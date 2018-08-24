Log in
GORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI DD (GORE)

GORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI DD (GORE)
  Report  
News 
GORENJE gospodinjski aparati dd : own brand sales up in the first half of 2018

GORENJE gospodinjski aparati dd : own brand sales up in the first half of 2018

08/24/2018 | 09:22am CEST

In the first half of 2018, Gorenje Group generated EUR 602.3 million of sales revenue, which is, on comparable terms (after elimination of revenue from coal trade operations divested at the end of 2017), on a par with the figure for the last year's equivalent period. We generated nearly 84 percent of sales revenue in our core activity of Home Appliances (EUR 504.5 million). Revenue from sales under our own brands increased by 3.2 percent while revenue from OEM deals was down. Consistently with our strategy, we continue to boost sales of premium products under the Asko brand and invest in new product development and marketing activities. Hisense Group announced its takeover bid and completed the acquisition of - combined with previously acquired shares - a total of 95.42 shares of the company Gorenje.

Bottom line for the first half is EUR 0.4 million, which is a decrease relative to last year's first half; however, Gorenje Group generates most of its profits in the last quarter. Our dynamic plan for the first half also included the proceeds from divestment of Gorenje Surovina; however, the divestment process was not completed by the end of June. The first half was also challenging for our competitors in the home appliance industry, who mostly also saw their sales and profits drop due to harsh macroeconomic conditions, volatility of some currencies, and relatively high raw material prices.

In addition to stringent competition, sales in our core activity were also affected in many markets by uncertainty related to the process of search for a strategic partner. This had a particularly strong impact on our collaboration with OEM partners and as a result, the scope of OEM deals was down by a good third. Adjusting for the negative effect of the OEM business, revenue from the Home Appliance activity would have increased by 2.3 percent. Without such adjustment, comparable first-half revenue is approximately the same as last year and it amounts to EUR 504.5 million (0.6% less than in the first half of 2017).

Sales increased especially in the markets of Western and Central Europe, while our activities of repositioning in terms of pricing, changes in the structure of sales channels, and harsh competition resulted in slightly lower sales in Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, and Serbia. We also boosted our sales in some markets of Eastern Europe, as well as in Brazil, Chile, and China.

In Australia, our revenue was strongly affected by depreciation of the local currency; nevertheless, our global sales of premium appliances under the Asko brand increased by 9.4 percent. Adjusting for the depreciation of the local currency, our Asko revenue would have increased by 11.5 percent. We also increased our sales of innovative appliances. Their share in the structure of sales revenue from major domestic appliances increased to 22.1 percent.

We continue to increase strategically important investments into development of new products, for which we earmarked 2.7 percent of total Gorenje Group revenue in the first half of this year. We have already launched most of the products from the new generation of Gorenje WaveActive washing machines and dryers, new premium and semi-professional dishwashers, free-standing cookers under the Asko brand, and the updated line of glass ceramic cooking hobs. We have also updated our offer of premium built-in ovens. Consistently with our strategic plan, we slightly increased our investments into marketing activities, allocating 2.2 percent of total Group revenue for them in this year's first half.

Disclaimer

Gorenje dd published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:21:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 331 M
EBIT 2018 24,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 298 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 289 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target -51%
Managers
NameTitle
Franjo Bobinac President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Charles Pasquier Chairman-Supervisory Board
iga Debeljak Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Drago Krenker Member-Supervisory Board
Jurij Slemenik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI DD335
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%40 991
NEWELL BRANDS-29.94%10 301
GROUPE SEB1.78%9 040
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%7 794
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.33%7 485
