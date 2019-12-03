Log in
GOVIEX URANIUM INC.

(GXU)
Ellis Martin Report: Goviex Uranium Permitted to Produce in Africa

12/03/2019 | 09:20pm EST
Permitted to Produce in Africa.

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin was in London speaking at the Mines and Money Conference at the Islington Design Center when he had the pleasure of chatting with Daniel Major, CEO of our new sponsor Goviex Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF).

GoviEx uranium is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its Falea Project in Mali.

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99842/gxu



About GoviEx Uranium:

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF) is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.



Source:

GoviEx Uranium



Contact:

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-681-5529
info@goviex.com
www.goviex.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Major CEO & Non-Independent Director
Govind Friedland Executive Chairman
Lei Wang Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Lechtzier Lead Independent Director
Christopher S. Wallace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOVIEX URANIUM INC.-10.00%43
CAMECO CORPORATION-21.83%3 618
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 392
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-63.96%409
DENISON MINES CORP.-9.52%249
ENERGY FUELS INC.-33.07%189
