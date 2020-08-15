GP Investments : Demonstrações Financeiras USGAAP 2T20* 0 08/15/2020 | 02:18am EDT Send by mail :

GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as of and for the Six-month Period Ended June 30, 2020 and Report on Review Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Dr. Chucri Zaidan Avenue, 1.240 - 4th to 12th floors - Golden Tower 04711-130 - São Paulo - SP Brazil Tel.: + 55 (11) 5186-1000 Fax: + 55 (11) 5181-2911 www.deloitte.com.br REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements of GP Investments, Ltd., which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and the related statements of income, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and six-month periods then ended, and the changes in shareholders equity for the six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with international standards on review of interim financial information (ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial statements Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial statements referred to above were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Other matters Audit and review of the corresponding amounts The corresponding amounts for the year ended December 31, 2019, presented for comparison purposes, were audited by another independent auditor, who issued an unmodified opinion on March 30, 2020. The corresponding amounts for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, presented for comparison purposes, were reviewed by another independent auditor, who issued an unmodified review report on August 14, 2019. São Paulo, August 14, 2020 DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU Auditores Independentes 2020-SPO-1851 VF.docx Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a more detailed description of DTTL and its member firms. Deloitte provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk management, tax and relates services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and high-quality service to address clients' most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte's approximately 286,200 professionals make an impact that matters, please connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter. © 2020. For information, contact Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated interim balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated June 30, December 31, June 30, December 31, Assets Note 2020 2019 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Note 2020 2019 Current assets (Unaudited) Current liabilities (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 3 48,447 66,488 Accounts payable 3,401 4,695 Financial investments 4 98,280 100,981 Taxes payable 838 1,832 Management and performance fees 48 27,918 Payroll accruals, bonuses and related charges 949 38,461 Deferred costs and prepaid expenses 575 820 Accrued interest on perpetual notes 1,396 1,396 Other assets - Current 9,064 17,173 Other liabilities - Current 3,161 2,412 156,414 213,380 9,745 48,796 Non-current liabilities Perpetual notes 10 69,573 69,941 Provision for contingencies 11 29,978 29,978 Non-current assets 99,551 99,919 Investments Equity portfolio 7(a) 388,686 565,609 Shareholders' equity 15 Financial investments at fair value through Share capital 274 274 profit and loss 7(b) 5,838 8,524 Share premium 600,961 597,639 Receivables from related parties 6 15,200 15,204 Accumulated losses (297,920) (208,559) Funds held in escrow 5 3,179 9,364 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,532) (23,802) Receivables from employees and shareholders 5,838 8,519 BDRs acquired by wholly-owned subsidiary Furniture and equipment 613 740 (treasury shares) (4,574) (988) Other assets - Non-current 552 3,812 Attributable to shareholders 271,209 364,564 Non-controlling interest 195,815 311,873 419,906 611,772 467,024 676,437 Total assets 576,320 825,152 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 576,320 825,152 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 2 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated interim statement of income (loss) for the six and three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Six-month period Three-month period ended June 30, ended June 30, Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Appreciation (depreciation) in equity portfolio 7(a) (183,962) 71,888 51,281 48,542 Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of equity portfolio 7(a) 25,810 (13,598) 30,690 (10,847) Realized gain (loss) - private equity, net (25,774) 12,566 (30,674) 9,523 Management fees 2,977 4,995 1,063 2,416 Dividends 117 2,527 117 8 Performance fees - 179 - 179 Other 137 450 - 322 Total revenues (180,695) 79,007 52,477 50,143 Expenses 17 General and administrative (6,948) (9,986) (3,364) (4,496) Contingencies (426) (892) (225) (369) Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain 5,779 - 5,727 - Bonuses and carried on realized gain (1,090) (2,684) (653) (1,428) Total expenses (2,685) (13,562) 1,485 (6,293) Financial income 2,593 4,571 1,448 2,037 Financial expenses (15,444) (5,670) (2,280) (1,844) Financial income (expenses), net (12,851) (1,099) (832) 193 Net income (loss) before taxes (196,231) 64,346 53,130 44,043 Income taxes 9 (214) (593) - (313) Net income (loss) for the period (196,445) 63,753 53,130 43,730 Attributable to Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd. (89,361) 25,422 25,262 18,934 Non-controlling interest (107,084) 38,331 27,868 24,796 (196,445) 63,753 53,130 43,730 Weighted average number of shares - basic 15(b) 109,745,820 109,745,820 109,745,820 109,745,820 Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - basic in US$ (0.81) 0.23 0.23 0.17 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 15(b) 109,745,820 109,745,820 109,745,820 109,745,820 Profit (loss) per share attributable to GP Investments, Ltd. - diluted in US$ (0.81) 0.23 0.23 0.17 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 3 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income (loss) for the six and three -month periods ended June, 2020 and 2019 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Six-month period Three-month period ended June 30, ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period (196,445) 63,753 53,130 43,730 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,856) 192 (525) 262 Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,856) 192 (525) 262 Comprehensive income (loss) (200,301) 63,945 52,605 43,992 Attributable to Shareholders of GP Investments, Ltd. (93,090) 25,607 24,737 19,186 Non-controlling interest (107,211) 38,338 27,868 24,806 Comprehensive income (loss) (200,301) 63,945 52,605 (82,596) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 4 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated interim statement of changes in shareholders' equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated At December 31, 2018 Capital contribution by Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners Distribution to non-controlling Spice Capital subscription Acquisition treasury shares Changes in non-controlling interest Share based compensation recognized during the period Income for the period Gain on dilution of participation of non-controlling interest shareholders Cumulative translation adjustment At June 30, 2019 (unaudited) At December 31, 2019 Capital contribution by Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners Non-controlling Spice Repurchase of shares from non controling Bravo/Brio - Spice Acquistion of treasury shares Changes in non-controlling interest Share based compensation recognized during the period Income (loss) for the period Gain on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders Sale of non controlling interest-BRZ Cumulative translation adjustment Accumulated BDRs acquired other by wholly owned Accumulated comprehensive subsidiary Non-controlling Note Share capital Share premium losses income (loss) (treasury shares) interest Total 274 597,360 (282,880) (23,200) (322) 315,730 606,962 15(d) (i) 6,619 6,619 (10,602) (10,602) 15(d) (ii) (4,000) (4,000) (55) (55) (538) (538) (614) (614) 189 189 25,422 38,331 63,753 5 5 185 7 192 274 597,499 (257,458) (23,016) (860) 345,471 661,910 274 597,639 (208,559) (23,802) (988) 311,873 676,437 15(d) (i) 1,894 1,894 15(d) (ii) (3,832) (3,832) 1,978 1,978 (8,583) (8,583) 15 (c) (3,586) (3,586) 548 548 16 (ii) 156 156 (89,361) (107,084) (196,445) 3,166 3,166 (853) (853) (3,730) (126) (3,856) At June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 274 600,961 (297,920) (27,532) (4,574) 195,815 467,024 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 5 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Consolidated intermin statement of cash flows for the six and three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) for the period Reconciliation of net income(loss) to cash from operating activities Depreciation (appreciation) in fair value of the investments Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments Non-controlling interest Gain (loss) on dilution of participation of minorities shareholders Realized loss (gain), net Stock based compensation Accrued interests and foreign exchange variation on escrow account Accrued interests on loan receivable Accrued interests on perpetual notes Accrued interests on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Amortization of deferred costs and prepaid expenses Bonuses and carried on urealized gain Depreciation of furniture and equipment Cash reserves Changes in assets/liabilities Loan receivable from related parties Management and performance fees Receivables from employees and shareholders Accounts payable Taxes payable Other - long term Payroll, performance bonuses and related charges Other assets Other liabilities Net cash provided (used) in operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of financial investments Acquisition of financial investments Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses Financial investments and trading securities, net (Acquisition) sale of investments owned through Spice Acquisition of Rimini Proceeds from release of escrow Sale (acquisition) of real estate investments Sale (acquisition) of furniture and equipment Sale (acquisition) of other invested assets Sale (acquisition) of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Capital contribution by limited partners Capital contribution by limited partners - real estate Distribution to limited partners Distribution to limited partners - real estate Distribution to other non-controlling Amortization of perpetual notes Capital subscription Acquisition of treasury shares Non-controlling interest FoodFirst - Spice Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - Spice Repurchase of shares from non-controlling interests - BRZ Net cash provided by financing activities Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents foreign subsidiaries Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period Supplemental information Interest paid Income taxes and social contributions paid Notes (a) (a) 7 (a) 15 (d) (i) 15 (d) (i) 15 (d) (ii) 15 (d) (ii) Six-month period Three-month period ended June 30, ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (196,445) 63,753 53,130 43,730 183,962 (71,888) (51,282) (48,542) (25,810) 13,598 (30,690) 10,847 - (12,566) - - (29) (5) (1) - 25,774 - 30,674 (9,523) 157 187 63 78 1,306 (503) 152 (160) - (16) - (24) (126) (205) 22 (298) 2,812 76 430 (35) 245 799 237 411 26,806 - - - 59 114 26 56 181 - (17) - 18,890 (6,656) 2,744 (3,460) 5 2,651 (1) 1,306 1,098 (289) 1 (323) 2,681 (389) 567 (268) (1,295) (3,733) (1,222) (784) (994) 147 (597) 151 3,261 - 29 - (37,513) (1,405) (5,938) 1,542 8,117 501 2,158 406 713 1,652 2,257 3,567 (5,037) (7,521) (2) 2,137 6,432 15,015 1,282 (3,683) (961) (3,175) (65) (108) (375) (26) (103) (229) (538) (1,291) (271) (7,106) (5,358) (3,074) (3,148) - (22) - (22) 4,880 12,381 - 9,344 2,603 2,603 - 67 (48) (6) (29) (4,930) (4,235) (3,012) (3,211) 2,407 24 (47) 24 333 15,883 (6,746) 2,519 1,687 - - 208 1,101 208 (2,169) (1,070) (1,530) (1,530) (1,908) (132) (2,106) (132) (2,106) (242) (23,179) 188 - (55) - (120) (3,586) (538) (3,586) (549) (456) - 1,978 (2,955) (2,955) (853) - - (10,028) (27,756) (6,017) (2,587) (3,308) (420) (1,474) (609) 66,488 101,097 62,687 1,461 48,447 81,288 48,447 79,827 3,750 6,375 1,875 2,875 627 370 18 197 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements. 6 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Business

