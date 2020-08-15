GP Investments : 2Q20 Results 0 08/15/2020 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GP Investments Earnings Release Second Quarter 2020 2 2Q20 Highlights August 14th, 2020 - This release reports the 2Q20 results of GP Investments, Ltd. ('GP') [B3: GPIV33], a leading firm in private equity and alternative investments. Highlights of the quarter included: GP Investments' results in the second quarter of 2020 reflected the partial recovery in financial markets after the initial impacts associated with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak . Mark-to- market adjustments in our portfolio companies have translated into unrealized gains but were partially offset by the continued devaluation of the Brazilian Real. GP ended the quarter with a total net profit of USD 25.3 million . As of June 30, 2020, GP Investments' NAV totaled USD 275.6 million (USD 2.51 per share) , a 10% increase since last quarter, mainly driven by the positive performance of GP's publicly traded portfolio companies, despite the negative impact of the BRL devaluation on our portfolio. GP continued to improve its efficiency, with 2Q20 operating expenses declining to USD 2.5 million, down 29% vs. 2Q19. The decline reflects the management's constant focus on cost control. On June 5 th , Centauro raised BRL 900 million in a Follow-On offering priced at BRL 30.00 per share. The company expects to utilize the resources in ongoing acquisition negotiations and to strengthen its capital structure. At the beginning of 3Q20, GP completed a new investment in CERC, a fintech that provides the underlying infrastructure of credit financial markets, offering services of validation, registry and clearing of receivables. This investment represents another step towards the development of a portfolio of technology companies with innovative business models, robust technology, and remarkable entrepreneurs aiming to disrupt large markets. Over the years, GP Investments has been leveraging its experience and expertise to support the development of these companies into sustainable organizations built for the long run . CERC joins a portfolio that once held 99 Taxi, the first Brazilian unicorn, and now holds Blu, Quero Educação, Expanding Capital and The Craftory. About GP Investments GP Investments is a leading private equity and alternative investments firm. Since its founding in 1993, GP Investments has raised USD 5 billion from investors worldwide, completed investments in more than 50 companies, and executed over 25 equity capital market transactions. GP Investments has a consistent and disciplined investment strategy targeting established companies that have the potential to grow and to be more efficient and profitable by becoming leaders in their industries. Since 2006, GP Investments has had its Class A Shares traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) traded on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), under the ticker GPIV33, and traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The firm currently has offices in São Paulo, New York, London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.gp-investments.com. GP Investments 3 End of Quarter Figures Market Cap 2 USD 95mm 8.5 7.5 1.5 Share Price BRL USD USD 0.87 6.5 - - Price 5.5 1 Price Net Asset Value Share Share USD 275.6mm 4.5 0.5 NAV per Share 3.5 USD 2.51 2.5 0 NAV Discount Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 65% BRL USD NAV per Share & Discount GP Investments 4 The Publicly Listed Portfolio - Performance GP's portfolio of publicly listed companies contributed a total of USD 26.4 million (excluding the FX impact) to the increase in fair market value ("FMV") within GP's 2Q20 results: Centauro (CNTO3): Centauro shares appreciated by 36.0% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at BRL 32.71.

shares appreciated by 36.0% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at BRL 32.71. BR Properties (BRPR3): BR Properties shares depreciated by 2.6% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at BRL 8.92.

