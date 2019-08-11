GPT : 1st Half Profit Falls on Lower Property Valuation Gains

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Property owner and funds manager GPT Group (GPT.AU) said lower property valuation gains resulted in its half-year profit falling by 52%, although it continued to benefit from a strategy of prioritizing investments in Sydney's office market where supply is tight.

GPT reported a net profit of 352.6 million Australian dollars (US$239.1 million) for the six months through June, down from A$728.5 million a year earlier, and inclusive of a A$130.8 million increase in the valuation of its property portfolio. Funds from operations rose by 2.0% to 16.36 cents per security, driven by strong operating income from its Australian office and logistics properties.

