GPT : 1st Half Net Profit Falls, Reaffirms Guidance

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Property owner and funds manager GPT Group (GPT.AU) said its half-year net profit fell by 3%, balancing strong demand for office space in Sydney and Melbourne with challenging conditions in retail.

GPT reported a net profit of 728.5 million Australian dollars (US$531.3 million) for the six months through June, down from A$752.3 million a year earlier, and inclusive of a A$457 million increase in the valuation of its property portfolio. Funds from operations per security rose by 3.2%.

"The half year result was driven by strong valuation gains across the Group's investment portfolio, particularly in office, which benefited from strong market rental growth," said Chief Executive Bob Johnston.

GPT owns and manages real-estate assets including the MLC Centre and Australia Square in Sydney, Melbourne Central and Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne and One One One Eagle Street in Brisbane.

The company has been investing heavily in Sydney's office market where property values have been boosted by a drop in supply as work accelerates to build new metro train stations in Australia's biggest city. GPT said its office portfolio is 96.6% occupied, and delivered comparable income growth of 5.5% in the six-month period.

Solid demand for offices has helped to offset headwinds in retail. Households have pared spending in response to low wages growth and higher petrol and heating costs. Consumers are also buying more online--a process that many analysts expect to accelerate following Amazon's launch in Australia in December last year--and want modern malls to offer more restaurants, gyms and entertainment options such as movie theaters.

Still, GPT said its retail outlets were performing well with improved sales in the first half, led by growth in the speciality segment of 4.4% on year.

The company reaffirmed expectations for 3% annual growth in both funds from operations per security and the full-year distribution.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com