BR Properties shares depreciated by 2.6% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at BRL 8.92. Rimini Street (RMNI): Rimini Street shares appreciated by 25.9% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at USD 5.15. LTM Share Performance (in local currency¹) Base: Jun. 2019 = 100. 360 330 300 270 240 210 180 150 120 90 60 Jun-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 Feb-20 Apr-20 Jun-20 Centauro BRPR Rimini Street 1. BR Properties (BRPR3) and Centauro (CNTO3) are priced in Brazilian Reais, while Rimini Street (RMNI) is priced in U.S. Dollars. GP Investments 5 Publicly Listed Companies Date of Investment Investment Vehicle November 2012 GPCP V Industry Asset liquidity Sporting Goods Retail Publicly traded Centauro (B3: CNTO3) is Latin America's largest retailer of sporting goods. Founded in April 1981 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, it now has nearly 200 stores across 22 of Brazil's 26 states and the Federal District. The stores are designed as 'temples for sports', aiming to offer customers not only products but an outstanding experience in sports shopping. Centauro focuses on making technology an increasingly important element in this experience, with omnichannel initiatives - the backbone of the strategy - being offered through the integration of on-line and off-line operations. 2Q20 update The company's sales were directly affected in the 2Q20 due to COVID-19, presenting a drop of 51.8% in same store sales, considering only sales of stores open in both periods, and an increase of 105% same stores sales in e-commerce. Although sales through the e-commerce platform are thriving, sales directly at the stores are still recovering as malls gradually re-open. In June, Centauro raised BRL 900M (30M Shares) in a Follow-On offering priced at BRL 30.00 per share. As a marketing strategy, the company has been creating content and making live streaming which encourages the practice of exercises at home since social distancing measures are forcing people to work out from home. This scenario creates a good opportunity for e-commerce sales in this segment. GP Investments 6 Date of Investment Investment Vehicle June 2016 GPCP VI Industry Asset liquidity Commercial Real Estate Publicly traded BR Properties (B3: BRPR3) is one of Brazil's leading commercial real estate investment companies. It operates in acquisition, rental, management, development and sale of commercial real estate, primarily in high-end properties, including offices and warehouses (both logistics and industrial) in Brazil's main metropolitan areas. 2Q20 update BR Properties registered a physical vacancy rate in 2Q20 of 19.2%, down from 20.1% at the end of 1Q20, as a result of leasing 6,116 square meters in gross area during the quarter. Net revenues dropped 23% YoY on the back of asset sales, however, on a same-properties base, net revenues increased by 13%. Due to the capital structure optimization over the last quarters, BRPR reduced financial expenses by 92% when compared to 2Q19. As a result, FFO has reached BRL 45.7 million, a 1,109% YoY increase. FFO margin was 61%, the highest level in the company's history. During the quarter, BR Properties concluded a share buyback program launched in March, having acquired 4 million shares for an average price of BRL 8.81 per share. In face of the COVID-19 situation that impacted the country's economy, BR Properties kept monitoring its tenant portfolio in order to understand extraordinary needs from an operational standpoint, as well as possible financial impacts from the crisis on each customer. In this context, the company granted rent deferrals to tenants more vulnerable to these impacts. The deferrals granted during the quarter represent c.5% of the company's gross revenue. GP Investments 7 Date of Investment Investment Vehicle October 2017 GP, Spice PE & GPIAC Industry Asset liquidity Enterprise Software Support Publicly traded Rimini Street (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services. It is the leading third-party provider of support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. It offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation, and achieve better business outcomes. 2Q20 update Rimini's client base kept growing at double digits, having increased in 13.9% over the last 12 months and reaching 2,159 active clients. The company achieved record quarterly revenue of USD 78.4 million, within the guidance for the quarter and up 12.2% against the USD 69.9 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was USD 9.6 million for the 2Q20, compared to USD 8.5 million in 2Q19. The company provided 3Q20 revenue guidance to be in the range of USD 78.5 million to USD 80.5 million. It also raised the low-end of full year revenue guidance from USD 310 million to USD 314 million, resulting in a full year 2020 revenue guidance in the range of USD 314 million to USD 320 million. GP Investments 8 Private Companies Date of Investment Investment Vehicle August 2017 Spice Private Equity Industry Asset liquidity Restaurants Privately held Founded in 2005, LEON is a chain offering healthy fast food, based in the UK. The founders set out to prove that it is possible to serve fast food that both tastes good and does you good - "Natural Fast Food". The menu is inspired by the flavors, variety and natural healthiness of Mediterranean cooking, offered at reasonable prices. 