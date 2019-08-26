GoviEx grants stock options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announced that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,230,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.135 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on August 26, 2024.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

Information Contacts

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

+1-604-681-5529

info@goviex.com

www.goviex.com

