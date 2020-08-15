Log in
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Investments : Demonstrações Financeiras USGAAP 2T20*

08/15/2020 | 02:18am EDT

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the Six-month Period Ended

June 30, 2020 and Report on Review

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Dr. Chucri Zaidan Avenue, 1.240 - 4th to 12th floors - Golden Tower 04711-130 - São Paulo - SP Brazil

Tel.: + 55 (11) 5186-1000

Fax: + 55 (11) 5181-2911

www.deloitte.com.br

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

GP Investments, Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of GP Investments, Ltd., which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and six-month periods then ended, and the changes in shareholders equity for the six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review of interim financial information (ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial statements

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Other matters

Audit and review of the corresponding amounts

The corresponding amounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, presented for comparison purposes, were audited by another independent auditor, who issued an unmodified opinion on March 30, 2020. The corresponding amounts for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, presented for comparison purposes, were reviewed by another independent auditor, who issued an unmodified review report on August 14, 2019.

São Paulo, August 14, 2020

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU

Auditores Independentes

2020-SPO-1851 VF.docx

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk management, tax and relates services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 286,200 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

© 2020. For information, contact Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

December 31,

Assets

Note

2020

2019

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Note

2020

2019

Current assets

(Unaudited)

Current liabilities

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

3

48,447

66,488

Accounts payable

3,401

4,695

Financial investments

4

98,280

100,981

Taxes payable

838

1,832

Management and performance fees

48

27,918

Payroll accruals, bonuses and related charges

949

38,461

Deferred costs and prepaid expenses

575

820

Accrued interest on perpetual notes

1,396

1,396

Other assets - Current

9,064

17,173

Other liabilities - Current

3,161

2,412

156,414

213,380

9,745

48,796

Non-current liabilities

Perpetual notes

10

69,573

69,941

Provision for contingencies

11

29,978

29,978

Non-current assets

99,551

99,919

Investments

Equity portfolio

7(a)

388,686

565,609

Shareholders' equity

15

Financial investments at fair value through

Share capital

274

274

profit and loss

7(b)

5,838

8,524

Share premium

600,961

597,639

Receivables from related parties

6

15,200

15,204

Accumulated losses

(297,920)

(208,559)

Funds held in escrow

5

3,179

9,364

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(27,532)

(23,802)

Receivables from employees and shareholders

5,838

8,519

BDRs acquired by wholly-owned subsidiary

Furniture and equipment

613

740

(treasury shares)

(4,574)

(988)

Other assets - Non-current

552

3,812

Attributable to shareholders

271,209

364,564

Non-controlling interest

195,815

311,873

419,906

611,772

467,024

676,437

Total assets

576,320

825,152

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

576,320

825,152

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

2 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim statement of income (loss) for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Six-month period

Three-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Appreciation (depreciation) in equity portfolio

7(a)

(183,962)

71,888

51,281

48,542

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal

of equity portfolio

7(a)

25,810

(13,598)

30,690

(10,847)

Realized gain (loss) - private equity, net

(25,774)

12,566

(30,674)

9,523

Management fees

2,977

4,995

1,063

2,416

Dividends

117

2,527

117

8

Performance fees

-

179

-

179

Other

137

450

-

322

Total revenues

(180,695)

79,007

52,477

50,143

Expenses

17

General and administrative

(6,948)

(9,986)

(3,364)

(4,496)

Contingencies

(426)

(892)

(225)

(369)

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

5,779

-

5,727

-

Bonuses and carried on realized gain

(1,090)

(2,684)

(653)

(1,428)

Total expenses

(2,685)

(13,562)

1,485

(6,293)

Financial income

2,593

4,571

1,448

2,037

Financial expenses

(15,444)

(5,670)

(2,280)

(1,844)

Financial income (expenses), net

(12,851)

(1,099)

(832)

193

Net income (loss) before taxes

(196,231)

64,346

53,130

44,043

Income taxes

9

(214)

(593)

-

(313)

Net income (loss) for the period

(196,445)

63,753

53,130

43,730

Attributable to

Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd.

(89,361)

25,422

25,262

18,934

Non-controlling interest

(107,084)

38,331

27,868

24,796

(196,445)

63,753

53,130

43,730

Weighted average number of shares - basic

15(b)

109,745,820

109,745,820

109,745,820

109,745,820

Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - basic in US$

(0.81)

0.23

0.23

0.17

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

15(b)

109,745,820

109,745,820

109,745,820

109,745,820

Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - diluted in US$

(0.81)

0.23

0.23

0.17

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

3 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income (loss) for the six and three -month periods ended June, 2020 and 2019

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Six-month period

Three-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss) for the period

(196,445)

63,753

53,130

43,730

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,856)

192

(525)

262

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,856)

192

(525)

262

Comprehensive income (loss)

(200,301)

63,945

52,605

43,992

Attributable to

Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd.