2Q20 update As restaurants start to gradually re-open, LEON continued to make progress on its various digital initiatives, both inside and outside of its stores. Click-and-collect functionality has been implemented across restaurants through LEON's mobile app and delivery resumed its growth, having represented a meaningful share of total sales in the quarter. LEON's grocery business continued to expand and added new channels, including Amazon. The Feed Britain campaign, delivering pre-made meals and fresh products to 500+ postal codes in the UK, is expected to soon be relaunched as LEON at Home, which should include many of LEON's products and continue to sell the most enjoyed goods from Feed Britain. Finally, in the second quarter LEON successfully advanced its FeedNHS campaign, which has supported the service of over 460,000 meals to Britain's National Healthcare System critical care workers throughout the pandemic. GP Investments 9 Date of Investment Investment Vehicle May 2018 Spice Private Equity Industry Asset liquidity Restaurants Privately held Bravo Brio (formerly FoodFirst Global Restaurants) is a leading owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands in the upscale affordable dining segment: Bravo Fresh Italian and Brio Italian Mediterranean. It aims to be the best Italian restaurant company in the United States, focused on providing guests with an excellent dining experience through consistency of execution. 2Q20 update In the light of COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing measures, FoodFirst had to close most of its restaurants in the US, leading to the Chapter 11 filing in early April. During the Chapter 11 proceedings, Spice PE formed a joint venture ("JV") with Earl Enterprises to provide financial and operational support to the company. As part of the process, the JV acquired substantially all assets from FoodFirst, including BRIO Italian Grille and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen brands. In early August, FoodFirst bankruptcy case was dismissed by Orlando's Bankruptcy Court. Looking ahead, the JV expects to continue working together with former FoodFirst landlords and is expected to assume the operations of approximately 65 restaurants. Management is working to safely open dining rooms following government guidelines and hygiene protocols. GP Investments 10 Technology-driven Companies Date of Investment Investment Vehicle March 2020 Proprietary Industry Asset liquidity Fintech Privately held Blu is a fintech that offers innovative financial solutions for independent merchants and suppliers in selected segments such as mattresses, furniture, eyewear and fashion. Blu's digital platform provides simple and advantageous solutions that help retailers grow and reduce transactional costs, while enabling industries to sell more without risk of default. Today, more than 12 thousand shops and 2 thousand suppliers are connected through Blu's marketplace. 2Q20 update Despite the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in physical retail operations throughout the country, Blu was able to post a strong TPV (total payment volume) growth in 2Q20 when compared to 2Q19, based on its unique product offering and commercial strategy. In face of the pandemic, Blu launched a campaign to help independent merchants to resume their operations, which counted with the adoption of more than 500 suppliers. Furthermore, during 2Q20, the company stepped up its innovation efforts and launched new solutions on its platform, including a CRM mobile application that enables retailers to sell online and new payment options in its B2B marketplace. GP Investments 11 Date of Investment Investment Vehicle May 2018 Spice Private Equity Industry Asset liquidity Investment Platform Privately held The Craftory is an investment holding company with approximately USD 375 million of permanent capital to deploy in up to 10 of the world's boldest challenger brands within the fast-moving consumer goods space. It focuses on Europe and the U.S., seeking high-growth consumer brands with annual revenues of at least USD 10 million. The goal is to boost sales with scalable operations, effective storytelling and digital marketing. The Craftory is led by entrepreneurs and brand experts who are seeking targets that have truly disruptive business models, where they can leverage their experience and expertise to help catapult growth. 