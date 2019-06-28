GoviEx Uranium announces results of voting for the election of directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2019) -(TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("" or "") announces the results of voting by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held today, Friday, June 28, 2019 (the ""), for the election of the Company's board of directors.

All seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 6, 2019, for the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Changes to the board

Anthony Abbenante did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

"On behalf of the board and management, we thank Tony for his valuable contributions and guidance to the Company during his tenure as a director, and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Govind Friedland, GoviEx's Executive Chairman.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-604-681-5529

info@goviex.com

www.goviex.com

