Government Properties Income Trust : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders Approve the Issuance of Common Shares in the Merger with Select Income REIT to Form a Combined Company Called Office Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: GOV) announced the results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today as follows.

Shareholders approved the issuance of GOV common shares in the merger with Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR), with 90.1% of the shares that voted voting in favor. GOV expects the merger to become effective on December 31, 2018. As part of the merger, the combined company will change its name to Office Properties Income Trust and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “OPI”.

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