2Q20 update The Craftory's portfolio companies continue to grow at a rapid pace based on their Direct-to- Consumer distribution models, digital strategy and righteous causes. The team at the Craftory remains actively engaged with their investees, helping them adapt their processes, strengthen their teams and evolve their strategy. The Craftory also continues to build a robust pipeline of potential investment targets leveraging multiple tech-enabled sourcing tools. Some of the current categories in focus are food & beverages and beauty & cosmetics. GP Investments 12 Spice Private Equity Ltd. ('Spice PE'), listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SPCE), is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. GP Investments became the controlling shareholder in 2016, as part of its strategy of pursuing a portfolio of companies with global leadership ambitions, using proprietary capital. As a listed vehicle, Spice PE provides GP with a permanent pool of capital through which it can invest in companies around the globe. Leon, Rimini Street, FoodFirst and The Craftory are all examples of direct investments made by GP via Spice PE. 2Q20 update Spice PE reported a Net Asset Value of USD 124.9 million at the end of 2Q20, up 2.8% when compared to USD 121.5 million at the end of 1Q20. The company's balance sheet is comprised by cash & cash equivalents (21%), direct investments (69%), and the Legacy Portfolio (10%). The company's balance sheet is debt-free. The increase in NAV mainly reflects the appreciation of Rimini Street shares during the quarter. During the quarter, Spice PE deployed USD 4.5 million in Bravo Brio as part of FoodFirst's restructuring process. GP Investments 13 Results GP Investments presents its results excluding non-controlling interests from its private equity and real estate activities and segregates its results into: Fund Management, which includes the fees received by GP Investments as the general partner in its private equity and real estate funds and its ownership as the controlling shareholder of GP Advisors - and

Capital Results, which includes the participation of GP Investments as an investor in the funds it manages and other directly held investments. In addition, Spice Private Equity's financial accounts are consolidated within GP's balance sheet. The proportional balance sheet consolidates 100% of Spice PE's individual accounts within GP's financials and the minority interests are excluded from the company's equity. The figures on the following pages are management figures and, as such, are unaudited. The complete financial statements, which include all non-controlling interests and are reviewed by our independent auditors, are presented at the end of this release. These financial statements are in accordance with U.S. GAAP standards and are being released simultaneously in all jurisdictions in which GP Investments has its securities traded. In compliance with requirements of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) the issuer also releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS standards, which may differ from these financial statements due to the different basis of the accounting standard. GP Investments 14 Net Asset Value (NAV) The following table presents the breakdown by investment of GP Investments' NAV as of June 2020: Value of Investments (in USD million) GP Spice GP + Spice Equity Portfolio 169.9 96.7 266.6 Publicly Traded Companies 119.0 - 119.0 BR Properties¹ 14.7 - 14.7 Rimini Street 4 8.0 - 8.0 Centauro¹ 96.2 - 96.2 Privately-Held Companies 51.0 96.7 147.7 2 29.9 - 29.9 Blu Spice's portfolio - 96.7 96.7 Real Estate Investments³ 5.7 - 5.7 Other Investments 15.4 - 15.4 Assets and Liabilities 31.4 (22.4) 8.9 Cash and Cash Equivalents 62.3 28.5 90.8 Financial Investments 17.4 - 17.4 Other Assets 42.1 0.8 43.0 Liabilities (90.4) (1.5) (92.0) Minority Interest - (50.2) (50.2) NAV (Shareholders' Equity) 201.3 74.3 275.6 The value of the investment is based on the company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2020. Value of the investment is based on recently completed investment round. Value of the investment is based on the acquisition value for some of the fund's projects, and on DCF methodology for others, according to GPRE's Policies as described in the 1Q13 Earnings Release, both adjusted by the exchange rate as of June 30, 2020. The value of the investment is based on the company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2020, including GPIAC, which is the vehicle that holds the sponsor shares, warrants and expense reimbursement related to the Rimini Street transaction to be received by GP from GPIAC. GP Investments 15 NAV Change Breakdown (USD mm) At June 30, 2020 the total NAV of the holdings of GP Investments was USD 275.6 million. The resulting NAV per share was USD 2.51, an increase of 10% from March 31, 2020. NAV appreciation in the quarter was mainly driven by the impact of the positive change in FMV of listed companies, totaling USD 26.3 million in the period, and by the negative impact of the BRL variation on our portfolio, totaling USD (7.7) million. The mark-to-market effects were mainly driven by the partial recovery of share prices after the high volatility in financial markets in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Portfolio mark-to-market adjustments at Spice PE have also led to gains in the quarter and contributed positively to our NAV, with an impact of USD 0.9 million, representing GP's c.64% share of Spice PE's results. 