(93,090)

25,607

24,737

19,186

Non-controlling interest

(107,211)

38,338

27,868

24,806

Comprehensive income (loss)

(200,301)

63,945

52,605

(82,596)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

4 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

At December 31, 2018

Capital contribution by Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners Distribution to non-controlling Spice Capital subscription

Acquisition treasury shares Changes in non-controlling interest

Share based compensation recognized during the period Income for the period

Gain on dilution of participation of non-controlling interest shareholders Cumulative translation adjustment

At June 30, 2019 (unaudited)

At December 31, 2019

Capital contribution by Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners Non-controlling Spice

Repurchase of shares from non controling Bravo/Brio - Spice Acquistion of treasury shares

Changes in non-controlling interest

Share based compensation recognized during the period Income (loss) for the period

Gain on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders Sale of non controlling interest-BRZ

Cumulative translation adjustment

Accumulated

BDRs acquired

other

by wholly owned

Accumulated

comprehensive

subsidiary

Non-controlling

Note

Share capital

Share premium

losses

income (loss)

(treasury shares)

interest

Total

274

597,360

(282,880)

(23,200)

(322)

315,730

606,962

15(d) (i)

6,619

6,619

(10,602)

(10,602)

15(d) (ii)

(4,000)

(4,000)

(55)

(55)

(538)

(538)

(614)

(614)

189

189

25,422

38,331

63,753

5

5

185

7

192

274

597,499

(257,458)

(23,016)

(860)

345,471

661,910

274

597,639

(208,559)

(23,802)

(988)

311,873

676,437

15(d) (i)

1,894

1,894

15(d) (ii)

(3,832)

(3,832)

1,978

1,978

(8,583)

(8,583)

15 (c)

(3,586)

(3,586)

548

548

16 (ii)

156

156

(89,361)

(107,084)

(196,445)

3,166

3,166

(853)

(853)

(3,730)

(126)

(3,856)

At June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

274

600,961

(297,920)

(27,532)

(4,574)

195,815

467,024

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

5 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Consolidated intermin statement of cash flows for the six and three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss) for the period

Reconciliation of net income(loss) to cash from operating activities

Depreciation (appreciation) in fair value of the investments Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments Non-controlling interest

Gain (loss) on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders Realized loss (gain), net

Stock based compensation

Accrued interests and foreign exchange variation on escrow account Accrued interests on loan receivable

Accrued interests on perpetual notes

Accrued interests on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Amortization of deferred costs and prepaid expenses

Bonuses and carried on urealized gain Depreciation of furniture and equipment Cash reserves

Changes in assets/liabilities

Loan receivable from related parties

Management and performance fees

Receivables from employees and shareholders

Accounts payable

Taxes payable

Other - long term

Payroll, performance bonuses and related charges

Other assets

Other liabilities

Net cash provided (used) in operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of financial investments Acquisition of financial investments Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses Financial investments and trading securities, net (Acquisition) sale of investments owned through Spice Acquisition of Rimini

Proceeds from release of escrow

Sale (acquisition) of real estate investments Sale (acquisition) of furniture and equipment Sale (acquisition) of other invested assets

Sale (acquisition) of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Capital contribution by limited partners

Capital contribution by limited partners - real estate

Distribution to limited partners

Distribution to limited partners - real estate

Distribution to other non-controlling

Amortization of perpetual notes

Capital subscription

Acquisition of treasury shares

Non-controlling interest FoodFirst - Spice

Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - Spice

Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - BRZ

Net cash provided by financing activities

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents foreign subsidiaries Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

Supplemental information

Interest paid

Income taxes and social contributions paid

Notes

  1. (a)
  1. (a)

7 (a)

15 (d) (i)

15 (d) (i)

15 (d) (ii)

15 (d) (ii)

Six-month period

Three-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(196,445)

63,753

53,130

43,730

183,962

(71,888)

(51,282)

(48,542)

(25,810)

13,598

(30,690)

10,847

-

(12,566)

-

-

(29)

(5)

(1)

-

25,774

-

30,674

(9,523)

157

187

63

78

1,306

(503)

152

(160)

-

(16)

-

(24)

(126)

(205)

22

(298)

2,812

76

430

(35)

245

799

237

411

26,806

-

-

-

59

114

26

56

181

-

(17)

-

18,890

(6,656)

2,744

(3,460)

5

2,651

(1)

1,306

1,098

(289)

1

(323)

2,681

(389)

567

(268)

(1,295)

(3,733)

(1,222)

(784)

(994)

147

(597)

151

3,261

-

29

-

(37,513)

(1,405)

(5,938)

1,542

8,117

501

2,158

406

713

1,652

2,257

3,567

(5,037)

(7,521)

(2)

2,137

6,432

15,015

1,282

(3,683)

(961)

(3,175)

(65)

(108)

(375)

(26)

(103)

(229)

(538)

(1,291)

(271)

(7,106)

(5,358)

(3,074)

(3,148)

-

(22)

-

(22)

4,880

12,381

-

9,344

2,603

2,603

-

67

(48)

(6)

(29)

(4,930)

(4,235)

(3,012)

(3,211)

2,407

24

(47)

24

333

15,883

(6,746)

2,519

1,687

-

-

208

1,101

208

(2,169)

(1,070)

(1,530)

(1,530)

(1,908)

(132)

(2,106)

(132)

(2,106)

(242)

(23,179)

188

-

(55)

-

(120)

(3,586)

(538)

(3,586)

(549)

(456)

-

1,978

(2,955)

(2,955)

(853)

-

-

(10,028)

(27,756)

(6,017)

(2,587)

(3,308)

(420)

(1,474)

(609)

66,488

101,097

62,687

1,461

48,447

81,288

48,447

79,827

3,750

6,375

1,875

2,875

627

370

18

197

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.

6 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

  1. Business
    GP Investments, Ltd. ("Company" or "GP") is an Investment Company domiciled in the Islands of Bermuda ("Bermuda") and its operations comprise private equity and real estate business, including the management of Limited Partnerships, which are conducted through its subsidiaries GP North America, GP UK Corporate, GP Cash Management, GPAM and GPIC.
    The Company's shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and traded on the Euro MTF market and are also listed and traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) under the ticker "GPIV33".
  2. Summary of significant accounting policies
  1. Basis of presentation
    The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP").
    The consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the quarter ended June 30, 2019 considering that its purpose is to provide an update on the activities, events and significant circumstances in relation to those presented in the annual financial statements.
    The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses and related disclosures in the interim financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Such estimates include, but are not limited, to the valuation of the investments made by GP and its subsidiaries.

3

Cash and cash equivalents

June 30,

December 31,

Denomination

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

US dollars (USD)

47,669

63,451

Brazilian reais (BRL)

716

2,473

Swiss francs (CHF)

62

410

Sterling pounds (GBP)

0

153

Euro (EUR)

0

1

48,447

66,488

7 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

4 Financial investments

June 30.

December 31,

At fair value through profit and loss

Currency

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Corporate bonds

US$

5,427

29,501

Investment in funds

R$

398

568

Investment in funds

US$

37,536

15,812

Cash reserves

US$

54,919

55,100

98,280

100,981

Cash reserves relates to the amount retained at the GPCP IV Fund level for potential liabilities that may arise during the liquidation process of the GPCP IV fund.

5 Escrow account

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Sascar sale

3,179

9,364

3,179

9,364

Sascar sale

In June 2014, GPCP V announced the sale of Sascar to Michelin Group for the total Enterprise Value of R$ 1.6 billion, translating into a FMV of approximate US$ 221 million for GPCP V. The deal comprised 100% of Sascar's shares and GPCP V would receive R$ 543.9 million, having already received R$ 474.8 million up to December 2014. In addition, R$ 69.1 million (equivalent of US$ 28.2 million) shall be maintained in escrow and will be held until all of the legal causes are resolved. The escrow amount is adjusted monthly and in June 30, 2020 was equivalent to US$ 3,179 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 9,364).

8 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

6 Receivables from related parties

As of June 30, 2020, the Company held receivables from related parties totaling US$ 15,200 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 15,204).These receivables are related to GP Investments Acquisition Corp. ("GPIAC") and to LBR (Lácteos Brasil S.A.). The total amount is broken down as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

Receivables

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Receivables from LBR

2,840

2,844

Receivables from GPIAC

12,360

12,360

15,200

15,204

The amount receivable from GPIAC refers to the money that the Company used in the acquisition of Rimini.

9 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

7 Investments

  1. Equity portfolio

At June 30, 2020, the Company's equity portfolio consists primarily of investments made by the funds GPCP III, GPCP IV, GPCP V, GPCP VI, GPRE and by the subsidiary GPIC.

Net change in unrealized gain

(loss) on investment for the

June 30. 2020

December 31, 2019

period ended in June 30

Total

General

Total

General

direct and

partner's

direct and

partner's

indirect - %

Cost

valuation

indirect - %

Cost

valuation

2020

2019

Investments of the private equity

funds at fair value

Level I

RHI Magnesita

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31,029

Centauro (*)

14.7

141,149

211,818

16.9

141,149

309,500

(97,682)

35,511

BR Properties

2.2

26,644

14,729

2.2

26,644

32,483

(17,754)

4,084

167,793

226,547

167,793

341,983

(115,436)

70,624

Level III

Lácteos Brasil (LBR)

38.9

260,890

-

38.9

260,878

-

(12)

(10)

San Antonio

58.1

354,401

-

58.1

354,401

-

-

-

Allis

75.1

56,507

-

75.1

56,482

-

(25)

(27)

EBAM

76.9

82,973

-

76.9

82,941

-

(32)

147

Beleza Natural

32.6

-

-

32.6

30,652

-

30,652

85

754,771

-

785,354

-

30,583

195

  1. In April, 2019, Centauro launched its IPO (Initial Public Offer), becoming a listed company at B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão). After the IPO, GP's stake on the company was diluted to 16.9%. In September, 2019, GP's investment in Centauro is shown as a Level I class Company.

10 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Net change in unrealized gain

(loss) on investment for the

June 30. 2020

December 31, 2019

period ended in June 30

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Total

General

Total

General

direct and

partner's

direct and

partner's

indirect - %

Cost

valuation

indirect - %

Cost

valuation

2020

2019

Investment held directly by the Company

Rimini Street

1.9

12,015

6,180

1.9

12,000

4,656

1,509

180

GP Investments Acquisition Corp. - Level III

1.1

6,088

1,798

1.1

6,088

817

981

(127)

Spice - Level III

58.4

207,953

96,685

58.5

200,363

163,821

(74,728)

Direct Co-Investments

196,065

85,839

188,491

149,268

(71,004)

432

Global EM Funds Portfolio

8,732

10,416

8,219

13,611

(3,709)

2,506

Latin American Portfolio

122

125

620

595

28

1,962

Asia-Pacific Funds Portfolio

3,033

305

3,033

347

(43)

-

Escrow account

(4,880)

(13,598)

Other investments

27,012

44,959

25,084

33,901

9,129

(30)

1,175,632

376,169

1,196,681

545,178

(152,842)

62,144

Real estate investments

57,589

12,517

60,193

20,431

(5,310)

(3,854)

Total

1,233,221

388,686

1,256,874

565,609

(158,152)

58,290

11 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

The changes in the investment account were as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

At the beginning of the year

565.609

537.379

Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments

(183.962)

192.144

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments

25.810

(31.581)

Beleza Natural - divestment cost

(30.652)

-

Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses

69

709

Real Estate capital reduction

(2.604)

(10.049)

Escrow account

4.880

13.598

Return of capital - Spice portfolio

16

(8.044)

RHI Magnesita - divestment cost

-

(159.580)

Change of investments - other investments

1.935

829

Spice portfolio - investments in Leon Restaurants

-

7.715

Spice portfolio - investments in The Craftory

4.537

9.587

Spice portfolio - investments in Rimini Street Inc.

3.048

-

Spice portfolio - investment in FoodFirst Global Restaurants, Inc.

-

12.901

At the end of the period

388.686

565.608

In the first semester of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused unprecedented uncertainties as well as severe economic and social consequences worldwide. Lock-downs and social distancing measures have had particularly negative effects on the retail and restaurant sectors, to which the Company is heavily exposed. As a result, the fair value of the Company's investiments was negatively impacted.

Centauro, a Company´s investment (Level I) in retail space, suffered an impact on its market value, mainly due to restrictions imposed on its activities in its stores according to information disclosed in the market. The e- commerce activities remain functioning through Centauro´s online platform.

During the first quarter of 2020, FoodFirst, a Spice's investment (Level III) in the restaurant space, closed all but twenty-one of its restaurant locations across the U.S., which caused a precipitous decline in system-wide sales, thereby halting all the Company's significant turnaround efforts. Subsequently, on April 10, 2020, the company sought protection pursuant to a Chapter 11 filling in the State of Florida.

On June 17, 2020, a joint venture ("JV") formed between Earl Enterprises, the parent company of Buca di Beppo and Planet Hollywood, and Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice PE") and co-investors acquired substantially all assets from FoodFirst, including BRIO Italian Grille and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen brands. On August 4, 2020, FoodFirst bankruptcy case was dismissed by Orlando's Bankruptcy Court.

To fund the restructuring process, acquisition of secured debt and other expenses, Spice PE has invested USD

4.5 million, which now represents the fair market value of its indirect ownership of approximately 35% of the JV's economic interest, compared to Spice PE's 60% ownership stake in FoodFirst as of December 2019 (December 31, 2019 Fair value was USD 36 million).

Leon, a Spice's investment (Level III) in the restaurant space, had its same-store sales decline by single-digit when compared to the first quarter of 2019. In anticipation of the lockdown in the UK, LEON converted multiple units into small grocery stores, selling premade meals and its own retail products. Also, the delivery strategy was strengthened in an attempt to mitigate additional dine-in sale declines. The fair value of such investment as of June 30, 2020 isUSD 49 million (December 31, 2019 was USD 72 million).

12 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

The Company, through one of its subsidiaries, acquired approximately 5% of additional stake of Spice's shares.

On May 17, 2020 the Company sold all of its shares from Beleza Natural at a price of RS$ 1.00.

13 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

  1. Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Fair value as of

Unrealized gain

Fair value as of

Unrealized gain

Investments in funds

Currency

Domicile

June 30,

Cost

(loss)

December, 31

Cost

(loss)

FMV

Custo

Level III

Logística Brasil

R$

Brazil

1,147

196

(2,266)

4,166

949

(288)

Empreendedor Brasil

R$

Brazil

764

237

(95)

953

331

(24)

Brasil Agronegócio FIP

R$

Brazil

1,023

1,543

(102)

1,680

2,098

(124)

Brasil Sustentabilidade FIP

R$

Brazil

579

577

15

782

795

18

Brasil Portos e Ativos Logísticos FIP

R$

Brazil

615

1,042

146

826

1,399

(57)

Terras Brasil

R$

Brazil

37

183

(15)

117

248

(5)

GP FIDC FCVS

R$

Brazil

72

(146)

218

-

-

-

GP FIDC FCVS 2

R$

Brazil

1,601

86

1,515

-

-

-

Total

5,838

3,717

(583)

8,524

5,821

(480)

14 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

8

Fair value measurements

June 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Total

Level I

Level II

Level III

Investments in equity portfolio at fair value through profit

and loss

331,210

232,727

98,483

Real estate investments

12,517

12,517

Other investments

44,959

44,959

Total equity portfolio

388,686

232,727

155,959

Investments in funds - financial assets at

fair value through profit and loss

5,838

5,838

Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss

98,280

98,280

Total assets at fair value

492,804

331,007

161,797

December 31, 2019

Investments in equity portfolio at fair value through profit and loss

Real estate investments Other investments

Total equity portfolio

Investments in funds - financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss

Total assets at fair value

Total

Level I

Level II

Level III

511,277

346,639

164,638

20,431

20,431

33,901

33,901

565,609

346,639

218,970

8,524

8,524

100,981

100,981

675,114

447,620

227,494

As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 the investments in San Antonio, LBR, Allis, Real Estate, EBAM, Beleza Natural and Spice's Portfolio were classified as Level III. In the cases of these unlisted entities, fair values were based on unobservable inputs, calculated, among others, using discounted cash flow methodology, the income approach (i.e. multiples of EBTIDA) or last recent price acquisitions agreed with non-related party investors, as per guidance of ASC 820-10.

The changes in the investments equity portfolio and in funds measured at fair value through profit and loss, for which the Company has used Level III inputs to determine fair value of the period ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:

15 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Balance as of December 31 , 2019

227,494

Unrealized loss

(44,225)

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments

4,880

Beleza Natural - divestment cost

(30,652)

Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses

69

Real Estate - capital reduction

(2,604)

Return of capital - Spice portfolio

16

Spice portfolio - investment in Leon Restaurants

-

Spice portfolio - investment in The Craftory

4,537

Spice portfolio - investment in FoodFirst Global Restaurants, Inc.

-

Spice portfolio - investment in Rimini Street Inc.

3,048

Changes of investments - other investments

1,920

Changes of financial investments - at fair value through profit and loss

(2,686)

Balance as of June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

161,797

As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the Company classified the following investments as Level I: Rimini Street, Inc., Centauro and BR Properties, which fair values were based on quoted prices observable on the London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and B3, respectively.

9 Income taxes

Income tax and social contribution amounts for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, presented in the statements of operations are reconciled to their nominal rates as follow:

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss) for the period before income taxes

64,346

(196,231)

Net income (loss) generated by subsidiaries domiciled in the

Bahamas, Bermuda and Cayman Islands (non-taxable

income/nondeductible expenses)

(196,445)

61,146

Taxable income attributable to the Brazilian subsidiaries of

GP Investments, Ltd. before income taxes

(214)

-3,200

Income tax and social contribution benefit expense at

nominal rates in Brazil - 34%

(196)

(1,088)

Adjustments to obtain the effective rates

Net effect of the presumed profit tax regime in Brazil

(18)

495

Income tax and social contribution expense

(214)

(593)

16 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

10

Perpetual notes

Annual interest

June 30,

December 31,

Currency

rate - %

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Perpetual notes

US dollars

10

69,573

69,941

69,573

69,941

11 Provision for contingencies

As of June 30, 2020, the provision for contingencies amounts to US$ 29,978 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 29,978), related mainly to civil and labor litigations.Management believes that additional disclosure related to these provisions might negatively impact the settlement of such cases.

Based on current facts and taking into consideration the opinion of the Company's legal advisors, management believes that the existing provisions are sufficient to cover any losses related current process.

  1. Possible losses, not provided in the balance sheet
    As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 the Company had civil and labor litigations involving risks of losses classified by management as possible, amounting to US$ 76,838 and US$ 2,600, respectively, which is based on the evaluation of the legal advisors, for which no provision for estimated losses was recognized.
    There were no significant changes in the balances for contingencies not provided in the balance sheet during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. For more detailed information please refer to Note 11 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  1. Commitments
    As of June 30, 2020, the Company had an amount of US$ 209,313, US$ 4,453, US$ 4,975 and US$ 4,063 in outstanding commitments to GPCP V, GP Real Estate A, LP, GP Real Estate B, LP and GP Real Estate C, LP respectively (December 31, 2019 - US$ 223,462, US$ 4,175, US$ 4,657 and US$ 3,816, respectively).
    Unfunded committed capital from the limited partners is not shown on the balance sheet, as GP has no unconditional right to receive cash as long as it has not identified an investment to invest in.
  2. Fair value of financial instruments
    ASC 825-10 - "Disclosures About Fair Value of Financial Instruments" requires disclosure of the estimated fair values of financial instruments. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount at which an instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties other than in a forced or liquidation sale. Quoted market prices, if available, are utilized as estimates of the fair value of financial instruments.
    The market values of financial instruments are close to their book values and were substantially represented by financial investments.
    Currency risk
    Exposure to currency risk arises from assets in currencies other than the company's functional currency (US Dollar). The main exposure corresponds to GP's investment portfolio, which currently holds assets in US Dollar, Brazilian Real and British Pound.
    As of June 30, 2020, GP Cash Management Ltd held no exposures to short-term investments priced in currencies other than the company's functional currency.
    17 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

  1. Risks and risk management
    The main risks related to financial instruments are: credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk and currency risk. Management of these risks is a process that involves different levels of the Company and covers several policies and strategies. Other than the investments in shares and the interests in GPCP III, GPCP IV, GPCP V and GPCP VI, on June 30, 2020, there was no significant concentration of credit, market, liquidity or currency risks related to banks and financial investment funds.
    There were no significant changes in the risks and risk management during the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020. For more detailed information please refer to Note 14 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  2. Shareholders' equity
  1. Capital
    The changes in the number of shares are summarized as follows:

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Class A - at the beginning and end of the period

75,321,532

75,321,532

Class B - at the beginning and end of the period

34,424,288

34,424,288

Total - at the end of the period

109,745,820

109,745,820

  1. Earnings per share
    Earnings per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are based upon the weighted average number of shares, as follows:

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss) for the period attributable to GP Investments

(89,361)

25,422

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

109,745,820

109,745,820

Effect of dilutive securities

Potential shares attributable to stock options

-

-

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

109,745,820

109,745,820

Profit (loss) per share in US$ - basic

(0.81)

0.23

Profit (loss) per share in US$ - diluted

(0.81)

0.23

  1. Treasury shares
    Whenever purchased shares (treasury shares) are cancelled the Company is automatically entitled to re- purchase up to 10% of the new Company's free float.
    During 2019, GP, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GPCM and GP Cash Management, has acquired a total of 648,668 treasury shares. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company has bought
    18 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

a total of 4,735,975 , representing US$ 3,586.

  1. Non controlling interest
  1. Capital contribution from Limited Partners
    Capital contribution from Limited Partners refers to the committed amount from Limited Partners in accordance with the terms of the private equity and real estate investment funds agreement for investment purposes. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the capital contribution from Limited Partners amounted to US$ 1,894 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 6,619).
  2. Distribution to Limited Partners

Distribution to Limited Partners refers to the portion of divestments in equity portfolio due to the Limited Partners from private equity and real estate funds. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, the distribution of cash proceeds amounted to US$ 3,832 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 10,602).

16 Stock options

  1. GP
    Stock option program
    On March 14, 2016, the Board of Directors approved the partial cancellation of the 2006, 2009 and 2011 Stock Purchase Option Programs, previously agreed between the Company and beneficiaries. On this day, the Board also approved a new stock option program for the award of 13,000,000 Class A Shares (the "2016 Program").
    As of June 30, 2020, the existing Stock Option Programs are:
    1. 2011 Program

On April 25, 2011, the Board of Directors approved and adopted, with the concurrence of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, a subordinated Stock Purchase Option Program ("2011 Program") to the 2006 Stock Purchase Option Program and the form of agreements to be entered into between the Company and each beneficiary.

The options granted will expire after ten years, with a vesting period of five years of 20% per year. The Program allows for the issuance of shares through newly issued shares. As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, 440,009 options were granted, but not exercised by the holders.

The information related to the number of options outstanding to employees is as follows:

Number of options

Exercise

outstanding to

price -

Option fair

employees

US dollars

market value -

US dollars

At December 31, 2017

1,029,569

Options forfeited

(589,560)

various

0.43

At December 31, 2019

440,009

At June 30, 2020

440,009

Pursuant to the Black-Scholes options pricing method, the fair value of the options granted under the 2011 Program was measured at the grant date. For calculation purposes, the following assumptions were used:

19 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Percen t a ge

Exercise

Div idends

av erage annual

Risk free

Fair m arket

price

y ield

v olatility (i)

rate (ii)

v alue - US$

Options gr an ted

Febru ar y 2 01 2

2 . 5 4

5 .0

4 5

.01

2 .02

0 .9 2

Septem ber 2 01 2

2 .1 4

5 .0

4 7

.1 9

1 .5 7

0

.5 6

Ja nu a r y 2 01 3

2 . 5 4

5 .0

4 6 .4 8

1 .7 0

0 .7 3

Septem ber 2 01 3

1 . 6 3

5 .0

4 4

.7 9

2 .7 3

0 .5 9

A pr il 2 01 4

1 . 89

5 .0

3 8 . 1 1

2 .7 0

0 .3 6

Septem ber 2 01 4

2 .1 8

5 .0

3 8

.4 3

2 .5 9

0 .4 7

A u gu st 2 01 5

1 . 83

5 .0

3 8 .9 6

2 .2 3

0 .4 3

  1. The expected stock price volatility assumption was determined using the volatility of the Company's Class A shares.
  2. The interest rate is based on the US Treasury Bills rate for a period similar to the expected term of the options.

There was no intrinsic value of the total options of the 2011 program as of June 30, 2020 due to the fair market value of US$ 0.87 be lower than the strike price of the options.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, an expense of US$ 0 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 3) was recorded in respect to the 2011 Program, and is presented in "General and administrative expense".

  1. 2016 Program

In 2016, the Board of Directors approved and adopted, with the concurrence of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Stock Purchase Option Program ("2016 Program") and the form of agreements to be entered into between the Company and each beneficiary. An aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A shares may be granted under the Program. On May 16, 2016 12,200,000 options were granted and will expire after ten years, with a vesting period of five years based on an exercise price of US$ 1.9767. On May 31, 2017, 600,000 shares were exercised by the beneficiaries. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, 3,600,000 options were forfeited by employees that left the Company. In May 2018, 900,000 options were granted to employees. At December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, 8,900,000 options were granted, but not exercised by the holders.

The information related to the number of options outstanding to employees is as follows:

Total number

Exercise

price -

of options

outstanding

US dollars

At December 31, 2016

12,200,000

1.98

Options exercised during the period

(600,000)

At December 31, 2017

11,600,000

Options forfeited

(3,600,000)

1.68

Options granted

900,000

At December 31, 2018

8,900,000

20 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

At December 31,2019

8,900,000

At June 30, 2020

8,900,000

Pursuant to the Black-Scholes options pricing method, the fair value of the options granted under the 2016 Program was measured at the grant date. For calculation purposes, the following assumptions were used:

Percen t a ge

Expected

Fair m arket

Risk free

v alue -

Exercise

Div idends

av erage annual

rate (ii)

US dollars

price

y ield

v olatility (i)

Options gr an ted

Ma y 2 01 6

1 . 9 8

5 .0

4 0 .3 1

1 .8 5

0 .4 4

May 2018

1.69

5.0

37.83

3.00

0.51

  1. The expected stock price volatility assumption was determined using the volatility of the Company's Class A shares.
  2. The interest rate is based on the US Treasury Bills rate for a period similar to the expected term of the options.

There was no intrinsic value of the total options of the 2016 program as of June 30, 2020 due to the fair market value of US$ 0.87 be lower than the strike price of the options.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, an expense of US$ 63 was recorded in respect to the 2016 Program (June 30, 2019 - US$ 75), and is presented in "General and administrative expenses.

17

Expenses

Six-month period

Three-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Salaries

(3,341)

(4,917)

(1,371)

(2,323)

Contingencies

(426)

(892)

(225)

(369)

Tax expense

(531)

(592)

(287)

(428)

Bonuses and carried on realized gain

(1,090)

(2,684)

(653)

(1,428)

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

6,216

(231)

5,727

(119)

Projects

(158)

(438)

(73)

(87)

Stock options

(157)

(187)

(63)

(78)

Audit and consulting

(989)

(1,295)

(420)

(540)

Rental expenses

(513)

(585)

(232)

(292)

Travel expenses

(144)

(285)

(45)

(165)

Office

(72)

(212)

(28)

(127)

Other

(1,480)

(1,243)

(844)

(337)

Total expenses

(2,685)

(13,562)

1,485

(6,293)

21 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

18 Segment information

The Company's operations are managed through two operating segments: the private equity business and the real estate business, which represent the segment information available and used by executive management to assess performance and to allocate resources. These segments were established based on the nature of investment activities in each fund, including the specific type of investment made, the frequency of trading, and the level of control over the investment. The financial results for the segments are as follows:

22 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Six-month period

ended June 30,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Real estate

Private

Total

Real estate

Private

equity

equity

Total

Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments

(5.624)

(178.338)

(183.962)

(3.854)

75.742

71.888

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposition

25.810

25.810

(13.598)

(13.598)

Realized gain (loss), net

(25.774)

(25.774)

12.566

12.566

Management fees

(279)

3.256

2.977

4.995

4.995

Dividends

117

117

2.519

8

2.527

Performance fees

-

-

179

179

Other

137

137

449

449

Total revenue

(5.903)

(174.792)

(180.695)

(1.335)

80.341

79.006

General and administrative

(110)

(6.838)

(6.948)

(116)

(9.870)

(9.986)

Contingencies

(426)

(426)

(892)

(892)

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

5.779

5.779

-

-

Bonuses and carried on realized gain

(1.090)

(1.090)

(2.684)

(2.684)

Total expenses

(110)

(2.575)

(2.685)

(116)

(13.446)

(13.562)

Financial income

2.593

2.593

4.571

4.571

Financial expense

(4)

(15.440)

(15.444)

(3)

(5.667)

(5.670)

Financial income (expenses), net

(4)

(12.847)

(12.851)

(3)

(1.096)

(1.099)

Income taxes

(214)

(214)

(593)

(593)

Net income (loss)

(6.017)

(190.428)

(196.445)

(1.454)

65.206

63.573

23 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Three-month period ended June 30,

2020

2019

Real estate

Private

Total

Real estate

Private

equity

equity

Total

Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments

1,495

49,786

51,281

334

48,208

48,542

Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposition

30,690

30,690

(10,847)

(10,847)

Realized gain (loss), net

(30,674)

(30,674)

9,523

9,523

Management fees

1,063

1,063

2,183

2,416

Dividends

(93)

210

117

233

8

8

Performance fees

179

-

179

179

Other

-

-

324

324

Total revenue

1,402

51,254

52,477

567

49,578

50,145

General and administrative

(59)

(3,305)

(3,364)

(36)

(4,460)

(4,496)

Contingencies

(225)

(225)

(369)

(369)

Bonuses and carried on realized gain

(653)

(653)

(1,428)

(1,428)

Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain

5,727

5,727

-

-

Total expenses

(59)

1,544

1,485

(36)

(6,257)

(6,293)

Financial income

1,448

1,448

2,037

2,037

Financial expense

(2)

(2,278)

(2,280)

(1)

(1,843)

(1,844)

Financial income (expenses), net

(2)

(830)

(832)

(1)

194

193

Income taxes

-

-

(313)

(313)

Net income (loss)

1,341

51,968

53,130

530

43,202

43,730

24 of 25

GP Investments, Ltd.

Notes to the consolidated interim financial

statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

The most relevant balance sheet items by segment are as follows:

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

Real

Private

Total

Real

Private

Total

estate

equity

estate

equity

Investments at

fair value

12,517

376,169

388,686

20,431

545,178

565,609

Total assets

12,517

563,803

576,320

20,431

804,721

825,152

19 Subsequent events

After June 30, a total of 450 treasury shares have been acquired.

  • * *

25 of 25

Disclaimer

GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 06:17:06 UTC
