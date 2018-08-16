GP Strategies : to Host Investor & Analyst Day on October 2, 2018

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on October 2, 2018, at The Yale Club of New York City from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (ET). The event will consist of a series of presentations by the Company's executive management team, including an overview of its strategic plan and updates regarding its business development efforts, operating segments and global industry initiatives.

Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. Institutional investors and research analysts who are interested in attending can register for the event through the 'Events & Presentations' page of the Investor Relations section of the GP Strategies website at https://www.gpstrategies.com/about-us/investors/events-and-presentation. The presentation slides will be available on this website on the day of the event.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