2Q20 results will be further detailed in the next pages. GP Investments 16 Net revenues Revenues per Segment 2Q20 2Q19 In USD million Fund Management Revenues 2.5 4.1 Management fees 2.5 4.0 Performance fees - 0.1 Unrealized performance fees - - Capital Results Revenues 19.7 20.0 Appreciation / Depreciation in fair value of investments 32.2 16.2 Net realized gains (12.6) 3.8 Dividends and others 0.1 - Total Revenues 22.2 24.1 Fund Management Management fees, including intercompany management fees, totaled USD 2.5 mm in the second quarter of 2020. Capital Results The total FMV of our portfolio companies increased by USD 19.6mm during the quarter, mainly driven by the impact of the positive change in the FMV of listed companies, totaling USD 26.3 mm and partially offset by FX change totaling USD (7.7) mm. Proportional Change in Fair Market Value In USD million BRL Chg. In Chg. in FMV Translation Valuation 2Q20 Centauro (4.6) 24.3 19.7 BR Properties (0.7) (0.5) (1.2) Real Estate Investments (0.3) 0.9 0.6 Rimini Street + GPIAC (0.4) 2.5 2.1 Blu (1.5) (0.1) (1.6) Others (0.1) 0.1 (0.0) Total (7.7) 27.3 19.6 GP Investments 17 Expenses Operating expenses totaled USD (2.5) mm in 2Q20, representing a decrease of 29% year-over-year compared to USD (3.5) mm in 2Q19. This decline was a result of GP's continuous focus on operational efficiency. The reduction relates to a 33% drop in Personnel expenses, from USD (2.1) mm in 2Q19 to USD (1.4) mm in 2Q20 and a 21% drop in G&A expenses, from USD (1.4) mm in 2Q19 to USD (1.1) mm in 2Q20. Stock option expenses totaled USD (0.1) mm. These are non-cash expenses, recorded according to U.S. GAAP standards. Expenses breakdown 2Q20 2Q19 In USD million Operating expenses (2.5) (3.5) General and administrative (1.1) (1.4) Payroll (1.4) (2.1) Contingencies (0.1) (0.1) Intercompany management fees (0.4) (0.7) Intercompany performance fees - - Stock options (0.1) (0.1) Total Expenses (ex-Bonus and Unrealized Carried Interest Expenses) (3.0) (4.4) Bonus and carried interest sharing expenses (0.7) (1.2) Unrealized carried interest sharing 6.4 (0.1) Total Expenses 2.7 (5.6) Net Income per Business Segment Proportional Income Statement per Segment 2Q20 2Q19 In USD Million Fund Capital Fund Capital Management Results Total Management Results Total Management fees 2.5 - 2.5 4.0 - 4.0 Performance fees - - - 0.1 - 0.1 Unrealized change in FMV - 32.2 32.2 - 16.2 16.2 Net realized gains - (12.6) (12.6) - 3.8 3.8 Dividends and others - 0.1 0.1 - - - Unrealized performance fees - - - 0.1 - 0.1 Net Revenues 2.5 19.7 22.2 4.2 20.0 24.2 Operating expenses (2.5) - (2.5) (3.5) - (3.5) General and administrative (1.1) - (1.1) (1.4) - (1.4) Payroll (1.4) - (1.4) (2.1) - (2.1) Contingencies (0.1) - (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) Bonus (0.7) - (0.7) (1.2) - (1.2) Unrealized carried interest 6.4 - 6.4 (0.1) - (0.1) Expenses 3.2 - 3.2 (4.9) - (4.9) Intercompany management fees - (0.4) (0.4) - (0.7) (0.7) Intercompany performance fees - - - - - - Stock options - (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) (0.1) Financial income / loss net - (0.5) (0.5) - 0.0 0.0 Financial Income - 1.7 1.7 - 2.9 2.9 Financial Expenses - (2.2) (2.2) - (2.9) (2.9) EBT 5.6 18.8 24.4 (0.7) 19.2 18.5 Income taxes - - - (0.2) - (0.2) Spice's Net Income - 0.9 0.9 - 0.6 0.6 Net Income 5.6 19.6 25.3 (0.9) 19.8 18.9 GP Investments 18 Breakdown of Funds On June 30, 2020, the aggregate value of investments in the seven portfolio companies and more than 20 real estate projects totaled more than USD 805.9 mm, and included: USD 211.8 mm from GPCP V; USD 464.7 mm for GPCP VI; and USD 12.5 mm from GPRE, with:

USD 572.3 mm from limited partners; and USD 116.7 mm from GP Investments;

USD 79.0 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in Spice Private Equity at book value;

USD 29.9 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in Blu*

USD 1.8 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in GPIAC; and

USD 6.2 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in Rimini Street. Value of Investment** (USD million) Portfolio Companies GPCPV GPCPVI GPRE GP's Stake LPs GP Direct Stake Centauro¹ 211.8 - - 96.2 115.6 - BR Properties¹ - 464.7 - 14.7 450.0 - Real Estate Investments 3 - - 12.5 5.7 6.8 - Total Fund Investments 211.8 464.7 12.5 116.7 572.3 - Spice PE² - - - - - 79.0 Blu 5 - - - - - 29.9 4 - - - - - 1.8 GPIAC Rimini Street¹ - - - - - 6.2 Total Proprietary Investments - - - - - 116.9 Total 211.8 464.7 12.5 116.7 572.3 116.9 Ownership*** (%) as of June 30, 2020 Portfolio Companies Total Co-Investors GPCPV GPCPVI GPRE GP Direct GP Total Stake Ownership* Centauro¹ 22.3% 7.6% 14.7% - - - 7% BR Properties¹ 58.0% - - 58.0% - - 2% Real Estate Investments 3 100.0% - - - 100.0% - 47% Fund Investments Spice PE² 63.5% - - - - 63% 63% Blu 5 24.3% - - - - 24% 24% 4 16.7% - - - - 17% 17% GPIAC Rimini Street¹ 3.3% - - - - 3% 3% Proprietary Investments Stake held through convertible debt notes

The value of the investments represents GP Investments' direct and indirect stakes in each company within the portfolio.

