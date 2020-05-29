GOSS FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Gossamer Bio, Inc. Investors of Important June 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action – GOSS

Log in
05/29/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering in February 2019 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 2, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Gossamer investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Gossamer class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1829.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the materials supporting Gossamer’s IPO, and certain of the Company’s post-IPO public filings, may have misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer’s GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. Then, on December 16, 2019, Novartis announced that it was terminating the development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma after it failed a pair of phase 3 clinical trials. As a result, Gossamer’s common stock dropped by approximately 37% in one day. The stock has continued to plummet. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1829.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


