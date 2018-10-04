Government Properties Income Trust : Sells Common Shares of Select Income REIT

Select Income REIT (Nasdaq: SIR) today announced that Government Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: GOV) has sold its remaining position in SIR through the sale of its 24,918,421 common shares of SIR in an underwritten public offering under an effective shelf registration statement filed by SIR, at a price to the public of $18.25 per share. GOV has agreed to pay all of SIR’s costs associated with this offering and SIR will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares. The settlement of this sale is expected to occur on October 9, 2018.

The joint bookrunning managers for the offering are Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. The joint lead managers are RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities. The co-managers are B. RILEY FBR, Baird, BB&T Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott, JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy SIR common shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of the state. The prospectus supplement relating to this offering and related prospectus will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and copies may be obtained, when available, from the offices of Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling (800) 831-9146; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS STATEMENTS THAT CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 AND OTHER SECURITIES LAWS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS ABOUT THE SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFERING. ALSO, WHENEVER SIR USES WORDS SUCH AS “BELIEVE”, “EXPECT”, “ANTICIPATE”, “INTEND”, “PLAN”, “ESTIMATE”, “WILL”, “MAY” AND NEGATIVES OR DERIVATIVES OF THESE OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS, SIR IS MAKING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED UPON SIR’S PRESENT INTENT, BELIEFS OR EXPECTATIONS, BUT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEED TO OCCUR AND MAY NOT OCCUR. ACTUAL RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN OR IMPLIED BY SIR’S FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF VARIOUS FACTORS. FOR EXAMPLE, THIS PRESS RELEASE STATES THAT THE SETTLEMENT OF THE SALE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OCTOBER 9, 2018. IN FACT, THE DELIVERY OF THE COMMON SHARES IS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS CONDITIONS AND CONTINGENCIES AS ARE CUSTOMARY IN THE UNITED STATES. IF THESE CONDITIONS ARE NOT SATISFIED OR THE SPECIFIED CONTINGENCIES DO NOT OCCUR, THIS OFFERING MAY NOT CLOSE.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING UNDER “RISK FACTORS” IN THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATING TO THE OFFERING AND IN SIR’S PERIODIC REPORTS, OR INCORPORATED THEREIN, IDENTIFIES OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE SIR’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE STATED IN OR IMPLIED BY SIR’S FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. SIR’S FILINGS WITH THE SEC ARE AVAILABLE ON THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV.

YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE UPON FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, SIR DOES NOT INTEND TO UPDATE OR CHANGE ANY FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