Figures include value and ownership of investments in the GPCP V, GPVP VI and GPRE funds. The value of the investment is based on the company's market capitalization at June 30, 2020. The investment in Spice Private Equity is consolidated in the balance sheet of GP Investments. The valuation shown above is based on its shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020. Value of the investment is based on the acquisition value for some of the fund's projects and on DCF methodology for others, according to GPRE's policies described in the 1Q13 Earnings Release, both adjusted by the exchange rate at June 30, 2020. GPIAC is related to GP's 16.7% stake in the vehicle that holds the sponsor shares, warrants and expenses reimbursement related to the Rimini Street transaction, to be received by GP from GPIAC. Value of the investment is based on recently completed investment round. GP Investments 19 GP Investments: Investor Relations Rodrigo Boscolo CFO and Investor Relations Officer Eduardo Coutinho Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager GP Investments +55 (11) 3556-5505ir@gp-investments.com Conference Call English August 17, 2020 3h00 pm (New York time) 4h00 pm (Sao Paulo time) Phone (International): +1 (412) 317 6383 Phone (Brazil): +1 (844) 686 3846 Code: GP Investments GP Investments 20 Proportional Balance Sheet Proportional Balance Sheet 2Q20 1Q20 2019 2Q20 1Q20 2019 In USD million Assets Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current assets 124.2 136.8 183.7 Current liabilities 9.9 15.4 47.3 Cash and cash equivalents 90.8 61.9 64.4 Accounts payable 2.5 4.0 3.5 Financial investments 17.4 57.5 63.1 Taxes payable 0.8 1.4 1.6 Management and performance fees 0.1 0.1 0.1 Payroll accruals and related charges 1.0 6.9 37.6 Deferred costs and prepaid expenses 0.6 0.8 0.8 Accrued interest 1.4 1.4 1.4 Other 15.4 16.5 55.3 Other 4.2 1.7 3.3 Non-current liabilities 82.1 81.9 82.4 Perpetual notes 69.6 69.6 69.9 Provision for contigencies 12.5 12.3 12.5 Non-current assets 289.2 261.8 417.3 Investments 267.6 239.5 387.4 Equity Portfolio 262.3 233.9 377.3 Shareholders' equity 321.4 301.4 471.2 Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss 5.3 5.7 10.1 Share capital 0.3 0.3 0.3 Funds held in escrow 1.3 1.4 3.9 Share premium 601.0 597.7 597.7 Receivables from employees and shareholders 5.8 6.4 8.5 Retained earnings / losses (292.1) (323.2) (308.9) Furniture and equipment 0.6 0.6 0.7 Treasury shares (4.6) (1.0) (1.1) Receivables from related parties 13.3 13.3 16.0 Other accumulated comprehensive income (29.0) (27.0) (26.7) Other 0.5 0.6 0.8 Minority Interest 50.2 54.6 209.9 Total assets 413.4 398.6 600.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 413.4 398.6 600.9 GP Investments 21 Proportional Balance Sheet (GP + Spice PE) Balance Sheet GP Investments Spice PE GP + Spice PE GP Investments Spice PE GP + Spice PE In USD million Assets 2Q20 2Q20 2Q20 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 2Q20 2Q20 2Q20 Current assets 95.5 28.7 124.2 Current liabilities 8.4 1.5 9.9 Cash and cash equivalents 62.3 28.5 90.8 Accounts payable 1.0 1.5 2.5 Financial investments trading securities 17.4 - 17.4 Taxes payable 0.8 - 0.8 Management and performance fees 0.1 - 0.1 Payroll accruals and related charges 1.0 - 1.0 Deferred costs and prepaid expenses 0.4 0.2 0.6 Accrued interest 1.4 - 1.4 Other 15.4 - 15.4 Other 4.2 - 4.2 Non-current liabilities 82.1 - 82.1 Perpetual notes 69.6 - 69.6 Provision for contingencies 12.5 - 12.5 Non-current assets 191.9 97.3 289.2 Investments 170.9 96.7 267.6 Equity Portfolio 165.6 96.7 262.3 Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss 5.3 - 5.3 Receivables from employees and shareholders 5.8 - 5.8 Shareholders' equity 196.9 124.5 321.4 Furniture and equipment 0.6 - 0.6 Loans & receivables from related parties 12.7 0.7 13.3 Funds held in escrow 1.3 - 1.3 Other 0.5 - 0.5 Total assets 287.4 126.0 413.