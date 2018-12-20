Log in
Government Properties Income Trust : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

12/20/2018 | 10:19pm CET

Shareholders Approve the Issuance of Common Shares in the Merger with Select Income REIT to Form a Combined Company Called Office Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: GOV) announced the results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today as follows.

Shareholders approved the issuance of GOV common shares in the merger with Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR), with 90.1% of the shares that voted voting in favor. GOV expects the merger to become effective on December 31, 2018. As part of the merger, the combined company will change its name to Office Properties Income Trust and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “OPI”.

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS STATEMENTS THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER SECURITIES LAWS. ALSO, WHENEVER GOV USES WORDS SUCH AS “BELIEVE”, “EXPECT”, “ANTICIPATE”, “INTEND”, “PLAN”, “ESTIMATE”, “WILL”, “MAY” AND NEGATIVES OR DERIVATIVES OF THESE OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, GOV, IS MAKING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED UPON GOV’S PRESENT INTENT, BELIEFS OR EXPECTATIONS, BUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEED TO OCCUR AND MAY NOT OCCUR. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR IMPLIED BY GOV’S FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS FACTORS. FOR EXAMPLE:

  • THE CLOSING OF THE MERGER IS SUBJECT TO THE SATISFACTION OR WAIVER OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS. GOV AND SIR CANNOT BE SURE THAT ALL THE CONDITIONS WILL BE SATISFIED OR WAIVED. ACCORDINGLY, THE MERGER MAY NOT CLOSE WHEN EXPECTED OR AT ALL, OR THE TERMS OF THE MERGER AND THE OTHER TRANSACTIONS MAY CHANGE.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN GOV’S AND SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, OR SEC, INCLUDING UNDER “RISK FACTORS” IN GOV’S REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, OR THE FORM S-4, AND THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS OF GOV AND SIR CONTAINED THEREIN, AND IN GOV’S AND SIR’S PERIODIC REPORTS, OR INCORPORATED THEREIN, IDENTIFIES OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE GOV’S AND SIR’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE STATED IN OR IMPLIED BY GOV’S AND SIR’S FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. GOV’S AND SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SEC ARE AVAILABLE ON THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV.

YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE UPON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, GOV DOES NOT INTEND TO UPDATE OR CHANGE ANY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2018
