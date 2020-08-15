Log in
GP Investments : 2Q20 Results

August 14th, 2020

GP Investments

Earnings Release

Second Quarter 2020

2

2Q20 Highlights

August 14th, 2020 - This release reports the 2Q20 results of GP Investments, Ltd. ('GP') [B3: GPIV33], a leading firm in private equity and alternative investments.

Highlights of the quarter included:

  1. GP Investments' results in the second quarter of 2020 reflected the partial recovery in financial markets after the initial impacts associated with the effects of the COVID-19outbreak. Mark-to- market adjustments in our portfolio companies have translated into unrealized gains but were partially offset by the continued devaluation of the Brazilian Real. GP ended the quarter with a total net profit of USD 25.3 million.
  2. As of June 30, 2020, GP Investments' NAV totaled USD 275.6 million (USD 2.51 per share), a 10% increase since last quarter, mainly driven by the positive performance of GP's publicly traded portfolio companies, despite the negative impact of the BRL devaluation on our portfolio.
  3. GP continued to improve its efficiency, with 2Q20 operating expenses declining to USD 2.5 million, down 29% vs. 2Q19. The decline reflects the management's constant focus on cost control.
  4. On June 5th, Centauro raised BRL 900 million in a Follow-On offering priced at BRL 30.00 per share. The company expects to utilize the resources in ongoing acquisition negotiations and to strengthen its capital structure.
  5. At the beginning of 3Q20, GP completed a new investment in CERC, a fintech that provides the underlying infrastructure of credit financial markets, offering services of validation, registry and clearing of receivables. This investment represents another step towards the development of a portfolio of technology companies with innovative business models, robust technology, and remarkable entrepreneurs aiming to disrupt large markets. Over the years, GP Investments has been leveraging its experience and expertise to support the development of these companies into sustainable organizations built for the long run. CERC joins a portfolio that once held 99 Taxi, the first Brazilian unicorn, and now holds Blu, Quero Educação, Expanding Capital and The Craftory.

About GP Investments

GP Investments is a leading private equity and alternative investments firm. Since its founding in 1993, GP Investments has raised USD 5 billion from investors worldwide, completed investments in more than 50 companies, and executed over 25 equity capital market transactions.

GP Investments has a consistent and disciplined investment strategy targeting established companies that have the potential to grow and to be more efficient and profitable by becoming leaders in their industries. Since 2006, GP Investments has had its Class A Shares traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) traded on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão), under the ticker GPIV33, and traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The firm currently has offices in São Paulo, New York, London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.gp-investments.com.

GP Investments

3

End of Quarter Figures

Market Cap

2

USD 95mm

8.5

7.5

1.5

Share Price

BRL

USD

USD 0.87

6.5

-

-

Price

5.5

1

Price

Net Asset Value

Share

Share

USD 275.6mm

4.5

0.5

NAV per Share

3.5

USD 2.51

2.5

0

NAV Discount

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

65%

BRL

USD

NAV per Share & Discount

GP Investments

4

The Publicly Listed Portfolio - Performance

GP's portfolio of publicly listed companies contributed a total of USD 26.4 million (excluding the FX impact) to the increase in fair market value ("FMV") within GP's 2Q20 results:

  • Centauro (CNTO3): Centauro shares appreciated by 36.0% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at BRL 32.71.
  • BR Properties (BRPR3): BR Properties shares depreciated by 2.6% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at BRL 8.92.
  • Rimini Street (RMNI): Rimini Street shares appreciated by 25.9% in the second quarter of 2020, closing the quarter at USD 5.15.

LTM Share Performance (in local currency¹)

Base: Jun. 2019 = 100.

360

330

300

270

240

210

180

150

120

90

60

Jun-19

Aug-19

Oct-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Apr-20

Jun-20

Centauro

BRPR

Rimini Street

1. BR Properties (BRPR3) and Centauro (CNTO3) are priced in Brazilian Reais, while Rimini Street (RMNI) is priced in U.S. Dollars.

GP Investments

5

Publicly Listed Companies

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

November 2012

GPCP V

Industry

Asset liquidity

Sporting Goods Retail

Publicly traded

Centauro (B3: CNTO3) is Latin America's largest retailer of sporting goods. Founded in April 1981 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, it now has nearly 200 stores across 22 of Brazil's 26 states and the Federal District. The stores are designed as 'temples for sports', aiming to offer customers not only products but an outstanding experience in sports shopping. Centauro focuses on making technology an increasingly important element in this experience, with omnichannel initiatives - the backbone of the strategy - being offered through the integration of on-line and off-line operations.