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 287.4 126.0 413.4 GP Investments 22 Proportional Income Statement Proportional Income Statement 2Q20 2Q19 1H20 1H19 In USD million Fund Management Revenues 2.5 4.2 (25.8) 9.2 - Management fees 2.5 4.0 5.5 8.5 Performance fees - 0.1 0.0 0.6 Unrealized performance fees - 0.1 (31.3) 0.1 Capital Results Revenues 19.7 20.0 (47.4) 28.4 - Appreciation / Depreciation in fair value of investments 32.2 16.2 (36.9) 22.1 Net realized gains (12.6) 3.8 (10.6) 5.3 Dividends and others 0.1 - 0.1 1.1 Total Revenues 22.2 24.2 (73.2) 37.6 Operating expenses (2.5) (3.5) (5.7) (7.4) General and administrative (1.1) (1.4) (2.5) (2.9) Payroll (1.4) (2.1) (3.2) (4.5) Bonus and carried interest sharing expenses (0.7) (1.2) (0.8) (2.3) Contingencies (0.1) (0.1) (0.5) (0.4) Unrealized carried interest sharing 6.4 (0.1) 33.7 (0.1) Operating Expenses + Bonuses 3.2 (4.9) 26.8 (10.2) Intercompany management fees (0.4) (0.7) (0.8) (1.4) Intercompany performance fees - - - (0.2) Stock options (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) Financial income / loss net (0.5) 0.0 (6.9) (2.0) Financial income 1.7 2.9 (2.5) 4.0 Financial expenses (2.2) (2.9) (4.5) (6.0) EBT 24.4 18.5 (54.4) 23.7 Income taxes - (0.2) (0.1) (0.4) Spice's Net income 0.9 0.6 (34.8) 2.1 Net Income / loss for the period 25.3 18.9 (89.3) 25.4 GP Investments 23 Consolidated Balance Sheet Consolidated Balance Sheet 2Q20 1Q20 2019 2Q20 1Q20 2019 In USD million Assets Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current assets 156.4 169.8 213.4 Current liabilities 9.7 15.2 48.8 Cash and cash equivalents 48.4 62.7 66.5 Accounts payable 3.4 4.6 4.7 Financial investments trading securities 98.3 95.1 101.0 Taxes payable 0.8 1.4 1.8 Management and performance fees 0.0 0.0 27.9 Payroll accruals, bonuses and related charges 0.9 6.9 38.5 Deferred costs and prepaid expenses 0.6 0.8 0.8 Accrued interest 1.4 1.4 1.4 Other 9.1 11.2 17.2 Other 3.2 0.9 2.4 Non-current liabilities 99.6 99.5 99.9 Perpetual notes 69.6 69.6 69.9 Provision for contigencies 30.0 30.0 30.0 Non-current assets 419.9 366.3 611.8 Investments 394.5 340.1 574.1 Equity Portfolio 388.7 335.6 565.6 Shareholders' equity 467.0 421.3 676.4 Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss 5.8 4.5 8.5 Share capital 0.3 0.3 0.3 Receivables from related parties 15.2 15.2 15.2 Share premium 601.0 597.7 597.6 Funds held in escrow 3.2 3.3 9.4 Accumulated deficit (296.5) (323.2) (208.6) Receivables from employees and shareholders 5.8 6.4 8.5 Other accumulated comprehensive loss (29.0) (27.0) (23.8) Furniture and equipment 0.6 0.6 0.7 Treasury shares (4.6) (1.0) (1.0) Other 0.6 0.6 3.8 Non-controlling interest 195.8 174.5 311.9 Total assets 576.3 536.1 825.2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 576.3 536.1 825.2 GP Investments 24 Consolidated Income Statement Consolidated Income Statement 2Q20 2Q19 1H20 1H19 In USD million Fund Management Revenues 1.1 2.6 3.0 5.2 Management fees 1.1 2.4 3.0 5.0 Performance fees - 0.2 - 0.2 Capital Results Revenues 51.4 47.6 (183.7) 73.8 - Appreciation / Depreciation in fair value of investments 82.0 37.7 (158.2) 58.3 Net realized gains (30.7) 9.5 (25.8) 12.6 Dividends and others 0.1 0.3 0.3 3.0 - Total Revenues 52.5 50.1 (180.7) 79.1 Operating Expenses (3.4) (4.3) (6.9) (9.6) General and administrative (2.0) (2.0) (3.8) (4.7) Payroll (1.4) (2.3) (3.2) (4.9) Bonus and carried interest sharing expenses (0.7) (1.4) (1.1) (2.7) Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain 5.7 (0.1) 5.8 (0.2) Stock options - (0.1) - (0.2) Contingencies (0.2) (0.4) (0.4) (0.9) Total Expenses 1.5 (6.3) (2.7) (13.7) Financial income / loss net (0.8) 0.2 (12.9) (1.1) Financial income 1.4 2.0 2.6 4.6 Financial expenses (2.3) (1.8) (15.4) (5.7) Net