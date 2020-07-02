Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GP Strategies Corporation    GPX

GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION

(GPX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GP Strategies : Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:46am EDT

COLUMBIA, Md., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies Corporation was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. 

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the 3rd time GP Strategies has received the award.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"Disruption has become a way of life in the automotive industry, from technologies such as autonomous vehicles to rapidly evolving business processes.  We take great pride in our partnership with GM and the work we do to support their transformation through our focus on innovative and evidence-based solutions to increase their dealer network performance," said Martha Manting, Senior Vice President, GP Strategies.  "We are truly honored to be recognized as GM's Supplier of the Year once again."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com

© 2020 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

GP Strategies Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/GP Strategies Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-strategies-recognized-by-general-motors-as-a-2019-supplier-of-the-year-winner-301087530.html

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GP STRATEGIES CORPORATION
06:46aGP STRATEGIES : Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winn..
PR
06/15GP STRATEGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/15GP STRATEGIES : Announces Leadership Changes
PR
06/08GP STRATEGIES : Introduces APM Optimize™, a Unique and Holistic Solution t..
PR
05/21GP STRATEGIES : Takes a Comprehensive Approach to COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
PR
05/12GP STRATEGIES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
05/11GP STRATEGIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11GP STRATEGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/11GP STRATEGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
05/11GP STRATEGIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group