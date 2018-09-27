Log in
GOVIEX URANIUM INC (GXU)
GoviEx Grants Stock Options

09/27/2018 | 01:10am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2018) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announced that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,880,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.

The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.215 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on September 25, 2023.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its Mine Permitted Madaouela Project and its other uranium properties in Africa.

Information Contacts

Website: www.goviex.com
Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
+1 604-681-5529
info@goviex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Major CEO & Non-Independent Director
Govind Friedland Executive Chairman
Lei Wang Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Lechtzier Lead Independent Director
Christopher S. Wallace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOVIEX URANIUM INC0
CAMECO CORP9.39%3 878
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)1.97%3 680
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 674
DENISON MINES CORP10.14%328