Income / loss for the period before taxes 53.1 44.0 (196.2) 64.3 Income taxes - (0.3) (0.2) (0.6) Net Income / loss for the period 53.1 43.7 (196.4) 63.8 Non-controlling net income / loss for the period 27.9 (24.8) (107.1) (38.3) Net Income / loss for the period attributable to GP 25.3 18.9 (89.3) 25.3 GP Investments 25 Consolidated Cash Flow Consolidated Cash Flow 2Q20 2Q19 1H20 1H19 In USD million Net income (loss) for the year 53.13 43.7 (196.4) 63.8 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities (50.4) (47.2) 215.3 (70.4) Depreciation (appreciation) in fair value of the investments (51.3) (48.5) 184.0 (71.9) Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments (30.7) 10.8 (25.8) 13.6 Non-controlling interest - - - - Gain (loss) on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders (0.0) - (0.0) - Realized loss (gain), net 30.7 (9.5) 25.8 (12.6) Stock based compensation 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Accrued interests and foreign exchange variation on escrow account 0.2 (0.2) 1.3 (0.5) Accrued interests on perpetual notes 0.0 (0.3) (0.1) (0.2) Accrued interests on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 0.4 - 2.8 0.1 Accrued interests on loan receivable - - - - Amortization of deferred costs and prepaid expenses 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain - - 26.8 - Depreciation of furniture and equipment 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 Cash reserves (0.0) - 0.2 - Change in assets/liabilities (2.7) 5.6 (23.9) (0.9) Loan receivable from related parties (0.0) 1.3 0.0 2.7 Management and performance fees 0.0 (0.3) 1.1 (0.3) Receivable from employees and shareholders 0.6 (0.3) 2.7 (0.4) Accounts payable (1.2) (0.8) (1.3) (3.7) Taxes payable (0.6) 0.2 (1.0) 0.1 Other - long term 0.0 - 3.3 - Payroll, performance bonuses and related charges (5.9) 1.5 (37.5) (1.4) Other assets 2.2 3.6 8.1 1.7 Other liabilities 2.3 0.4 0.7 0.5 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (0.0) 2.1 (5.0) (7.5) Proceeds from sale of financial investments 1.3 - 6.4 15.0 Acquisition of financial investments (3.2) (0.1) (3.7) (1.0) Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses (0.0) (0.1) (0.1) (0.4) Financial investments and trading securities, net (1.3) (0.3) (0.2) (0.5) (Acquisition) sale of investments owned through Spice (3.1) (3.1) (7.1) (5.4) Sale (acquisition) of real estate investments 2.6 - 2.6 - Proceeds from release of escrow - 9.3 4.9 12.4 Sale (acquisition) of furniture and equipment (0.0) - 0.1 - Sale (acquisition) of other invested assets (3.0) (3.2) (4.9) (4.2) Sale (acquisition) of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (0.0) - 2.4 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6.7) 2.5 0.3 15.9 Capital contribution by limited partners 0.2 - 1.9 1.1 Distribution to limited partners (1.5) - (3.7) (3.0) Distribution to other non-controlling (0.1) (2.1) (0.1) (2.1) Amortization of perpetual notes - 0.2 (0.2) (23.2) Capital subscription - (0.1) - (0.1) Acquisition of treasury shares (3.6) (0.5) (3.6) (0.5) Non-controlling interest FoodFirst - Spice 2.0 - (0.5) - Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - Spice (3.0) - (3.0) - Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - BRZ - - (0.9) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6.0) (2.6) (10.0) (27.8) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (1.5) (0.6) (3.3) (0.4) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (14.2) 1.5 18.0 (19.8) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 62.69 79.8 66.5 101.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 48.45 81.3 48.4 81.3 Supplemental information 1.89 3.1 4.4 6.7 Interest paid 1.9 2.9 3.8 6.4 Income taxes and social contributions paid 0.0 0.2 0.6 0.4 GP Investments 26 GP Investments GP Investments Attachments Original document

