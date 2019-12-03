Ellis Martin Report: Goviex Uranium Permitted to Produce in Africa

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin was in London speaking at the Mines and Money Conference at the Islington Design Center when he had the pleasure of chatting with Daniel Major, CEO of our new sponsor Goviex Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF).



GoviEx uranium is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its Falea Project in Mali.



To watch the interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99842/gxu







About GoviEx Uranium:



GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.





Source:



GoviEx Uranium





Contact:

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer +1-604-681-5529 info@goviex.com www.goviex.com