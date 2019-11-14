Log in
GOSSAMER BIO, INC.

Gossamer Bio : Announces Participation in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Day

0
11/14/2019

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.gossamerbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -183 M
Net income 2019 -173 M
Finance 2019 366 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,70x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,40x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 1 442 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,33  $
Last Close Price 21,83  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Gujrathi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Faheem Hasnain Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Giraudo CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jakob Dupont Chief Medical Officer
Luisa Salter-Cid Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOSSAMER BIO, INC.0.00%1 442
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.59%27 858
LONZA GROUP29.29%25 383
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 736
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.98.04%19 231
INCYTE CORPORATION35.46%18 832