2Q20 update

The company's sales were directly affected in the 2Q20 due to COVID-19, presenting a drop of 51.8% in same store sales, considering only sales of stores open in both periods, and an increase of 105% same stores sales in e-commerce. Although sales through the e-commerce platform are thriving, sales directly at the stores are still recovering as malls gradually re-open.

In June, Centauro raised BRL 900M (30M Shares) in a Follow-On offering priced at BRL 30.00 per share.

As a marketing strategy, the company has been creating content and making live streaming which encourages the practice of exercises at home since social distancing measures are forcing people to work out from home. This scenario creates a good opportunity for e-commerce sales in this segment.

GP Investments

6

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

June 2016

GPCP VI

Industry

Asset liquidity

Commercial Real Estate

Publicly traded

BR Properties (B3: BRPR3) is one of Brazil's leading commercial real estate investment companies. It operates in acquisition, rental, management, development and sale of commercial real estate, primarily in high-end properties, including offices and warehouses (both logistics and industrial) in Brazil's main metropolitan areas.

2Q20 update

BR Properties registered a physical vacancy rate in 2Q20 of 19.2%, down from 20.1% at the end of 1Q20, as a result of leasing 6,116 square meters in gross area during the quarter. Net revenues dropped 23% YoY on the back of asset sales, however, on a same-properties base, net revenues increased by 13%.

Due to the capital structure optimization over the last quarters, BRPR reduced financial expenses by 92% when compared to 2Q19. As a result, FFO has reached BRL 45.7 million, a 1,109% YoY increase. FFO margin was 61%, the highest level in the company's history.

During the quarter, BR Properties concluded a share buyback program launched in March, having acquired 4 million shares for an average price of BRL 8.81 per share.

In face of the COVID-19 situation that impacted the country's economy, BR Properties kept monitoring its tenant portfolio in order to understand extraordinary needs from an operational standpoint, as well as possible financial impacts from the crisis on each customer. In this context, the company granted rent deferrals to tenants more vulnerable to these impacts. The deferrals granted during the quarter represent c.5% of the company's gross revenue.

GP Investments

7

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

October 2017

GP, Spice PE & GPIAC

Industry

Asset liquidity

Enterprise Software Support

Publicly traded

Rimini Street (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services. It is the leading third-party provider of support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. It offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation, and achieve better business outcomes.

2Q20 update

Rimini's client base kept growing at double digits, having increased in 13.9% over the last 12 months and reaching 2,159 active clients. The company achieved record quarterly revenue of USD 78.4 million, within the guidance for the quarter and up 12.2% against the USD 69.9 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was USD 9.6 million for the 2Q20, compared to USD 8.5 million in 2Q19.

The company provided 3Q20 revenue guidance to be in the range of USD 78.5 million to USD 80.5 million. It also raised the low-end of full year revenue guidance from USD 310 million to USD 314 million, resulting in a full year 2020 revenue guidance in the range of USD 314 million to USD 320 million.

GP Investments

8

Private Companies

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

August 2017

Spice Private Equity

Industry

Asset liquidity

Restaurants

Privately held

Founded in 2005, LEON is a chain offering healthy fast food, based in the UK. The founders set out to prove that it is possible to serve fast food that both tastes good and does you good - "Natural Fast Food". The menu is inspired by the flavors, variety and natural healthiness of Mediterranean cooking, offered at reasonable prices.

2Q20 update

As restaurants start to gradually re-open, LEON continued to make progress on its various digital initiatives, both inside and outside of its stores. Click-and-collect functionality has been implemented across restaurants through LEON's mobile app and delivery resumed its growth, having represented a meaningful share of total sales in the quarter.

LEON's grocery business continued to expand and added new channels, including Amazon. The Feed Britain campaign, delivering pre-made meals and fresh products to 500+ postal codes in the UK, is expected to soon be relaunched as LEON at Home, which should include many of LEON's products and continue to sell the most enjoyed goods from Feed Britain.

Finally, in the second quarter LEON successfully advanced its FeedNHS campaign, which has supported the service of over 460,000 meals to Britain's National Healthcare System critical care workers throughout the pandemic.

GP Investments

9

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

May 2018

Spice Private Equity

Industry

Asset liquidity

Restaurants

Privately held

Bravo Brio (formerly FoodFirst Global Restaurants) is a leading owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands in the upscale affordable dining segment: Bravo Fresh Italian and Brio Italian Mediterranean. It aims to be the best Italian restaurant company in the United States, focused on providing guests with an excellent dining experience through consistency of execution.

2Q20 update

In the light of COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing measures, FoodFirst had to close most of its restaurants in the US, leading to the Chapter 11 filing in early April. During the Chapter 11 proceedings, Spice PE formed a joint venture ("JV") with Earl Enterprises to provide financial and operational support to the company.

