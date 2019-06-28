Log in
GoviEx Uranium announces results of voting for the election of directors

06/28/2019 | 05:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2019) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") announces the results of voting by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 (the "Meeting"), for the election of the Company's board of directors.

All seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 6, 2019, for the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Changes to the board

Anthony Abbenante did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

"On behalf of the board and management, we thank Tony for his valuable contributions and guidance to the Company during his tenure as a director, and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Govind Friedland, GoviEx's Executive Chairman.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
info@goviex.com
www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45985


© Newsfilecorp 2019
