has worked in the Hisense Group for the last 16 years, of which more than a decade as a Vice President of Hisense Group. Among others he is also the Chairman of Hisense International, the company's international arm. Dr. Lin is a Pd.D. in Mechanical Engineering and has obtained his doctorate at the acclaimed University of Tennessee in the US.

Chao Liu is the Vice President of Hisense Refrigerator Company with over 7 years of management experience in the Hisense Group. Before assuming his current position, the MBA of University of Memphis was involved with Hisense's operations in Mexico since 2011, as EVP, Director and Manager for the American Region.

Jianmin Han is VP of Hisense International since 2007 and has worked in Hisense for the last 13 years. As of this year, Mr. Han, an MBA by education, is also the General Manager of the Italian branch of Hisense.

Lu Hou has worked in Hisense Europe for over 13 years, the last year as Managing Director of Hisense Europe. He obtained his MBA in Australia and is also the Director of Hisense UK, which handles marketing and sales of Hisense products in the UK.

Anguo Yan has worked in the Hisense Group for over 27 years. He obtained his master's Degree at the renowned BUAA in Beijing, and was, throughout his career, been responsible for various segments of production. He is currently the General Manager of Production at Hisense (ShangDong) Refrigerator, one of the key house appliance manufacturing capacities of the Hisense Group.

Changchun Sun is joining Gorenje from Hisense (ShangDong) Air Conditioning. As of 2011 he is the Vice Minister of Financial Department of the company. He has worked with the Air Conditioning unit of Hisense for 11 years.

The Management Board members will also have new assignments in the new term of office. Franjo Bobinac will be the President of the Management Board, while Dr. Lan Lin will serve as the Vice President of the Management Board. Žiga Debeljak will be responsible for strategic finance, controlling, accounting, digital business coordination, IT and non-core businesses. Changchun Sun will cover operational finance, risk management and internal audit. Saša Markovič, that assumes his term September 1, 2018, will be responsible for sales and marketing in Eastern Europe and CIS countries, while Management Board Member Lu Hou will be responsible for sales and marketing in Western Europe. Chao Liu will be responsible for strategic purchasing, logistics, supply chain and product planning. Tomaž Korošec will be responsible for production, R&D and investments and maintenance. Anguo Yan will be responsible for production systems and improvements, technical support functions and quality. Stanka Pejanović, member of the Management Board will cover HR, organization, after sales and corporate support, and Jianmin Han will be co-responsible for HR. Drago Bahun, that was named Labor Director by the Labor Council, will be responsible for social dialogue.

The President of the Management Board Franjo Bobinac said, following the decision: »The expansion of the Management Board is a natural step in a process, boldly initiated by the management roughly a year ago. We have found a strategic owner and partner with which Gorenje will grow and develop faster. A great team that has been recommended by the Hisense Group to boost integration, brings important knowledge and skills to the team that will ensure a speedier and more efficient use of synergies between the two groups. We will soon be able to use good relations with supply partners to ensure better procurement terms for materials and supplies and I believe we will soon see first results of joint research and development as well as filling of unused production capacity in all Gorenje plants in Europe. And when we, before the end of the year, achieve the desired statutory changes in the company, we will be able to focus solely on what we know best - development, design, production, marketing and sales of home appliances for all the brands in our new joint company. I believe this is very good news for Gorenje, our more than 11 thousand employees in all of our companies and our business partners worldwide.«