As part of the process, the JV acquired substantially all assets from FoodFirst, including BRIO Italian Grille and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen brands. In early August, FoodFirst bankruptcy case was dismissed by Orlando's Bankruptcy Court. Looking ahead, the JV expects to continue working together with former FoodFirst landlords and is expected to assume the operations of approximately 65 restaurants. Management is working to safely open dining rooms following government guidelines and hygiene protocols.

GP Investments

10

Technology-driven Companies

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

March 2020

Proprietary

Industry

Asset liquidity

Fintech

Privately held

Blu is a fintech that offers innovative financial solutions for independent merchants and suppliers in selected segments such as mattresses, furniture, eyewear and fashion. Blu's digital platform provides simple and advantageous solutions that help retailers grow and reduce transactional costs, while enabling industries to sell more without risk of default. Today, more than 12 thousand shops and 2 thousand suppliers are connected through Blu's marketplace.

2Q20 update

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in physical retail operations throughout the country, Blu was able to post a strong TPV (total payment volume) growth in 2Q20 when compared to 2Q19, based on its unique product offering and commercial strategy.

In face of the pandemic, Blu launched a campaign to help independent merchants to resume their operations, which counted with the adoption of more than 500 suppliers. Furthermore, during 2Q20, the company stepped up its innovation efforts and launched new solutions on its platform, including a CRM mobile application that enables retailers to sell online and new payment options in its B2B marketplace.

GP Investments

11

Date of Investment

Investment Vehicle

May 2018

Spice Private Equity

Industry

Asset liquidity

Investment Platform

Privately held

The Craftory is an investment holding company with approximately USD 375 million of permanent capital to deploy in up to 10 of the world's boldest challenger brands within the fast-moving consumer goods space. It focuses on Europe and the U.S., seeking high-growth consumer brands with annual revenues of at least USD 10 million. The goal is to boost sales with scalable operations, effective storytelling and digital marketing. The Craftory is led by entrepreneurs and brand experts who are seeking targets that have truly disruptive business models, where they can leverage their experience and expertise to help catapult growth.

2Q20 update

The Craftory's portfolio companies continue to grow at a rapid pace based on their Direct-to- Consumer distribution models, digital strategy and righteous causes. The team at the Craftory remains actively engaged with their investees, helping them adapt their processes, strengthen their teams and evolve their strategy.

The Craftory also continues to build a robust pipeline of potential investment targets leveraging multiple tech-enabled sourcing tools. Some of the current categories in focus are food & beverages and beauty & cosmetics.

GP Investments

12

Spice Private Equity Ltd. ('Spice PE'), listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SPCE), is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. GP Investments became the controlling shareholder in 2016, as part of its strategy of pursuing a portfolio of companies with global leadership ambitions, using proprietary capital. As a listed vehicle, Spice PE provides GP with a permanent pool of capital through which it can invest in companies around the globe. Leon, Rimini Street, FoodFirst and The Craftory are all examples of direct investments made by GP via Spice PE.

2Q20 update

Spice PE reported a Net Asset Value of USD 124.9 million at the end of 2Q20, up 2.8% when compared to USD 121.5 million at the end of 1Q20. The company's balance sheet is comprised by cash & cash equivalents (21%), direct investments (69%), and the Legacy Portfolio (10%). The company's balance sheet is debt-free. The increase in NAV mainly reflects the appreciation of Rimini Street shares during the quarter. During the quarter, Spice PE deployed USD 4.5 million in Bravo Brio as part of FoodFirst's restructuring process.

GP Investments

13

Results

GP Investments presents its results excluding non-controlling interests from its private equity and real estate activities and segregates its results into:

  • Fund Management, which includes the fees received by GP Investments as the general partner in its private equity and real estate funds and its ownership as the controlling shareholder of GP Advisors - and
  • Capital Results, which includes the participation of GP Investments as an investor in the funds it manages and other directly held investments.

In addition, Spice Private Equity's financial accounts are consolidated within GP's balance sheet. The proportional balance sheet consolidates 100% of Spice PE's individual accounts within GP's financials and the minority interests are excluded from the company's equity.

The figures on the following pages are management figures and, as such, are unaudited.

The complete financial statements, which include all non-controlling interests and are reviewed by our independent auditors, are presented at the end of this release.

These financial statements are in accordance with U.S. GAAP standards and are being released simultaneously in all jurisdictions in which GP Investments has its securities traded. In compliance with requirements of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) the issuer also releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS standards, which may differ from these financial statements due to the different basis of the accounting standard.

GP Investments

14

Net Asset Value (NAV)

The following table presents the breakdown by investment of GP Investments' NAV as of June 2020:

Value of Investments (in USD million)

GP

Spice

GP + Spice

Equity Portfolio

169.9

96.7

266.6

Publicly Traded Companies

119.0

-

119.0

BR Properties¹

14.7

-

14.7

Rimini Street

4

8.0

-

8.0

Centauro¹

96.2

-

96.2

Privately-Held Companies

51.0

96.7

147.7

2

29.9

-

29.9

Blu

Spice's portfolio

-

96.7

96.7

Real Estate Investments³

5.7

-

5.7

Other Investments

15.4

-

15.4

Assets and Liabilities

31.4

(22.4)

8.9

Cash and Cash Equivalents

62.3

28.5

90.8

Financial Investments

17.4

-

17.4

Other Assets

42.1

0.8

43.0

Liabilities

(90.4)

(1.5)

(92.0)

Minority Interest

-

(50.2)

(50.2)

NAV (Shareholders' Equity)

201.3

74.3

275.6

  1. The value of the investment is based on the company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2020.
  2. Value of the investment is based on recently completed investment round.
  3. Value of the investment is based on the acquisition value for some of the fund's projects, and on DCF methodology for others, according to GPRE's Policies as described in the 1Q13 Earnings Release, both adjusted by the exchange rate as of June 30, 2020.
  4. The value of the investment is based on the company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2020, including GPIAC, which is the vehicle that holds the sponsor shares, warrants and expense reimbursement related to the Rimini Street

transaction to be received by GP from GPIAC.

GP Investments

15

NAV Change Breakdown

(USD mm)

At June 30, 2020 the total NAV of the holdings of GP Investments was USD 275.6 million. The resulting NAV per share was USD 2.51, an increase of 10% from March 31, 2020.

NAV appreciation in the quarter was mainly driven by the impact of the positive change in FMV of listed companies, totaling USD 26.3 million in the period, and by the negative impact of the BRL variation on our portfolio, totaling USD (7.7) million. The mark-to-market effects were mainly driven by the partial recovery of share prices after the high volatility in financial markets in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Portfolio mark-to-market adjustments at Spice PE have also led to gains in the quarter and contributed positively to our NAV, with an impact of USD 0.9 million, representing GP's c.64% share of Spice PE's results.

2Q20 results will be further detailed in the next pages.

GP Investments

16

Net revenues

Revenues per Segment

2Q20

2Q19

In USD million

Fund Management Revenues

2.5

4.1

Management fees

2.5

4.0

Performance fees

-

0.1

Unrealized performance fees

-

-

Capital Results Revenues

19.7

20.0

Appreciation / Depreciation in fair value of investments

32.2

16.2

Net realized gains

(12.6)

3.8

Dividends and others

0.1

-

Total Revenues

22.2

24.1

Fund Management

Management fees, including intercompany management fees, totaled USD 2.5 mm in the second quarter of 2020.

Capital Results

The total FMV of our portfolio companies increased by USD 19.6mm during the quarter, mainly driven by the impact of the positive change in the FMV of listed companies, totaling USD 26.3 mm and partially offset by FX change totaling USD (7.7) mm.

Proportional Change in Fair Market Value

In USD million

BRL

Chg. In

Chg. in FMV

Translation

Valuation

2Q20

Centauro

(4.6)

24.3

19.7

BR Properties

(0.7)

(0.5)

(1.2)

Real Estate Investments

(0.3)

0.9

0.6

Rimini Street + GPIAC

(0.4)

2.5

2.1

Blu

(1.5)

(0.1)

(1.6)

Others

(0.1)

0.1

(0.0)

Total

(7.7)

27.3

19.6

GP Investments

17

Expenses

Operating expenses totaled USD (2.5) mm in 2Q20, representing a decrease of 29% year-over-year compared to USD (3.5) mm in 2Q19. This decline was a result of GP's continuous focus on operational efficiency.

The reduction relates to a 33% drop in Personnel expenses, from USD (2.1) mm in 2Q19 to USD (1.4) mm in 2Q20 and a 21% drop in G&A expenses, from USD (1.4) mm in 2Q19 to USD (1.1) mm in 2Q20.

Stock option expenses totaled USD (0.1) mm. These are non-cash expenses, recorded according to U.S. GAAP standards.

Expenses breakdown

2Q20

2Q19

In USD million

Operating expenses

(2.5)

(3.5)

General and administrative

(1.1)

(1.4)

Payroll

(1.4)

(2.1)

Contingencies

(0.1)

(0.1)

Intercompany management fees

(0.4)

(0.7)

Intercompany performance fees

-

-

Stock options

(0.1)

(0.1)

Total Expenses (ex-Bonus and Unrealized Carried Interest Expenses)

(3.0)

(4.4)

Bonus and carried interest sharing expenses

(0.7)

(1.2)

Unrealized carried interest sharing

6.4

(0.1)

Total Expenses

2.7

(5.6)

Net Income per Business Segment

Proportional Income Statement per Segment

2Q20

2Q19

In USD Million

Fund

Capital

Fund

Capital

Management

Results

Total

Management

Results

Total

Management fees

2.5

-

2.5

4.0

-

4.0

Performance fees

-

-

-

0.1

-

0.1

Unrealized change in FMV

-

32.2

32.2

-

16.2

16.2

Net realized gains

-

(12.6)

(12.6)

-

3.8

3.8

Dividends and others

-

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

Unrealized performance fees

-

-

-

0.1

-

0.1

Net Revenues

2.5

19.7

22.2

4.2

20.0

24.2

Operating expenses

(2.5)

-

(2.5)

(3.5)

-

(3.5)

General and administrative

(1.1)

-

(1.1)

(1.4)

-

(1.4)

Payroll

(1.4)

-

(1.4)

(2.1)

-

(2.1)

Contingencies

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Bonus

(0.7)

-

(0.7)

(1.2)

-

(1.2)

Unrealized carried interest

6.4

-

6.4

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Expenses

3.2

-

3.2

(4.9)

-

(4.9)

Intercompany management fees

-

(0.4)

(0.4)

-

(0.7)

(0.7)

Intercompany performance fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock options

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

Financial income / loss net

-

(0.5)

(0.5)

-

0.0

0.0

Financial Income

-

1.7

1.7

-

2.9

2.9

Financial Expenses

-

(2.2)

(2.2)

-

(2.9)

(2.9)

EBT

5.6

18.8

24.4

(0.7)

19.2

18.5

Income taxes

-

-

-

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

Spice's Net Income

-

0.9

0.9

-

0.6

0.6

Net Income

5.6

19.6

25.3

(0.9)

19.8

18.9

GP Investments

18

Breakdown of Funds

On June 30, 2020, the aggregate value of investments in the seven portfolio companies and more than 20 real estate projects totaled more than USD 805.9 mm, and included:

  • USD 211.8 mm from GPCP V; USD 464.7 mm for GPCP VI; and USD 12.5 mm from GPRE, with:
    • USD 572.3 mm from limited partners; and
    • USD 116.7 mm from GP Investments;
  • USD 79.0 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in Spice Private Equity at book value;
  • USD 29.9 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in Blu*
  • USD 1.8 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in GPIAC; and
  • USD 6.2 mm from GP Investments' direct stake in Rimini Street.

Value of Investment** (USD million)

Portfolio Companies

GPCPV

GPCPVI

GPRE

GP's Stake

LPs

GP Direct Stake

Centauro¹

211.8

-

-

96.2

115.6

-

BR Properties¹

-

464.7

-

14.7

450.0

-

Real Estate Investments

3

-

-

12.5

5.7

6.8

-

Total Fund Investments

211.8

464.7

12.5

116.7

572.3

-

Spice PE²

-

-

-

-

-

79.0

Blu

5

-

-

-

-

-

29.9

4

-

-

-

-

-

1.8

GPIAC

Rimini Street¹

-

-

-

-

-

6.2

Total Proprietary Investments

-

-

-

-

-

116.9

Total

211.8

464.7

12.5

116.7

572.3

116.9

Ownership*** (%) as of June 30, 2020

Portfolio Companies

Total

Co-Investors

GPCPV

GPCPVI

GPRE

GP Direct

GP Total

Stake

Ownership*

Centauro¹

22.3%

7.6%

14.7%

-

-

-

7%

BR Properties¹

58.0%

-

-

58.0%

-

-

2%

Real Estate Investments

3

100.0%

-

-

-

100.0%

-

47%

Fund Investments

Spice PE²

63.5%

-

-

-

-

63%

63%

Blu

5

24.3%

-

-

-

-

24%

24%

4

16.7%

-

-

-

-

17%

17%

GPIAC

Rimini Street¹

3.3%

-

-

-

-

3%

3%

Proprietary Investments

  • Stake held through convertible debt notes
  • The value of the investments represents GP Investments' direct and indirect stakes in each company within the portfolio.
  • Figures include value and ownership of investments in the GPCP V, GPVP VI and GPRE funds.
  1. The value of the investment is based on the company's market capitalization at June 30, 2020.
  2. The investment in Spice Private Equity is consolidated in the balance sheet of GP Investments. The valuation shown above is based on its shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020.
  3. Value of the investment is based on the acquisition value for some of the fund's projects and on DCF methodology for others, according to GPRE's policies described in the 1Q13 Earnings Release, both adjusted by the exchange rate at June 30, 2020.
  4. GPIAC is related to GP's 16.7% stake in the vehicle that holds the sponsor shares, warrants and expenses reimbursement related to the Rimini Street transaction, to be received by GP from GPIAC.
  5. Value of the investment is based on recently completed investment round.

GP Investments

19

GP Investments: Investor Relations

Rodrigo Boscolo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Eduardo Coutinho

Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager

GP Investments

+55 (11) 3556-5505ir@gp-investments.com

Conference Call

English

August 17, 2020

3h00 pm (New York time)

4h00 pm (Sao Paulo time)

Phone (International): +1 (412) 317 6383

Phone (Brazil): +1 (844) 686 3846

Code: GP Investments

GP Investments

20

Proportional Balance Sheet

Proportional Balance Sheet

2Q20

1Q20

2019

2Q20

1Q20

2019

In USD million

Assets

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current assets

124.2

136.8

183.7

Current liabilities

9.9

15.4

47.3

Cash and cash equivalents

90.8

61.9

64.4

Accounts payable

2.5

4.0

3.5

Financial investments

17.4

57.5

63.1

Taxes payable

0.8

1.4

1.6

Management and performance fees

0.1

0.1

0.1

Payroll accruals and related charges

1.0

6.9

37.6

Deferred costs and prepaid expenses

0.6

0.8

0.8

Accrued interest

1.4

1.4

1.4

Other

15.4

16.5

55.3

Other

4.2

1.7

3.3

Non-current liabilities

82.1

81.9

82.4

Perpetual notes

69.6

69.6

69.9

Provision for contigencies

12.5

12.3

12.5

Non-current assets

289.2

261.8

417.3

Investments

267.6

239.5

387.4

Equity Portfolio

262.3

233.9

377.3

Shareholders' equity

321.4

301.4

471.2

Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss

5.3

5.7

10.1

Share capital

0.3

0.3

0.3

Funds held in escrow

1.3

1.4

3.9

Share premium

601.0

597.7

597.7

Receivables from employees and shareholders

5.8

6.4

8.5

Retained earnings / losses

(292.1)

(323.2)

(308.9)

Furniture and equipment

0.6

0.6

0.7

Treasury shares

(4.6)

(1.0)

(1.1)

Receivables from related parties

13.3

13.3

16.0

Other accumulated comprehensive income

(29.0)

(27.0)

(26.7)

Other

0.5

0.6

0.8

Minority Interest

50.2

54.6

209.9

Total assets

413.4

398.6

600.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

413.4

398.6

600.9

GP Investments

21

Proportional Balance Sheet (GP + Spice PE)

Balance Sheet

GP Investments

Spice PE

GP + Spice PE

GP Investments

Spice PE

GP + Spice PE

In USD million

Assets

2Q20

2Q20

2Q20

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

2Q20

2Q20

2Q20

Current assets

95.5

28.7

124.2

Current liabilities

8.4

1.5

9.9

Cash and cash equivalents

62.3

28.5

90.8

Accounts payable

1.0

1.5

2.5

Financial investments trading securities

17.4

-

17.4

Taxes payable

0.8

-

0.8

Management and performance fees

0.1

-

0.1

Payroll accruals and related charges

1.0

-

1.0

Deferred costs and prepaid expenses

0.4

0.2

0.6

Accrued interest

1.4

-

1.4

Other

15.4

-

15.4

Other

4.2

-

4.2

Non-current liabilities

82.1

-

82.1

Perpetual notes

69.6

-

69.6

Provision for contingencies

12.5

-

12.5

Non-current assets

191.9

97.3

289.2

Investments

170.9

96.7

267.6

Equity Portfolio

165.6

96.7

262.3

Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss

5.3

-

5.3

Receivables from employees and shareholders

5.8

-

5.8

Shareholders' equity

196.9

124.5

321.4

Furniture and equipment

0.6

-

0.6

Loans & receivables from related parties

12.7

0.7

13.3

Funds held in escrow

1.3

-

1.3

Other

0.5

-

0.5

Total assets

287.4

126.0

413.4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

287.4

126.0

413.4

GP Investments

22

Proportional Income Statement

Proportional Income Statement

2Q20

2Q19

1H20

1H19

In USD million

Fund Management Revenues

2.5

4.2

(25.8)

9.2

-

Management fees

2.5

4.0

5.5

8.5

Performance fees

-

0.1

0.0

0.6

Unrealized performance fees

-

0.1

(31.3)

0.1

Capital Results Revenues

19.7

20.0

(47.4)

