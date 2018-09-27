GoviEx Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2018) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,880,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.

The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.215 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on September 25, 2023.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project and its other uranium properties in Africa.