GP Investments, Ltd. ("Company" or "GP") is an Investment Company domiciled in the Islands of Bermuda ("Bermuda") and its operations comprise private equity and real estate business, including the management of Limited Partnerships, which are conducted through its subsidiaries GP North America, GP UK Corporate, GP Cash Management, GPAM and GPIC.

The Company's shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and traded on the Euro MTF market and are also listed and traded in the form of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) under the ticker "GPIV33". Summary of significant accounting policies Basis of presentation

The consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP").

The consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the quarter ended June 30, 2019 considering that its purpose is to provide an update on the activities, events and significant circumstances in relation to those presented in the annual financial statements.

The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses and related disclosures in the interim financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Such estimates include, but are not limited, to the valuation of the investments made by GP and its subsidiaries. 3 Cash and cash equivalents June 30, December 31, Denomination 2020 2019 (Unaudited) US dollars (USD) 47,669 63,451 Brazilian reais (BRL) 716 2,473 Swiss francs (CHF) 62 410 Sterling pounds (GBP) 0 153 Euro (EUR) 0 1 48,447 66,488 7 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated 4 Financial investments June 30. December 31, At fair value through profit and loss Currency 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Corporate bonds US$ 5,427 29,501 Investment in funds R$ 398 568 Investment in funds US$ 37,536 15,812 Cash reserves US$ 54,919 55,100 98,280 100,981 Cash reserves relates to the amount retained at the GPCP IV Fund level for potential liabilities that may arise during the liquidation process of the GPCP IV fund. 5 Escrow account June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Sascar sale 3,179 9,364 3,179 9,364 Sascar sale In June 2014, GPCP V announced the sale of Sascar to Michelin Group for the total Enterprise Value of R$ 1.6 billion, translating into a FMV of approximate US$ 221 million for GPCP V. The deal comprised 100% of Sascar's shares and GPCP V would receive R$ 543.9 million, having already received R$ 474.8 million up to December 2014. In addition, R$ 69.1 million (equivalent of US$ 28.2 million) shall be maintained in escrow and will be held until all of the legal causes are resolved. The escrow amount is adjusted monthly and in June 30, 2020 was equivalent to US$ 3,179 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 9,364). 8 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated 6 Receivables from related parties As of June 30, 2020, the Company held receivables from related parties totaling US$ 15,200 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 15,204).These receivables are related to GP Investments Acquisition Corp. ("GPIAC") and to LBR (Lácteos Brasil S.A.). The total amount is broken down as follows: June 30, December 31, Receivables 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Receivables from LBR 2,840 2,844 Receivables from GPIAC 12,360 12,360 15,200 15,204 The amount receivable from GPIAC refers to the money that the Company used in the acquisition of Rimini. 9 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated 7 Investments Equity portfolio At June 30, 2020, the Company's equity portfolio consists primarily of investments made by the funds GPCP III, GPCP IV, GPCP V, GPCP VI, GPRE and by the subsidiary GPIC. Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investment for the June 30. 2020 December 31, 2019 period ended in June 30 Total General Total General direct and partner's direct and partner's indirect - % Cost valuation indirect - % Cost valuation 2020 2019 Investments of the private equity funds at fair value Level I RHI Magnesita - - - - - - - 31,029 Centauro (*) 14.7 141,149 211,818 16.9 141,149 309,500 (97,682) 35,511 BR Properties 2.2 26,644 14,729 2.2 26,644 32,483 (17,754) 4,084 167,793 226,547 167,793 341,983 (115,436) 70,624 Level III Lácteos Brasil (LBR) 38.9 260,890 - 38.9 260,878 - (12) (10) San Antonio 58.1 354,401 - 58.1 354,401 - - - Allis 75.1 56,507 - 75.1 56,482 - (25) (27) EBAM 76.9 82,973 - 76.9 82,941 - (32) 147 Beleza Natural 32.6 - - 32.6 30,652 - 30,652 85 754,771 - 785,354 - 30,583 195 In April, 2019, Centauro launched its IPO (Initial Public Offer), becoming a listed company at B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão). After the IPO, GP's stake on the company was diluted to 16.9%. In September, 2019, GP's investment in Centauro is shown as a Level I class Company. 10 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investment for the June 30. 