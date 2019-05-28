Gour Medical : GOUR MEDICAL LAUNCHES ITS NEW COMMERCIAL BRAND WEEDLEY : FULL SPECTRUM CBD FOR PETS

GOUR MEDICAL LAUNCHES ITS NEW COMMERCIAL BRAND:

WEEDLEY—FULL SPECTRUM CBD PRODUCTS THAT ENHANCE PET HEALTH

PARIS: May 28, 2019 – Serge Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Gour Medical SA (Euronext Access Paris, ISIN FR0013371507: MLGML), is proud to announce that the company is launching Weedley, its new commercial brand of products, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Offering innovative and creative solutions online to pet health problems, Weedley develops and sells full spectrum CBD products for pets, extracted from pure, raw hemp material.

According to Mr. Goldner, “recent studies have confirmed that pets with health problems can be given an easier life with just a few drops of CBD products. Reports of significant improvements keep coming in, and we are excited to share our knowledge and our products with pet owners.”

Via its new and remodeled website, https://weedley.net/, the company sells oils and balms in varying concentrations that help address and appease a wide variety of pet health problems. “Consumers order directly from our website,” says Serge Goldner. “We are experiencing a lot of interest and expect sales to increase rapidly.”

To help consumers navigate and understand the new world of CBD products, Weedley's website offers helpful tips on many topics and provides valuable resources that will help pet owners promote and improve the health of their pets. With a Chief Medical Officer at its helm, Weedley makes it its mission to summarize and share the latest market research in order to keep consumers up to date on studies, news and trends. “We want to get into the hearts of both owners and their pets,” Mr. Goldner emphasised. “Explaining how our products are made and giving a detailed background on the ingredients are just the least of it. The uncompromising consumer support that we provide is what makes Weedley so unique.”

CBD is known to help a wide range of conditions such as pain, stress and anxiety, epilepsy, and spasms, arthritis, nausea and skin problems, and to promote general good health. It works in perfect sync with the endocannabinoid system that helps control the energy balance in humans as it does in animals.

Once the huge benefits that can be derived from products made from hemp extract are demystified and understood, consumers rapidly get used to the idea that the plant has much to offer when it comes to their pet's health. Owners who have given Weedley's CBD products to their pets have reported improvement in not only the overall quality of their pets' lives, but also symptoms such as anxiety disorders, bodily pain and skin conditions.

According to Weedley's Operations and Sales Manager, Sahar Meiron, “shaking people from their old conceptions about physical or mental states is always a challenging mission. There's a saying that you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Well, at least now we have a real way to improve the quality of life of our beloved companions.”

The company plans to introduce many new products into the market in 2019, including treats and snacks for cats and dogs.

Next Press Release:

Thursday July 9, 2019: H1 2019 Activity Report (after market)

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions. Its unique positioning is mainly based on the use of Cannabidiol-based natural products (CBD) for pet use. GOUR MEDICAL is listed on Euronext Access Paris (FR0013371507 – MLGML). Gour Medical's shares are eligible for the PEA-PME/share savings plan.

Find all informations about GOUR MEDICAL and WEEEDLEY:

https://www.gour-medical.com

https://www.weedley.net

CONTACTS

GOUR MEDICAL

Serge Goldner

CEO

contact@gour-medical.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CIIB – Edouard de MAISSIN

GOUR MEDICAL – Loïc MAUREL

Tél. : +33 683 485 567

gour-medical@ciib.fr

Regulated information

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58605-20190528_gour_medical_launches_its_new_commercial_brand_weedley.pdf Inside Information:- other releasesFull and original press release in PDF:

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews