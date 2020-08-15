GP Investments : Demonstrações Financeiras USGAAP 2T20*
0
08/15/2020 | 02:18am EDT
GP Investments, Ltd.
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the Six-month Period Ended
June 30, 2020 and Report on Review
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Dr. Chucri Zaidan Avenue, 1.240 - 4th to 12th floors - Golden Tower 04711-130 - São Paulo - SP Brazil
Tel.: + 55 (11) 5186-1000
Fax: + 55 (11) 5181-2911
www.deloitte.com.br
REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of
GP Investments, Ltd.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of GP Investments, Ltd., which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and six-month periods then ended, and the changes in shareholders equity for the six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review of interim financial information (ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial statements
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Other matters
Audit and review of the corresponding amounts
The corresponding amounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, presented for comparison purposes, were audited by another independent auditor, who issued an unmodified opinion on March 30, 2020. The corresponding amounts for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, presented for comparison purposes, were reviewed by another independent auditor, who issued an unmodified review report on August 14, 2019.
São Paulo, August 14, 2020
DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
Auditores Independentes
2020-SPO-1851 VF.docx
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms.
Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk management, tax and relates services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 286,200 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Consolidated interim balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Note
2020
2019
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Note
2020
2019
Current assets
(Unaudited)
Current liabilities
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
3
48,447
66,488
Accounts payable
3,401
4,695
Financial investments
4
98,280
100,981
Taxes payable
838
1,832
Management and performance fees
48
27,918
Payroll accruals, bonuses and related charges
949
38,461
Deferred costs and prepaid expenses
575
820
Accrued interest on perpetual notes
1,396
1,396
Other assets - Current
9,064
17,173
Other liabilities - Current
3,161
2,412
156,414
213,380
9,745
48,796
Non-current liabilities
Perpetual notes
10
69,573
69,941
Provision for contingencies
11
29,978
29,978
Non-current assets
99,551
99,919
Investments
Equity portfolio
7(a)
388,686
565,609
Shareholders' equity
15
Financial investments at fair value through
Share capital
274
274
profit and loss
7(b)
5,838
8,524
Share premium
600,961
597,639
Receivables from related parties
6
15,200
15,204
Accumulated losses
(297,920)
(208,559)
Funds held in escrow
5
3,179
9,364
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(27,532)
(23,802)
Receivables from employees and shareholders
5,838
8,519
BDRs acquired by wholly-owned subsidiary
Furniture and equipment
613
740
(treasury shares)
(4,574)
(988)
Other assets - Non-current
552
3,812
Attributable to shareholders
271,209
364,564
Non-controlling interest
195,815
311,873
419,906
611,772
467,024
676,437
Total assets
576,320
825,152
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
576,320
825,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
2 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Consolidated interim statement of income (loss) for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Six-month period
Three-month period
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
Note
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Appreciation (depreciation) in equity portfolio
7(a)
(183,962)
71,888
51,281
48,542
Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal
of equity portfolio
7(a)
25,810
(13,598)
30,690
(10,847)
Realized gain (loss) - private equity, net
(25,774)
12,566
(30,674)
9,523
Management fees
2,977
4,995
1,063
2,416
Dividends
117
2,527
117
8
Performance fees
-
179
-
179
Other
137
450
-
322
Total revenues
(180,695)
79,007
52,477
50,143
Expenses
17
General and administrative
(6,948)
(9,986)
(3,364)
(4,496)
Contingencies
(426)
(892)
(225)
(369)
Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain
5,779
-
5,727
-
Bonuses and carried on realized gain
(1,090)
(2,684)
(653)
(1,428)
Total expenses
(2,685)
(13,562)
1,485
(6,293)
Financial income
2,593
4,571
1,448
2,037
Financial expenses
(15,444)
(5,670)
(2,280)
(1,844)
Financial income (expenses), net
(12,851)
(1,099)
(832)
193
Net income (loss) before taxes
(196,231)
64,346
53,130
44,043
Income taxes
9
(214)
(593)
-
(313)
Net income (loss) for the period
(196,445)
63,753
53,130
43,730
Attributable to
Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd.
(89,361)
25,422
25,262
18,934
Non-controlling interest
(107,084)
38,331
27,868
24,796
(196,445)
63,753
53,130
43,730
Weighted average number of shares - basic
15(b)
109,745,820
109,745,820
109,745,820
109,745,820
Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - basic in US$
(0.81)
0.23
0.23
0.17
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
15(b)
109,745,820
109,745,820
109,745,820
109,745,820
Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - diluted in US$
(0.81)
0.23
0.23
0.17
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
3 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income (loss) for the six and three -month periods ended June, 2020 and 2019
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Six-month period
Three-month period
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss) for the period
(196,445)
63,753
53,130
43,730
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,856)
192
(525)
262
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,856)
192
(525)
262
Comprehensive income (loss)
(200,301)
63,945
52,605
43,992
Attributable to
Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd.
(93,090)
25,607
24,737
19,186
Non-controlling interest
(107,211)
38,338
27,868
24,806
Comprehensive income (loss)
(200,301)
63,945
52,605
(82,596)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
4 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
At December 31, 2018
Capital contribution by Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners Distribution to non-controlling Spice Capital subscription
Acquisition treasury shares Changes in non-controlling interest
Share based compensation recognized during the period Income for the period
Gain on dilution of participation of non-controlling interest shareholders Cumulative translation adjustment
At June 30, 2019 (unaudited)
At December 31, 2019
Capital contribution by Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners Non-controlling Spice
Repurchase of shares from non controling Bravo/Brio - Spice Acquistion of treasury shares
Changes in non-controlling interest
Share based compensation recognized during the period Income (loss) for the period
Gain on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders Sale of non controlling interest-BRZ
Cumulative translation adjustment
Accumulated
BDRs acquired
other
by wholly owned
Accumulated
comprehensive
subsidiary
Non-controlling
Note
Share capital
Share premium
losses
income (loss)
(treasury shares)
interest
Total
274
597,360
(282,880)
(23,200)
(322)
315,730
606,962
15(d) (i)
6,619
6,619
(10,602)
(10,602)
15(d) (ii)
(4,000)
(4,000)
(55)
(55)
(538)
(538)
(614)
(614)
189
189
25,422
38,331
63,753
5
5
185
7
192
274
597,499
(257,458)
(23,016)
(860)
345,471
661,910
274
597,639
(208,559)
(23,802)
(988)
311,873
676,437
15(d) (i)
1,894
1,894
15(d) (ii)
(3,832)
(3,832)
1,978
1,978
(8,583)
(8,583)
15 (c)
(3,586)
(3,586)
548
548
16 (ii)
156
156
(89,361)
(107,084)
(196,445)
3,166
3,166
(853)
(853)
(3,730)
(126)
(3,856)
At June 30, 2020 (unaudited)
274
600,961
(297,920)
(27,532)
(4,574)
195,815
467,024
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
5 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Consolidated intermin statement of cash flows for the six and three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
Reconciliation of net income(loss) to cash from operating activities
Depreciation (appreciation) in fair value of the investments Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments Non-controlling interest
Gain (loss) on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders Realized loss (gain), net
Stock based compensation
Accrued interests and foreign exchange variation on escrow account Accrued interests on loan receivable
Accrued interests on perpetual notes
Accrued interests on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Amortization of deferred costs and prepaid expenses
Bonuses and carried on urealized gain Depreciation of furniture and equipment Cash reserves
Changes in assets/liabilities
Loan receivable from related parties
Management and performance fees
Receivables from employees and shareholders
Accounts payable
Taxes payable
Other - long term
Payroll, performance bonuses and related charges
Other assets
Other liabilities
Net cash provided (used) in operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of financial investments Acquisition of financial investments Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses Financial investments and trading securities, net (Acquisition) sale of investments owned through Spice Acquisition of Rimini
Proceeds from release of escrow
Sale (acquisition) of real estate investments Sale (acquisition) of furniture and equipment Sale (acquisition) of other invested assets
Sale (acquisition) of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Capital contribution by limited partners
Capital contribution by limited partners - real estate
Distribution to limited partners
Distribution to limited partners - real estate
Distribution to other non-controlling
Amortization of perpetual notes
Capital subscription
Acquisition of treasury shares
Non-controlling interest FoodFirst - Spice
Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - Spice
Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - BRZ
Net cash provided by financing activities
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents foreign subsidiaries Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
Supplemental information
Interest paid
Income taxes and social contributions paid
Notes
(a)
(a)
7 (a)
15 (d) (i)
15 (d) (i)
15 (d) (ii)
15 (d) (ii)
Six-month period
Three-month period
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(196,445)
63,753
53,130
43,730
183,962
(71,888)
(51,282)
(48,542)
(25,810)
13,598
(30,690)
10,847
-
(12,566)
-
-
(29)
(5)
(1)
-
25,774
-
30,674
(9,523)
157
187
63
78
1,306
(503)
152
(160)
-
(16)
-
(24)
(126)
(205)
22
(298)
2,812
76
430
(35)
245
799
237
411
26,806
-
-
-
59
114
26
56
181
-
(17)
-
18,890
(6,656)
2,744
(3,460)
5
2,651
(1)
1,306
1,098
(289)
1
(323)
2,681
(389)
567
(268)
(1,295)
(3,733)
(1,222)
(784)
(994)
147
(597)
151
3,261
-
29
-
(37,513)
(1,405)
(5,938)
1,542
8,117
501
2,158
406
713
1,652
2,257
3,567
(5,037)
(7,521)
(2)
2,137
6,432
15,015
1,282
(3,683)
(961)
(3,175)
(65)
(108)
(375)
(26)
(103)
(229)
(538)
(1,291)
(271)
(7,106)
(5,358)
(3,074)
(3,148)
-
(22)
-
(22)
4,880
12,381
-
9,344
2,603
2,603
-
67
(48)
(6)
(29)
(4,930)
(4,235)
(3,012)
(3,211)
2,407
24
(47)
24
333
15,883
(6,746)
2,519
1,687
-
-
208
1,101
208
(2,169)
(1,070)
(1,530)
(1,530)
(1,908)
(132)
(2,106)
(132)
(2,106)
(242)
(23,179)
188
-
(55)
-
(120)
(3,586)
(538)
(3,586)
(549)
(456)
-
1,978
(2,955)
(2,955)
(853)
-
-
(10,028)
(27,756)
(6,017)
(2,587)
(3,308)
(420)
(1,474)
(609)
66,488
101,097
62,687
1,461
48,447
81,288
48,447
79,827
3,750
6,375
1,875
2,875
627
370
18
197
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements.
6 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Business
GP Investments, Ltd. ("Company" or "GP") is an Investment Company domiciled in the Islands of Bermuda ("Bermuda") and its operations comprise private equity and real estate business, including the management of Limited Partnerships, which are conducted through its subsidiaries GP North America, GP UK Corporate, GP Cash Management, GPAM and GPIC.
The Company's shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and traded on the Euro MTF market and are also listed and traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) under the ticker "GPIV33".
Summary of significant accounting policies
Basis of presentation
The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP").
The consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the quarter ended June 30, 2019 considering that its purpose is to provide an update on the activities, events and significant circumstances in relation to those presented in the annual financial statements.
The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses and related disclosures in the interim financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Such estimates include, but are not limited, to the valuation of the investments made by GP and its subsidiaries.
3
Cash and cash equivalents
June 30,
December 31,
Denomination
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
US dollars (USD)
47,669
63,451
Brazilian reais (BRL)
716
2,473
Swiss francs (CHF)
62
410
Sterling pounds (GBP)
0
153
Euro (EUR)
0
1
48,447
66,488
7 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
4 Financial investments
June 30.
December 31,
At fair value through profit and loss
Currency
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Corporate bonds
US$
5,427
29,501
Investment in funds
R$
398
568
Investment in funds
US$
37,536
15,812
Cash reserves
US$
54,919
55,100
98,280
100,981
Cash reserves relates to the amount retained at the GPCP IV Fund level for potential liabilities that may arise during the liquidation process of the GPCP IV fund.
5 Escrow account
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Sascar sale
3,179
9,364
3,179
9,364
Sascar sale
In June 2014, GPCP V announced the sale of Sascar to Michelin Group for the total Enterprise Value of R$ 1.6 billion, translating into a FMV of approximate US$ 221 million for GPCP V. The deal comprised 100% of Sascar's shares and GPCP V would receive R$ 543.9 million, having already received R$ 474.8 million up to December 2014. In addition, R$ 69.1 million (equivalent of US$ 28.2 million) shall be maintained in escrow and will be held until all of the legal causes are resolved. The escrow amount is adjusted monthly and in June 30, 2020 was equivalent to US$ 3,179 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 9,364).
8 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
6 Receivables from related parties
As of June 30, 2020, the Company held receivables from related parties totaling US$ 15,200 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 15,204).These receivables are related to GP Investments Acquisition Corp. ("GPIAC") and to LBR (Lácteos Brasil S.A.). The total amount is broken down as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
Receivables
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Receivables from LBR
2,840
2,844
Receivables from GPIAC
12,360
12,360
15,200
15,204
The amount receivable from GPIAC refers to the money that the Company used in the acquisition of Rimini.
9 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
7 Investments
Equity portfolio
At June 30, 2020, the Company's equity portfolio consists primarily of investments made by the funds GPCP III, GPCP IV, GPCP V, GPCP VI, GPRE and by the subsidiary GPIC.
Net change in unrealized gain
(loss) on investment for the
June 30. 2020
December 31, 2019
period ended in June 30
Total
General
Total
General
direct and
partner's
direct and
partner's
indirect - %
Cost
valuation
indirect - %
Cost
valuation
2020
2019
Investments of the private equity
funds at fair value
Level I
RHI Magnesita
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,029
Centauro (*)
14.7
141,149
211,818
16.9
141,149
309,500
(97,682)
35,511
BR Properties
2.2
26,644
14,729
2.2
26,644
32,483
(17,754)
4,084
167,793
226,547
167,793
341,983
(115,436)
70,624
Level III
Lácteos Brasil (LBR)
38.9
260,890
-
38.9
260,878
-
(12)
(10)
San Antonio
58.1
354,401
-
58.1
354,401
-
-
-
Allis
75.1
56,507
-
75.1
56,482
-
(25)
(27)
EBAM
76.9
82,973
-
76.9
82,941
-
(32)
147
Beleza Natural
32.6
-
-
32.6
30,652
-
30,652
85
754,771
-
785,354
-
30,583
195
In April, 2019, Centauro launched its IPO (Initial Public Offer), becoming a listed company at B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão). After the IPO, GP's stake on the company was diluted to 16.9%. In September, 2019, GP's investment in Centauro is shown as a Level I class Company.
10 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Net change in unrealized gain
(loss) on investment for the
June 30. 2020
December 31, 2019
period ended in June 30
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total
General
Total
General
direct and
partner's
direct and
partner's
indirect - %
Cost
valuation
indirect - %
Cost
valuation
2020
2019
Investment held directly by the Company
Rimini Street
1.9
12,015
6,180
1.9
12,000
4,656
1,509
180
GP Investments Acquisition Corp. - Level III
1.1
6,088
1,798
1.1
6,088
817
981
(127)
Spice - Level III
58.4
207,953
96,685
58.5
200,363
163,821
(74,728)
Direct Co-Investments
196,065
85,839
188,491
149,268
(71,004)
432
Global EM Funds Portfolio
8,732
10,416
8,219
13,611
(3,709)
2,506
Latin American Portfolio
122
125
620
595
28
1,962
Asia-Pacific Funds Portfolio
3,033
305
3,033
347
(43)
-
Escrow account
(4,880)
(13,598)
Other investments
27,012
44,959
25,084
33,901
9,129
(30)
1,175,632
376,169
1,196,681
545,178
(152,842)
62,144
Real estate investments
57,589
12,517
60,193
20,431
(5,310)
(3,854)
Total
1,233,221
388,686
1,256,874
565,609
(158,152)
58,290
11 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
The changes in the investment account were as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
At the beginning of the year
565.609
537.379
Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments
(183.962)
192.144
Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments
25.810
(31.581)
Beleza Natural - divestment cost
(30.652)
-
Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses
69
709
Real Estate capital reduction
(2.604)
(10.049)
Escrow account
4.880
13.598
Return of capital - Spice portfolio
16
(8.044)
RHI Magnesita - divestment cost
-
(159.580)
Change of investments - other investments
1.935
829
Spice portfolio - investments in Leon Restaurants
-
7.715
Spice portfolio - investments in The Craftory
4.537
9.587
Spice portfolio - investments in Rimini Street Inc.
3.048
-
Spice portfolio - investment in FoodFirst Global Restaurants, Inc.
-
12.901
At the end of the period
388.686
565.608
In the first semester of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused unprecedented uncertainties as well as severe economic and social consequences worldwide. Lock-downs and social distancing measures have had particularly negative effects on the retail and restaurant sectors, to which the Company is heavily exposed. As a result, the fair value of the Company's investiments was negatively impacted.
Centauro, a Company´s investment (Level I) in retail space, suffered an impact on its market value, mainly due to restrictions imposed on its activities in its stores according to information disclosed in the market. The e- commerce activities remain functioning through Centauro´s online platform.
During the first quarter of 2020, FoodFirst, a Spice's investment (Level III) in the restaurant space, closed all but twenty-one of its restaurant locations across the U.S., which caused a precipitous decline in system-wide sales, thereby halting all the Company's significant turnaround efforts. Subsequently, on April 10, 2020, the company sought protection pursuant to a Chapter 11 filling in the State of Florida.
On June 17, 2020, a joint venture ("JV") formed between Earl Enterprises, the parent company of Buca di Beppo and Planet Hollywood, and Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice PE") and co-investors acquired substantially all assets from FoodFirst, including BRIO Italian Grille and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen brands. On August 4, 2020, FoodFirst bankruptcy case was dismissed by Orlando's Bankruptcy Court.
To fund the restructuring process, acquisition of secured debt and other expenses, Spice PE has invested USD
4.5 million, which now represents the fair market value of its indirect ownership of approximately 35% of the JV's economic interest, compared to Spice PE's 60% ownership stake in FoodFirst as of December 2019 (December 31, 2019 Fair value was USD 36 million).
Leon, a Spice's investment (Level III) in the restaurant space, had its same-store sales decline by single-digit when compared to the first quarter of 2019. In anticipation of the lockdown in the UK, LEON converted multiple units into small grocery stores, selling premade meals and its own retail products. Also, the delivery strategy was strengthened in an attempt to mitigate additional dine-in sale declines. The fair value of such investment as of June 30, 2020 isUSD 49 million (December 31, 2019 was USD 72 million).
12 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
The Company, through one of its subsidiaries, acquired approximately 5% of additional stake of Spice's shares.
On May 17, 2020 the Company sold all of its shares from Beleza Natural at a price of RS$ 1.00.
13 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Fair value as of
Unrealized gain
Fair value as of
Unrealized gain
Investments in funds
Currency
Domicile
June 30,
Cost
(loss)
December, 31
Cost
(loss)
FMV
Custo
Level III
Logística Brasil
R$
Brazil
1,147
196
(2,266)
4,166
949
(288)
Empreendedor Brasil
R$
Brazil
764
237
(95)
953
331
(24)
Brasil Agronegócio FIP
R$
Brazil
1,023
1,543
(102)
1,680
2,098
(124)
Brasil Sustentabilidade FIP
R$
Brazil
579
577
15
782
795
18
Brasil Portos e Ativos Logísticos FIP
R$
Brazil
615
1,042
146
826
1,399
(57)
Terras Brasil
R$
Brazil
37
183
(15)
117
248
(5)
GP FIDC FCVS
R$
Brazil
72
(146)
218
-
-
-
GP FIDC FCVS 2
R$
Brazil
1,601
86
1,515
-
-
-
Total
5,838
3,717
(583)
8,524
5,821
(480)
14 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
8
Fair value measurements
June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Total
Level I
Level II
Level III
Investments in equity portfolio at fair value through profit
and loss
331,210
232,727
98,483
Real estate investments
12,517
12,517
Other investments
44,959
44,959
Total equity portfolio
388,686
232,727
155,959
Investments in funds - financial assets at
fair value through profit and loss
5,838
5,838
Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss
98,280
98,280
Total assets at fair value
492,804
331,007
161,797
December 31, 2019
Investments in equity portfolio at fair value through profit and loss
Real estate investments Other investments
Total equity portfolio
Investments in funds - financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss
Total assets at fair value
Total
Level I
Level II
Level III
511,277
346,639
164,638
20,431
20,431
33,901
33,901
565,609
346,639
218,970
8,524
8,524
100,981
100,981
675,114
447,620
227,494
As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 the investments in San Antonio, LBR, Allis, Real Estate, EBAM, Beleza Natural and Spice's Portfolio were classified as Level III. In the cases of these unlisted entities, fair values were based on unobservable inputs, calculated, among others, using discounted cash flow methodology, the income approach (i.e. multiples of EBTIDA) or last recent price acquisitions agreed with non-related party investors, as per guidance of ASC 820-10.
The changes in the investments equity portfolio and in funds measured at fair value through profit and loss, for which the Company has used Level III inputs to determine fair value of the period ended June 30, 2020 are as follows:
15 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for thesix-monthperiod ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Balance as of December 31 , 2019
227,494
Unrealized loss
(44,225)
Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments
4,880
Beleza Natural - divestment cost
(30,652)
Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses
69
Real Estate - capital reduction
(2,604)
Return of capital - Spice portfolio
16
Spice portfolio - investment in Leon Restaurants
-
Spice portfolio - investment in The Craftory
4,537
Spice portfolio - investment in FoodFirst Global Restaurants, Inc.
-
Spice portfolio - investment in Rimini Street Inc.
3,048
Changes of investments - other investments
1,920
Changes of financial investments - at fair value through profit and loss
(2,686)
Balance as of June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
161,797
As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the Company classified the following investments as Level I: Rimini Street, Inc., Centauro and BR Properties, which fair values were based on quoted prices observable on the London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and B3, respectively.
9 Income taxes
Income tax and social contribution amounts for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, presented in the statements of operations are reconciled to their nominal rates as follow:
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss) for the period before income taxes
64,346
(196,231)
Net income (loss) generated by subsidiaries domiciled in the
Bahamas, Bermuda and Cayman Islands (non-taxable
income/nondeductible expenses)
(196,445)
61,146
Taxable income attributable to the Brazilian subsidiaries of
GP Investments, Ltd. before income taxes
(214)
-3,200
Income tax and social contribution benefit expense at
nominal rates in Brazil - 34%
(196)
(1,088)
Adjustments to obtain the effective rates
Net effect of the presumed profit tax regime in Brazil
(18)
495
Income tax and social contribution expense
(214)
(593)
16 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
10
Perpetual notes
Annual interest
June 30,
December 31,
Currency
rate - %
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Perpetual notes
US dollars
10
69,573
69,941
69,573
69,941
11 Provision for contingencies
As of June 30, 2020, the provision for contingencies amounts to US$ 29,978 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 29,978), related mainly to civil and labor litigations.Management believes that additional disclosure related to these provisions might negatively impact the settlement of such cases.
Based on current facts and taking into consideration the opinion of the Company's legal advisors, management believes that the existing provisions are sufficient to cover any losses related current process.
Possible losses, not provided in the balance sheet
As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 the Company had civil and labor litigations involving risks of losses classified by management as possible, amounting to US$ 76,838 and US$ 2,600, respectively, which is based on the evaluation of the legal advisors, for which no provision for estimated losses was recognized.
There were no significant changes in the balances for contingencies not provided in the balance sheet during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. For more detailed information please refer to Note 11 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Commitments
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had an amount of US$ 209,313, US$ 4,453, US$ 4,975 and US$ 4,063 in outstanding commitments to GPCP V, GP Real Estate A, LP, GP Real Estate B, LP and GP Real Estate C, LP respectively (December 31, 2019 - US$ 223,462, US$ 4,175, US$ 4,657 and US$ 3,816, respectively).
Unfunded committed capital from the limited partners is not shown on the balance sheet, as GP has no unconditional right to receive cash as long as it has not identified an investment to invest in.
Fair value of financial instruments
ASC 825-10 - "Disclosures About Fair Value of Financial Instruments" requires disclosure of the estimated fair values of financial instruments. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount at which an instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties other than in a forced or liquidation sale. Quoted market prices, if available, are utilized as estimates of the fair value of financial instruments.
The market values of financial instruments are close to their book values and were substantially represented by financial investments.
Currency risk
Exposure to currency risk arises from assets in currencies other than the company's functional currency (US Dollar). The main exposure corresponds to GP's investment portfolio, which currently holds assets in US Dollar, Brazilian Real and British Pound.
As of June 30, 2020, GP Cash Management Ltd held no exposures to short-term investments priced in currencies other than the company's functional currency.
17 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Risks and risk management
The main risks related to financial instruments are: credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk and currency risk. Management of these risks is a process that involves different levels of the Company and covers several policies and strategies. Other than the investments in shares and the interests in GPCP III, GPCP IV, GPCP V and GPCP VI, on June 30, 2020, there was no significant concentration of credit, market, liquidity or currency risks related to banks and financial investment funds.
There were no significant changes in the risks and risk management during the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020. For more detailed information please refer to Note 14 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Shareholders' equity
Capital
The changes in the number of shares are summarized as follows:
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Class A - at the beginning and end of the period
75,321,532
75,321,532
Class B - at the beginning and end of the period
34,424,288
34,424,288
Total - at the end of the period
109,745,820
109,745,820
Earnings per share
Earnings per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are based upon the weighted average number of shares, as follows:
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss) for the period attributable to GP Investments
(89,361)
25,422
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
109,745,820
109,745,820
Effect of dilutive securities
Potential shares attributable to stock options
-
-
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
109,745,820
109,745,820
Profit (loss) per share in US$ - basic
(0.81)
0.23
Profit (loss) per share in US$ - diluted
(0.81)
0.23
Treasury shares
Whenever purchased shares (treasury shares) are cancelled the Company is automatically entitled to re- purchase up to 10% of the new Company's free float.
During 2019, GP, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GPCM and GP Cash Management, has acquired a total of 648,668 treasury shares. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company has bought
18 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
a total of 4,735,975 , representing US$ 3,586.
Non controlling interest
Capital contribution from Limited Partners
Capital contribution from Limited Partners refers to the committed amount from Limited Partners in accordance with the terms of the private equity and real estate investment funds agreement for investment purposes. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the capital contribution from Limited Partners amounted to US$ 1,894 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 6,619).
Distribution to Limited Partners
Distribution to Limited Partners refers to the portion of divestments in equity portfolio due to the Limited Partners from private equity and real estate funds. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, the distribution of cash proceeds amounted to US$ 3,832 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 10,602).
16 Stock options
GP
Stock option program
On March 14, 2016, the Board of Directors approved the partial cancellation of the 2006, 2009 and 2011 Stock Purchase Option Programs, previously agreed between the Company and beneficiaries. On this day, the Board also approved a new stock option program for the award of 13,000,000 Class A Shares (the "2016 Program").
As of June 30, 2020, the existing Stock Option Programs are:
2011 Program
On April 25, 2011, the Board of Directors approved and adopted, with the concurrence of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, a subordinated Stock Purchase Option Program ("2011 Program") to the 2006 Stock Purchase Option Program and the form of agreements to be entered into between the Company and each beneficiary.
The options granted will expire after ten years, with a vesting period of five years of 20% per year. The Program allows for the issuance of shares through newly issued shares. As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, 440,009 options were granted, but not exercised by the holders.
The information related to the number of options outstanding to employees is as follows:
Number of options
Exercise
outstanding to
price -
Option fair
employees
US dollars
market value -
US dollars
At December 31, 2017
1,029,569
Options forfeited
(589,560)
various
0.43
At December 31, 2019
440,009
At June 30, 2020
440,009
Pursuant to the Black-Scholes options pricing method, the fair value of the options granted under the 2011 Program was measured at the grant date. For calculation purposes, the following assumptions were used:
19 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Percen t a ge
Exercise
Div idends
av erage annual
Risk free
Fair m arket
price
y ield
v olatility (i)
rate (ii)
v alue - US$
Options gr an ted
Febru ar y 2 01 2
2 . 5 4
5 .0
4 5
.01
2 .02
0 .9 2
Septem ber 2 01 2
2 .1 4
5 .0
4 7
.1 9
1 .5 7
0
.5 6
Ja nu a r y 2 01 3
2 . 5 4
5 .0
4 6 .4 8
1 .7 0
0 .7 3
Septem ber 2 01 3
1 . 6 3
5 .0
4 4
.7 9
2 .7 3
0 .5 9
A pr il 2 01 4
1 . 89
5 .0
3 8 . 1 1
2 .7 0
0 .3 6
Septem ber 2 01 4
2 .1 8
5 .0
3 8
.4 3
2 .5 9
0 .4 7
A u gu st 2 01 5
1 . 83
5 .0
3 8 .9 6
2 .2 3
0 .4 3
The expected stock price volatility assumption was determined using the volatility of the Company's Class A shares.
The interest rate is based on the US Treasury Bills rate for a period similar to the expected term of the options.
There was no intrinsic value of the total options of the 2011 program as of June 30, 2020 due to the fair market value of US$ 0.87 be lower than the strike price of the options.
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, an expense of US$ 0 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 3) was recorded in respect to the 2011 Program, and is presented in "General and administrative expense".
2016 Program
In 2016, the Board of Directors approved and adopted, with the concurrence of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Stock Purchase Option Program ("2016 Program") and the form of agreements to be entered into between the Company and each beneficiary. An aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A shares may be granted under the Program. On May 16, 2016 12,200,000 options were granted and will expire after ten years, with a vesting period of five years based on an exercise price of US$ 1.9767. On May 31, 2017, 600,000 shares were exercised by the beneficiaries. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, 3,600,000 options were forfeited by employees that left the Company. In May 2018, 900,000 options were granted to employees. At December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, 8,900,000 options were granted, but not exercised by the holders.
The information related to the number of options outstanding to employees is as follows:
Total number
Exercise
price -
of options
outstanding
US dollars
At December 31, 2016
12,200,000
1.98
Options exercised during the period
(600,000)
At December 31, 2017
11,600,000
Options forfeited
(3,600,000)
1.68
Options granted
900,000
At December 31, 2018
8,900,000
20 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
At December 31,2019
8,900,000
At June 30, 2020
8,900,000
Pursuant to the Black-Scholes options pricing method, the fair value of the options granted under the 2016 Program was measured at the grant date. For calculation purposes, the following assumptions were used:
Percen t a ge
Expected
Fair m arket
Risk free
v alue -
Exercise
Div idends
av erage annual
rate (ii)
US dollars
price
y ield
v olatility (i)
Options gr an ted
Ma y 2 01 6
1 . 9 8
5 .0
4 0 .3 1
1 .8 5
0 .4 4
May 2018
1.69
5.0
37.83
3.00
0.51
The expected stock price volatility assumption was determined using the volatility of the Company's Class A shares.
The interest rate is based on the US Treasury Bills rate for a period similar to the expected term of the options.
There was no intrinsic value of the total options of the 2016 program as of June 30, 2020 due to the fair market value of US$ 0.87 be lower than the strike price of the options.
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, an expense of US$ 63 was recorded in respect to the 2016 Program (June 30, 2019 - US$ 75), and is presented in "General and administrative expenses.
17
Expenses
Six-month period
Three-month period
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Salaries
(3,341)
(4,917)
(1,371)
(2,323)
Contingencies
(426)
(892)
(225)
(369)
Tax expense
(531)
(592)
(287)
(428)
Bonuses and carried on realized gain
(1,090)
(2,684)
(653)
(1,428)
Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain
6,216
(231)
5,727
(119)
Projects
(158)
(438)
(73)
(87)
Stock options
(157)
(187)
(63)
(78)
Audit and consulting
(989)
(1,295)
(420)
(540)
Rental expenses
(513)
(585)
(232)
(292)
Travel expenses
(144)
(285)
(45)
(165)
Office
(72)
(212)
(28)
(127)
Other
(1,480)
(1,243)
(844)
(337)
Total expenses
(2,685)
(13,562)
1,485
(6,293)
21 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
18 Segment information
The Company's operations are managed through two operating segments: the private equity business and the real estate business, which represent the segment information available and used by executive management to assess performance and to allocate resources. These segments were established based on the nature of investment activities in each fund, including the specific type of investment made, the frequency of trading, and the level of control over the investment. The financial results for the segments are as follows:
22 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Six-month period
ended June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Real estate
Private
Total
Real estate
Private
equity
equity
Total
Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments
(5.624)
(178.338)
(183.962)
(3.854)
75.742
71.888
Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposition
25.810
25.810
(13.598)
(13.598)
Realized gain (loss), net
(25.774)
(25.774)
12.566
12.566
Management fees
(279)
3.256
2.977
4.995
4.995
Dividends
117
117
2.519
8
2.527
Performance fees
-
-
179
179
Other
137
137
449
449
Total revenue
(5.903)
(174.792)
(180.695)
(1.335)
80.341
79.006
General and administrative
(110)
(6.838)
(6.948)
(116)
(9.870)
(9.986)
Contingencies
(426)
(426)
(892)
(892)
Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain
5.779
5.779
-
-
Bonuses and carried on realized gain
(1.090)
(1.090)
(2.684)
(2.684)
Total expenses
(110)
(2.575)
(2.685)
(116)
(13.446)
(13.562)
Financial income
2.593
2.593
4.571
4.571
Financial expense
(4)
(15.440)
(15.444)
(3)
(5.667)
(5.670)
Financial income (expenses), net
(4)
(12.847)
(12.851)
(3)
(1.096)
(1.099)
Income taxes
(214)
(214)
(593)
(593)
Net income (loss)
(6.017)
(190.428)
(196.445)
(1.454)
65.206
63.573
23 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Three-month period ended June 30,
2020
2019
Real estate
Private
Total
Real estate
Private
equity
equity
Total
Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments
1,495
49,786
51,281
334
48,208
48,542
Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposition
30,690
30,690
(10,847)
(10,847)
Realized gain (loss), net
(30,674)
(30,674)
9,523
9,523
Management fees
1,063
1,063
2,183
2,416
Dividends
(93)
210
117
233
8
8
Performance fees
179
-
179
179
Other
-
-
324
324
Total revenue
1,402
51,254
52,477
567
49,578
50,145
General and administrative
(59)
(3,305)
(3,364)
(36)
(4,460)
(4,496)
Contingencies
(225)
(225)
(369)
(369)
Bonuses and carried on realized gain
(653)
(653)
(1,428)
(1,428)
Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain
5,727
5,727
-
-
Total expenses
(59)
1,544
1,485
(36)
(6,257)
(6,293)
Financial income
1,448
1,448
2,037
2,037
Financial expense
(2)
(2,278)
(2,280)
(1)
(1,843)
(1,844)
Financial income (expenses), net
(2)
(830)
(832)
(1)
194
193
Income taxes
-
-
(313)
(313)
Net income (loss)
1,341
51,968
53,130
530
43,202
43,730
24 of 25
GP Investments, Ltd.
Notes to the consolidated interim financial
statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated
The most relevant balance sheet items by segment are as follows:
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
Real
Private
Total
Real
Private
Total
estate
equity
estate
equity
Investments at
fair value
12,517
376,169
388,686
20,431
545,178
565,609
Total assets
12,517
563,803
576,320
20,431
804,721
825,152
19 Subsequent events
After June 30, a total of 450 treasury shares have been acquired.
GP Investments Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 06:17:06 UTC