2020 December 31, 2019 period ended in June 30 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total General Total General direct and partner's direct and partner's indirect - % Cost valuation indirect - % Cost valuation 2020 2019 Investment held directly by the Company Rimini Street 1.9 12,015 6,180 1.9 12,000 4,656 1,509 180 GP Investments Acquisition Corp. - Level III 1.1 6,088 1,798 1.1 6,088 817 981 (127) Spice - Level III 58.4 207,953 96,685 58.5 200,363 163,821 (74,728) Direct Co-Investments 196,065 85,839 188,491 149,268 (71,004) 432 Global EM Funds Portfolio 8,732 10,416 8,219 13,611 (3,709) 2,506 Latin American Portfolio 122 125 620 595 28 1,962 Asia-Pacific Funds Portfolio 3,033 305 3,033 347 (43) - Escrow account (4,880) (13,598) Other investments 27,012 44,959 25,084 33,901 9,129 (30) 1,175,632 376,169 1,196,681 545,178 (152,842) 62,144 Real estate investments 57,589 12,517 60,193 20,431 (5,310) (3,854) Total 1,233,221 388,686 1,256,874 565,609 (158,152) 58,290 11 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated The changes in the investment account were as follows: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) At the beginning of the year 565.609 537.379 Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments (183.962) 192.144 Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments 25.810 (31.581) Beleza Natural - divestment cost (30.652) - Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses 69 709 Real Estate capital reduction (2.604) (10.049) Escrow account 4.880 13.598 Return of capital - Spice portfolio 16 (8.044) RHI Magnesita - divestment cost - (159.580) Change of investments - other investments 1.935 829 Spice portfolio - investments in Leon Restaurants - 7.715 Spice portfolio - investments in The Craftory 4.537 9.587 Spice portfolio - investments in Rimini Street Inc. 3.048 - Spice portfolio - investment in FoodFirst Global Restaurants, Inc. - 12.901 At the end of the period 388.686 565.608 In the first semester of 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused unprecedented uncertainties as well as severe economic and social consequences worldwide. Lock-downs and social distancing measures have had particularly negative effects on the retail and restaurant sectors, to which the Company is heavily exposed. As a result, the fair value of the Company's investiments was negatively impacted. Centauro, a Company´s investment (Level I) in retail space, suffered an impact on its market value, mainly due to restrictions imposed on its activities in its stores according to information disclosed in the market. The e- commerce activities remain functioning through Centauro´s online platform. During the first quarter of 2020, FoodFirst, a Spice's investment (Level III) in the restaurant space, closed all but twenty-one of its restaurant locations across the U.S., which caused a precipitous decline in system-wide sales, thereby halting all the Company's significant turnaround efforts. Subsequently, on April 10, 2020, the company sought protection pursuant to a Chapter 11 filling in the State of Florida. On June 17, 2020, a joint venture ("JV") formed between Earl Enterprises, the parent company of Buca di Beppo and Planet Hollywood, and Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice PE") and co-investors acquired substantially all assets from FoodFirst, including BRIO Italian Grille and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen brands. On August 4, 2020, FoodFirst bankruptcy case was dismissed by Orlando's Bankruptcy Court. To fund the restructuring process, acquisition of secured debt and other expenses, Spice PE has invested USD 4.5 million, which now represents the fair market value of its indirect ownership of approximately 35% of the JV's economic interest, compared to Spice PE's 60% ownership stake in FoodFirst as of December 2019 (December 31, 2019 Fair value was USD 36 million). Leon, a Spice's investment (Level III) in the restaurant space, had its same-store sales decline by single-digit when compared to the first quarter of 2019. In anticipation of the lockdown in the UK, LEON converted multiple units into small grocery stores, selling premade meals and its own retail products. Also, the delivery strategy was strengthened in an attempt to mitigate additional dine-in sale declines. The fair value of such investment as of June 30, 2020 isUSD 49 million (December 31, 2019 was USD 72 million). 12 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated The Company, through one of its subsidiaries, acquired approximately 5% of additional stake of Spice's shares. On May 17, 2020 the Company sold all of its shares from Beleza Natural at a price of RS$ 1.00. 13 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Fair value as of Unrealized gain Fair value as of Unrealized gain Investments in funds Currency Domicile June 30, Cost (loss) December, 31 Cost (loss) FMV Custo Level III Logística Brasil R$ Brazil 1,147 196 (2,266) 4,166 949 (288) Empreendedor Brasil R$ Brazil 764 237 (95) 953 331 (24) Brasil Agronegócio FIP R$ Brazil 1,023 1,543 (102) 1,680 2,098 (124) Brasil Sustentabilidade FIP R$ Brazil 579 577 15 782 795 18 Brasil Portos e Ativos Logísticos FIP R$ Brazil 615 1,042 146 826 1,399 (57) Terras Brasil R$ Brazil 37 183 (15) 117 248 (5) GP FIDC FCVS R$ Brazil 72 (146) 218 - - - GP FIDC FCVS 2 R$ Brazil 1,601 86 1,515 - - - Total 5,838 3,717 (583) 8,524 5,821 (480) 14 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated 8 Fair value measurements June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Total Level I Level II Level III Investments in equity portfolio at fair value through profit and loss 331,210 232,727 98,483 Real estate investments 12,517 12,517 Other investments 44,959 44,959 Total equity portfolio 388,686 232,727 155,959 Investments in funds - financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 5,838 5,838 Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss 98,280 98,280 Total assets at fair value 492,804 331,007 161,797 December 31, 2019 Investments in equity portfolio at fair value through profit and loss Real estate investments Other investments Total equity portfolio Investments in funds - financial assets at fair value through profit and loss Financial investments at fair value through profit and loss Total assets at fair value Total Level I Level II Level III 511,277 346,639 164,638 20,431 20,431 33,901 33,901 565,609 346,639 218,970 8,524 8,524 100,981 100,981 675,114 447,620 227,494 As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 the investments in San Antonio, LBR, Allis, Real Estate, EBAM, Beleza Natural and Spice's Portfolio were classified as Level III. In the cases of these unlisted entities, fair values were based on unobservable inputs, calculated, among others, using discounted cash flow methodology, the income approach (i.e. multiples of EBTIDA) or last recent price acquisitions agreed with non-related party investors, as per guidance of ASC 820-10. The changes in the investments equity portfolio and in funds measured at fair value through profit and loss, for which the Company has used Level III inputs to determine fair value of the period ended June 30, 2020 are as follows: 15 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Balance as of December 31 , 2019 227,494 Unrealized loss (44,225) Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposal of investments 4,880 Beleza Natural - divestment cost (30,652) Transfer to SPVs for payment of expenses 69 Real Estate - capital reduction (2,604) Return of capital - Spice portfolio 16 Spice portfolio - investment in Leon Restaurants - Spice portfolio - investment in The Craftory 4,537 Spice portfolio - investment in FoodFirst Global Restaurants, Inc. - Spice portfolio - investment in Rimini Street Inc. 3,048 Changes of investments - other investments 1,920 Changes of financial investments - at fair value through profit and loss (2,686) Balance as of June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) 161,797 As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, the Company classified the following investments as Level I: Rimini Street, Inc., Centauro and BR Properties, which fair values were based on quoted prices observable on the London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and B3, respectively. 9 Income taxes Income tax and social contribution amounts for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, presented in the statements of operations are reconciled to their nominal rates as follow: June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period before income taxes 64,346 (196,231) Net income (loss) generated by subsidiaries domiciled in the Bahamas, Bermuda and Cayman Islands (non-taxable income/nondeductible expenses) (196,445) 61,146 Taxable income attributable to the Brazilian subsidiaries of GP Investments, Ltd. before income taxes (214) -3,200 Income tax and social contribution benefit expense at nominal rates in Brazil - 34% (196) (1,088) Adjustments to obtain the effective rates Net effect of the presumed profit tax regime in Brazil (18) 495 Income tax and social contribution expense (214) (593) 16 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated 10 Perpetual notes Annual interest June 30, December 31, Currency rate - % 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Perpetual notes US dollars 10 69,573 69,941 69,573 69,941 11 Provision for contingencies As of June 30, 2020, the provision for contingencies amounts to US$ 29,978 (December 31, 2019 - US$ 29,978), related mainly to civil and labor litigations.Management believes that additional disclosure related to these provisions might negatively impact the settlement of such cases. Based on current facts and taking into consideration the opinion of the Company's legal advisors, management believes that the existing provisions are sufficient to cover any losses related current process. Possible losses, not provided in the balance sheet

As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 the Company had civil and labor litigations involving risks of losses classified by management as possible, amounting to US$ 76,838 and US$ 2,600, respectively, which is based on the evaluation of the legal advisors, for which no provision for estimated losses was recognized.

There were no significant changes in the balances for contingencies not provided in the balance sheet during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. For more detailed information please refer to Note 11 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Commitments

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had an amount of US$ 209,313, US$ 4,453, US$ 4,975 and US$ 4,063 in outstanding commitments to GPCP V, GP Real Estate A, LP, GP Real Estate B, LP and GP Real Estate C, LP respectively (December 31, 2019 - US$ 223,462, US$ 4,175, US$ 4,657 and US$ 3,816, respectively).

Unfunded committed capital from the limited partners is not shown on the balance sheet, as GP has no unconditional right to receive cash as long as it has not identified an investment to invest in. Fair value of financial instruments

ASC 825-10 - "Disclosures About Fair Value of Financial Instruments" requires disclosure of the estimated fair values of financial instruments. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount at which an instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties other than in a forced or liquidation sale. Quoted market prices, if available, are utilized as estimates of the fair value of financial instruments.

The market values of financial instruments are close to their book values and were substantially represented by financial investments.

Currency risk

Exposure to currency risk arises from assets in currencies other than the company's functional currency (US Dollar). The main exposure corresponds to GP's investment portfolio, which currently holds assets in US Dollar, Brazilian Real and British Pound.

As of June 30, 2020, GP Cash Management Ltd held no exposures to short-term investments priced in currencies other than the company's functional currency.

17 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Risks and risk management

The main risks related to financial instruments are: credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk and currency risk. Management of these risks is a process that involves different levels of the Company and covers several policies and strategies. Other than the investments in shares and the interests in GPCP III, GPCP IV, GPCP V and GPCP VI, on June 30, 2020, there was no significant concentration of credit, market, liquidity or currency risks related to banks and financial investment funds.

There were no significant changes in the risks and risk management during the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020. For more detailed information please refer to Note 14 of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Shareholders' equity Capital

The changes in the number of shares are summarized as follows: June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Class A - at the beginning and end of the period 75,321,532 75,321,532 Class B - at the beginning and end of the period 34,424,288 34,424,288 Total - at the end of the period 109,745,820 109,745,820 Earnings per share

Earnings per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are based upon the weighted average number of shares, as follows: June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period attributable to GP Investments (89,361) 25,422 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 109,745,820 109,745,820 Effect of dilutive securities Potential shares attributable to stock options - - Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 109,745,820 109,745,820 Profit (loss) per share in US$ - basic (0.81) 0.23 Profit (loss) per share in US$ - diluted (0.81) 0.23 Treasury shares

Whenever purchased shares (treasury shares) are cancelled the Company is automatically entitled to re- purchase up to 10% of the new Company's free float.

During 2019, GP, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GPCM and GP Cash Management, has acquired a total of 648,668 treasury shares. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company has bought

18 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated a total of 4,735,975 , representing US$ 3,586. Non controlling interest Capital contribution from Limited Partners

Capital contribution from Limited Partners refers to the committed amount from Limited Partners in accordance with the terms of the private equity and real estate investment funds agreement for investment purposes. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the capital contribution from Limited Partners amounted to US$ 1,894 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 6,619). Distribution to Limited Partners Distribution to Limited Partners refers to the portion of divestments in equity portfolio due to the Limited Partners from private equity and real estate funds. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, the distribution of cash proceeds amounted to US$ 3,832 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 10,602). 16 Stock options GP

Stock option program

On March 14, 2016, the Board of Directors approved the partial cancellation of the 2006, 2009 and 2011 Stock Purchase Option Programs, previously agreed between the Company and beneficiaries. On this day, the Board also approved a new stock option program for the award of 13,000,000 Class A Shares (the "2016 Program").

As of June 30, 2020, the existing Stock Option Programs are: 2011 Program On April 25, 2011, the Board of Directors approved and adopted, with the concurrence of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, a subordinated Stock Purchase Option Program ("2011 Program") to the 2006 Stock Purchase Option Program and the form of agreements to be entered into between the Company and each beneficiary. The options granted will expire after ten years, with a vesting period of five years of 20% per year. The Program allows for the issuance of shares through newly issued shares. As of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, 440,009 options were granted, but not exercised by the holders. The information related to the number of options outstanding to employees is as follows: Number of options Exercise outstanding to price - Option fair employees US dollars market value - US dollars At December 31, 2017 1,029,569 Options forfeited (589,560) various 0.43 At December 31, 2019 440,009 At June 30, 2020 440,009 Pursuant to the Black-Scholes options pricing method, the fair value of the options granted under the 2011 Program was measured at the grant date. For calculation purposes, the following assumptions were used: 19 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Percen t a ge Exercise Div idends av erage annual Risk free Fair m arket price y ield v olatility (i) rate (ii) v alue - US$ Options gr an ted Febru ar y 2 01 2 2 . 5 4 5 .0 4 5 .01 2 .02 0 .9 2 Septem ber 2 01 2 2 .1 4 5 .0 4 7 .1 9 1 .5 7 0 .5 6 Ja nu a r y 2 01 3 2 . 5 4 5 .0 4 6 .4 8 1 .7 0 0 .7 3 Septem ber 2 01 3 1 . 6 3 5 .0 4 4 .7 9 2 .7 3 0 .5 9 A pr il 2 01 4 1 . 89 5 .0 3 8 . 1 1 2 .7 0 0 .3 6 Septem ber 2 01 4 2 .1 8 5 .0 3 8 .4 3 2 .5 9 0 .4 7 A u gu st 2 01 5 1 . 83 5 .0 3 8 .9 6 2 .2 3 0 .4 3 The expected stock price volatility assumption was determined using the volatility of the Company's Class A shares. The interest rate is based on the US Treasury Bills rate for a period similar to the expected term of the options. There was no intrinsic value of the total options of the 2011 program as of June 30, 2020 due to the fair market value of US$ 0.87 be lower than the strike price of the options. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, an expense of US$ 0 (June 30, 2019 - US$ 3) was recorded in respect to the 2011 Program, and is presented in "General and administrative expense". 2016 Program In 2016, the Board of Directors approved and adopted, with the concurrence of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Stock Purchase Option Program ("2016 Program") and the form of agreements to be entered into between the Company and each beneficiary. An aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A shares may be granted under the Program. On May 16, 2016 12,200,000 options were granted and will expire after ten years, with a vesting period of five years based on an exercise price of US$ 1.9767. On May 31, 2017, 600,000 shares were exercised by the beneficiaries. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, 3,600,000 options were forfeited by employees that left the Company. In May 2018, 900,000 options were granted to employees. At December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, 8,900,000 options were granted, but not exercised by the holders. The information related to the number of options outstanding to employees is as follows: Total number Exercise price - of options outstanding US dollars At December 31, 2016 12,200,000 1.98 Options exercised during the period (600,000) At December 31, 2017 11,600,000 Options forfeited (3,600,000) 1.68 Options granted 900,000 At December 31, 2018 8,900,000 20 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated At December 31,2019 8,900,000 At June 30, 2020 8,900,000 Pursuant to the Black-Scholes options pricing method, the fair value of the options granted under the 2016 Program was measured at the grant date. For calculation purposes, the following assumptions were used: Percen t a ge Expected Fair m arket Risk free v alue - Exercise Div idends av erage annual rate (ii) US dollars price y ield v olatility (i) Options gr an ted Ma y 2 01 6 1 . 9 8 5 .0 4 0 .3 1 1 .8 5 0 .4 4 May 2018 1.69 5.0 37.83 3.00 0.51 The expected stock price volatility assumption was determined using the volatility of the Company's Class A shares. The interest rate is based on the US Treasury Bills rate for a period similar to the expected term of the options. There was no intrinsic value of the total options of the 2016 program as of June 30, 2020 due to the fair market value of US$ 0.87 be lower than the strike price of the options. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, an expense of US$ 63 was recorded in respect to the 2016 Program (June 30, 2019 - US$ 75), and is presented in "General and administrative expenses. 17 Expenses Six-month period Three-month period ended June 30, ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Salaries (3,341) (4,917) (1,371) (2,323) Contingencies (426) (892) (225) (369) Tax expense (531) (592) (287) (428) Bonuses and carried on realized gain (1,090) (2,684) (653) (1,428) Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain 6,216 (231) 5,727 (119) Projects (158) (438) (73) (87) Stock options (157) (187) (63) (78) Audit and consulting (989) (1,295) (420) (540) Rental expenses (513) (585) (232) (292) Travel expenses (144) (285) (45) (165) Office (72) (212) (28) (127) Other (1,480) (1,243) (844) (337) Total expenses (2,685) (13,562) 1,485 (6,293) 21 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated 18 Segment information The Company's operations are managed through two operating segments: the private equity business and the real estate business, which represent the segment information available and used by executive management to assess performance and to allocate resources. These segments were established based on the nature of investment activities in each fund, including the specific type of investment made, the frequency of trading, and the level of control over the investment. The financial results for the segments are as follows: 22 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Six-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Real estate Private Total Real estate Private equity equity Total Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments (5.624) (178.338) (183.962) (3.854) 75.742 71.888 Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposition 25.810 25.810 (13.598) (13.598) Realized gain (loss), net (25.774) (25.774) 12.566 12.566 Management fees (279) 3.256 2.977 4.995 4.995 Dividends 117 117 2.519 8 2.527 Performance fees - - 179 179 Other 137 137 449 449 Total revenue (5.903) (174.792) (180.695) (1.335) 80.341 79.006 General and administrative (110) (6.838) (6.948) (116) (9.870) (9.986) Contingencies (426) (426) (892) (892) Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain 5.779 5.779 - - Bonuses and carried on realized gain (1.090) (1.090) (2.684) (2.684) Total expenses (110) (2.575) (2.685) (116) (13.446) (13.562) Financial income 2.593 2.593 4.571 4.571 Financial expense (4) (15.440) (15.444) (3) (5.667) (5.670) Financial income (expenses), net (4) (12.847) (12.851) (3) (1.096) (1.099) Income taxes (214) (214) (593) (593) Net income (loss) (6.017) (190.428) (196.445) (1.454) 65.206 63.573 23 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated Three-month period ended June 30, 2020 2019 Real estate Private Total Real estate Private equity equity Total Appreciation (depreciation) in fair value of investments 1,495 49,786 51,281 334 48,208 48,542 Reversal of unrealized fair value on disposition 30,690 30,690 (10,847) (10,847) Realized gain (loss), net (30,674) (30,674) 9,523 9,523 Management fees 1,063 1,063 2,183 2,416 Dividends (93) 210 117 233 8 8 Performance fees 179 - 179 179 Other - - 324 324 Total revenue 1,402 51,254 52,477 567 49,578 50,145 General and administrative (59) (3,305) (3,364) (36) (4,460) (4,496) Contingencies (225) (225) (369) (369) Bonuses and carried on realized gain (653) (653) (1,428) (1,428) Bonuses and carried on unrealized gain 5,727 5,727 - - Total expenses (59) 1,544 1,485 (36) (6,257) (6,293) Financial income 1,448 1,448 2,037 2,037 Financial expense (2) (2,278) (2,280) (1) (1,843) (1,844) Financial income (expenses), net (2) (830) (832) (1) 194 193 Income taxes - - (313) (313) Net income (loss) 1,341 51,968 53,130 530 43,202 43,730 24 of 25 GP Investments, Ltd. Notes to the consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 In thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise indicated The most relevant balance sheet items by segment are as follows: June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Real Private Total Real Private Total estate equity estate equity Investments at fair value 12,517 376,169 388,686 20,431 545,178 565,609 Total assets 12,517 563,803 576,320 20,431 804,721 825,152 19 Subsequent events After June 30, a total of 450 treasury shares have been acquired. * * 25 of 25 Attachments Original document