28.4

-

Appreciation / Depreciation in fair value of investments

32.2

16.2

(36.9)

22.1

Net realized gains

(12.6)

3.8

(10.6)

5.3

Dividends and others

0.1

-

0.1

1.1

Total Revenues

22.2

24.2

(73.2)

37.6

Operating expenses

(2.5)

(3.5)

(5.7)

(7.4)

General and administrative

(1.1)

(1.4)

(2.5)

(2.9)

Payroll

(1.4)

(2.1)

(3.2)

(4.5)

Bonus and carried interest sharing expenses

(0.7)

(1.2)

(0.8)

(2.3)

Contingencies

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.4)

Unrealized carried interest sharing

6.4

(0.1)

33.7

(0.1)

Operating Expenses + Bonuses

3.2

(4.9)

26.8

(10.2)

Intercompany management fees

(0.4)

(0.7)

(0.8)

(1.4)

Intercompany performance fees

-

-

-

(0.2)

Stock options

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

Financial income / loss net

(0.5)

0.0

(6.9)

(2.0)

Financial income

1.7

2.9

(2.5)

4.0

Financial expenses

(2.2)

(2.9)

(4.5)

(6.0)

EBT

24.4

18.5

(54.4)

23.7

Income taxes

-

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.4)

Spice's Net income

0.9

0.6

(34.8)

2.1

Net Income / loss for the period

25.3

18.9

(89.3)

25.4

GP Investments

23

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Balance Sheet

2Q20

1Q20

2019

2Q20

1Q20

2019

In USD million

Assets

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current assets

156.4

169.8

213.4

Current liabilities

9.7

15.2

48.8

Cash and cash equivalents

48.4

62.7

66.5

Accounts payable

3.4

4.6

4.7

Financial investments trading securities

98.3

95.1

101.0

Taxes payable

0.8

1.4

1.8

Management and performance fees

0.0

0.0

27.9

Payroll accruals, bonuses and related charges

0.9

6.9

38.5

Deferred costs and prepaid expenses

0.6

0.8

0.8

Accrued interest

1.4

1.4

1.4

Other

9.1

11.2

17.2

Other

3.2

0.9

2.4

Non-current liabilities

99.6

99.5

99.9

Perpetual notes

69.6

69.6

69.9

Provision for contigencies

30.0

30.0

30.0

Non-current assets

419.9

366.3

611.8

Investments

394.5

340.1

574.1

Equity Portfolio

388.7

335.6

565.6

Shareholders' equity

467.0

421.3

676.4

Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss

5.8

4.5

8.5

Share capital

0.3

0.3

0.3

Receivables from related parties

15.2

15.2

15.2

Share premium

601.0

597.7

597.6

Funds held in escrow

3.2

3.3

9.4

Accumulated deficit

(296.5)

(323.2)

(208.6)

Receivables from employees and shareholders

5.8

6.4

8.5

Other accumulated comprehensive loss

(29.0)

(27.0)

(23.8)

Furniture and equipment

0.6

0.6

0.7

Treasury shares

(4.6)

(1.0)

(1.0)

Other

0.6

0.6

3.8

Non-controlling interest

195.8

174.5

311.9

Total assets

576.3

536.1

825.2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

576.3

536.1

825.2

GP Investments

24

Consolidated Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

2Q20

2Q19

1H20

1H19

In USD million

Fund Management Revenues

1.1

2.6

3.0

5.2

Management fees

1.1

2.4

3.0

5.0

Performance fees

-

0.2

-

0.2

Capital Results Revenues

51.4

47.6

(183.7)

73.8

-

Appreciation / Depreciation in fair value of investments

82.0

37.7

(158.2)

58.3

Net realized gains

(30.7)

9.5

(25.8)

12.6

Dividends and others

0.1

0.3

0.3

3.0

-

Total Revenues

52.5

50.1

(180.7)

79.1

Operating Expenses

(3.4)

(4.3)

(6.9)

(9.6)

General and administrative

(2.0)

(2.0)

(3.8)

(4.7)

Payroll

(1.4)

(2.3)

(3.2)

(4.9)

Bonus and carried interest sharing expenses

(0.7)

(1.4)

(1.1)

(2.7)

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

5.7

(0.1)

5.8

(0.2)

Stock options

-

(0.1)

-

(0.2)

Contingencies

(0.2)

(0.4)

(0.4)

(0.9)

Total Expenses

1.5

(6.3)

(2.7)

(13.7)

Financial income / loss net

(0.8)

0.2

(12.9)

(1.1)

Financial income

1.4

2.0

2.6

4.6

Financial expenses

(2.3)

(1.8)

(15.4)

(5.7)

Net Income / loss for the period before taxes

53.1

44.0

(196.2)

