Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GORS HLDG    VRRM

GORS HLDG

(VRRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verra Mobility : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

MESA, Ariz., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of tech-enabled smart transportation solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the close of the market on May 6, 2019.

Verra Mobility_2018 (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility)

Verra Mobility will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 6, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877)-407-0784 for the U.S. or Canada or (201)-689-8560 with conference ID #13689490. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company website at www.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time on May 20, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada or (412)-317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #13689490. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company website at ir.verramobility.com.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities.  The company also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras.  Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Marc P. Griffin
ICR, Inc. for Verra Mobility
646-277-1290
IR@verramobility.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-to-report-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-300833207.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GORS HLDG
04:31pVERRA MOBILITY : to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/02VERRA MOBILITY : doubles down on growth with M&A role, appointing Mike McMillin,..
PR
03/18GORS HLDG : Verra Mobility Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial..
PR
02/25VERRA MOBILITY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PR
01/30GORS HLDG : Peasy to Provide Pay-As-You-Go Cashless Tolling for GasBuddy Members
PR
2018GORS HLDG : Verra Mobility Selects Zion & Zion as Brand Integration and UX/Web A..
PR
2018VERRA MOBILITY : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About