Gordon Pointe : Acquisition Corp. Announces Record And Meeting Dates For Special Meeting Relating To Extension

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GPAQ) (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that it has set a record date of June 17, 2019 and a meeting date of July 26, 2019, for a special meeting of the holders of all classes of its common stock (the "Special Meeting") relating to certain proposed amendments to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation and the trust agreement (collectively, the "Amendments"), as described in the Company's preliminary proxy statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2019. The purpose of the Amendments is to extend the time in which the Company may complete an initial business combination from July 30, 2019 until October 31, 2019, subject to three additional extension periods of 30 days each.

The Special Meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on July 26, 2019 at the offices of Fox Rothschild LLP, at 2000 Market Street, 20th Floor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103.

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

Additional Information about the Amendments and Where to Find it

The Company's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Definitive Proxy Statement, when filed and publicly available, because it will contain important information about the Amendments and the Company. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Definitive Proxy Statement, without charge, once publicly filed and available, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp., 780 Fifth Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102, Attn: James J. Dolan and Douglas L. Hein.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC at: Morrow Sodali LLC, 470 West Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, phone: (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at: (203) 658-9400), email: GPAQ.info@morrowsodali.com.

Participants in Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of its management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders. Information concerning the interests of the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in the Preliminary Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on June 4, 2019 and the Definitive Proxy Statement that will be filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contact:

James J. Dolan

Chief Executive Officer

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

jdolan@gordonpointe.com

(412) 960-4687

Media Contact

Jack Horner, 267-932-8760, ext. 302

412-600-2295 (mobile)

jack@hornercom.com

SOURCE Gordon Pointe