64.3

Income taxes

-

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.6)

Net Income / loss for the period

53.1

43.7

(196.4)

63.8

Non-controlling net income / loss for the period

27.9

(24.8)

(107.1)

(38.3)

Net Income / loss for the period attributable to GP

25.3

18.9

(89.3)

25.3

GP Investments

25

Consolidated Cash Flow

Consolidated Cash Flow

2Q20

2Q19

1H20

1H19

In USD million

Net income (loss) for the year

53.13

43.7

(196.4)

63.8

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash flows

from operating activities

(50.4)

(47.2)

215.3

(70.4)

Depreciation (appreciation) in fair value of the investments

(51.3)

(48.5)

184.0

(71.9)

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments

(30.7)

10.8

(25.8)

13.6

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Gain (loss) on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders

(0.0)

-

(0.0)

-

Realized loss (gain), net

30.7

(9.5)

25.8

(12.6)

Stock based compensation

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Accrued interests and foreign exchange variation on escrow account

0.2

(0.2)

1.3

(0.5)

Accrued interests on perpetual notes

0.0

(0.3)

(0.1)

(0.2)

Accrued interests on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

0.4

-

2.8

0.1

Accrued interests on loan receivable

-

-

-

-

Amortization of deferred costs and prepaid expenses

0.2

0.4

0.2

0.8

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

-

-

26.8

-

Depreciation of furniture and equipment

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Cash reserves

(0.0)

-

0.2

-

Change in assets/liabilities

(2.7)

5.6

(23.9)

(0.9)

Loan receivable from related parties

(0.0)

1.3

0.0

2.7

Management and performance fees

0.0

(0.3)

1.1

(0.3)

Receivable from employees and shareholders

0.6

(0.3)

2.7

(0.4)

Accounts payable

(1.2)

(0.8)

(1.3)

(3.7)

Taxes payable

(0.6)

0.2

(1.0)

0.1

Other - long term

0.0

-

3.3

-

Payroll, performance bonuses and related charges

(5.9)

1.5

(37.5)

(1.4)

Other assets

2.2

3.6

8.1

1.7

Other liabilities

2.3

0.4

0.7

0.5

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(0.0)

2.1

(5.0)

(7.5)

Proceeds from sale of financial investments

1.3

-

6.4

15.0

Acquisition of financial investments

(3.2)

(0.1)

(3.7)

(1.0)

Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.4)

Financial investments and trading securities, net

(1.3)

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(Acquisition) sale of investments owned through Spice

(3.1)

(3.1)

(7.1)

(5.4)

Sale (acquisition) of real estate investments

2.6

-

2.6

-

Proceeds from release of escrow

-

9.3

4.9

12.4

Sale (acquisition) of furniture and equipment

(0.0)

-

0.1

-

Sale (acquisition) of other invested assets

(3.0)

(3.2)

(4.9)

(4.2)

Sale (acquisition) of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

(0.0)

-

2.4

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(6.7)

2.5

0.3

15.9

Capital contribution by limited partners

0.2

-

1.9

1.1

Distribution to limited partners

(1.5)

-

(3.7)

(3.0)

Distribution to other non-controlling

(0.1)

(2.1)

(0.1)

(2.1)

Amortization of perpetual notes

-

0.2

(0.2)

(23.2)

Capital subscription

-

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Acquisition of treasury shares

(3.6)

(0.5)

(3.6)

(0.5)

Non-controlling interest FoodFirst - Spice

2.0

-

(0.5)

-

Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - Spice

(3.0)

-

(3.0)

-

Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - BRZ

-

-

(0.9)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6.0)

(2.6)

(10.0)

(27.8)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(1.5)

(0.6)

(3.3)

(0.4)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(14.2)

1.5

18.0

(19.8)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

62.69

79.8

66.5

101.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

48.45

81.3

48.4

81.3

Supplemental information

1.89

3.1

4.4

6.7

Interest paid

1.9

2.9

3.8

6.4

Income taxes and social contributions paid

0.0

0.2

0.6

0.4

GP Investments

26

GP Investments

GP Investments

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 06:17:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 213 M - -
Net income 2019 74,3 M - -
Net cash 2019 42,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,75x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 95,1 M 95,7 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,78 $
Last Close Price 0,87 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
Managers
NameTitle
Antônio Carlos Ribeiro Bonchristiano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fersen Lamas Lambranho Chairman
Rodrigo Boscolo MD, CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Alfred Merton Vinton Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GP INVESTMENTS, LTD.-28.79%96
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-5.72%36 788
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-25.38%17 745
AMUNDI-6.94%15 663
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-8.50%11 061
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.51%10 838
