GPT Group    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP (GPT)
End-of-day quote  - 08/10
5.33 AUD   -0.37%
08/12GPT : 1st Half Net Profit Falls, Reaffirms Guidance
DJ
08/08GPT GROUP : half-yearly earnings release
07/23GPT : steps up war on disposable coffee cups
PU
GPT : 1st Half Net Profit Falls, Reaffirms Guidance

08/12/2018 | 11:11pm CEST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Property owner and funds manager GPT Group (GPT.AU) said its half-year net profit fell by 3%, balancing strong demand for office space in Sydney and Melbourne with challenging conditions in retail.

GPT reported a net profit of 728.5 million Australian dollars (US$531.3 million) for the six months through June, down from A$752.3 million a year earlier, and inclusive of a A$457 million increase in the valuation of its property portfolio. Funds from operations per security rose by 3.2%.

"The half year result was driven by strong valuation gains across the Group's investment portfolio, particularly in office, which benefited from strong market rental growth," said Chief Executive Bob Johnston.

GPT owns and manages real-estate assets including the MLC Centre and Australia Square in Sydney, Melbourne Central and Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne and One One One Eagle Street in Brisbane.

The company has been investing heavily in Sydney's office market where property values have been boosted by a drop in supply as work accelerates to build new metro train stations in Australia's biggest city. GPT said its office portfolio is 96.6% occupied, and delivered comparable income growth of 5.5% in the six-month period.

Solid demand for offices has helped to offset headwinds in retail. Households have pared spending in response to low wages growth and higher petrol and heating costs. Consumers are also buying more online--a process that many analysts expect to accelerate following Amazon's launch in Australia in December last year--and want modern malls to offer more restaurants, gyms and entertainment options such as movie theaters.

Still, GPT said its retail outlets were performing well with improved sales in the first half, led by growth in the speciality segment of 4.4% on year.

The company reaffirmed expectations for 3% annual growth in both funds from operations per security and the full-year distribution.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 725 M
EBIT 2018 693 M
Net income 2018 584 M
Debt 2018 3 557 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 16,46
P/E ratio 2019 15,74
EV / Sales 2018 18,2x
EV / Sales 2019 17,2x
Capitalization 9 656 M
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Patrick Crotty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP4.31%7 049
GECINA-4.68%13 028
ICADE0.09%7 085
MIRVAC GROUP-1.28%6 364
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST-6.42%4 370
COLONY CAPITAL INC-46.89%3 041
