GOVIEX URANIUM INC

(GXU)
GoviEx grants stock options

08/26/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announced that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,230,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.135 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on August 26, 2024.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman
Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-681-5529
info@goviex.com
www.goviex.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47291


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Major CEO & Non-Independent Director
Govind Friedland Executive Chairman
Lei Wang Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Lechtzier Lead Independent Director
Christopher S. Wallace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOVIEX URANIUM INC-6.67%45
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 741
CAMECO CORP-27.45%3 341
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-51.94%544
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-46.45%285
ENERGY FUELS INC-43.15%159
