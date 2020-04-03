Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gossamer Bio, Inc.    GOSS

GOSSAMER BIO, INC.

(GOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Gossamer Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GOSS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering in February 2019 (the “IPO” ) or between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gossamer’s IPO materials and public statements misled the market about its GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. Novartis announced on December 16, 2019, that it was terminating development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma based on two failed phase 3 clinical trials. Based on these facts, the Company’s public comments and IPO documents were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Gossamer, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
05:33pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04:13pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action..
BU
03/24GOSSAMER BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/24GOSSAMER BIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/24GOSSAMER BIO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/24GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and..
BU
02/18GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Participation in 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthca..
BU
02/13GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Data Presentations at the Congress of the European Croh..
BU
02/10AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Data from Fifth Patient Cohort Showing Potenti..
AQ
01/23GOSSAMER BIO : Announces Data Presentation at the 2020 Crohn's & Colitis Congres..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -217 M
Net income 2020 -213 M
Finance 2020 210 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,24x
P/E ratio 2021 -3,21x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 672 M
Chart GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gossamer Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOSSAMER BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,43  $
Last Close Price 10,13  $
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheila Gujrathi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Faheem Hasnain Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Giraudo Chief Financial Officer
Jakob Dupont Chief Medical Officer
Luisa Salter-Cid Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOSSAMER BIO, INC.-35.19%673
LONZA GROUP10.79%31 009
CELLTRION, INC.22.13%25 160
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.19%20 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.86%19 875
INCYTE CORPORATION-15.05%15 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group