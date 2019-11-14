Gossamer Bio : Announces Participation in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Day

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.gossamerbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

