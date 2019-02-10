Log in
GPT Group    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP (GPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
6.1 AUD   +2.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GPT : Expects to Lift Distribution After Annual Profit Rise

02/10/2019 | 05:03pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--GPT Group said its annual net profit rose by 15%, reflecting a large valuation gain on its property portfolio and continuing strong demand for office space in Australia's two largest cities.

The real-estate investment trust signaled further improvements in funds from operations and planned shareholder distributions in the new fiscal year, despite challenging conditions in retail as some consumers pare spending amid a downturn in house prices and others bypass main street to buy products online.

GPT said its net profit rose to 1.45 billion Australian dollars (US$1.03 billion) in 2018 from A$1.27 billion the year before, reflecting a A$910.7 million valuation gain on its property portfolio. That valuation uplift surpassed the A$717.7 million gain achieved in 2017.

Funds from operations rose by 3.7% to A$574.6 million, slightly above guidance of 3.5% growth made as recently as October. "The result was driven by strong contributions from the investment portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics properties," GPT said.

The company owns and manages real-estate assets including Australia Square in Sydney, Melbourne Central and Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne and One One One Eagle Street in Brisbane. It is currently seeking a buyer for its 50% stake in Sydney's MLC Centre, with Dexus mulling whether to use its pre-emption rights.

GPT, along with peers such as Dexus, is benefiting from a sharp reduction in office space in Sydney as tower blocks are removed to make way for a new inner-city rail line. Occupancy rates are high, and tenants have shown a willingness to pay top dollar for prime space.

GPT said it expects to lift funds from operations per security by around 4% in 2019, and to raise its annual distribution to securityholders by about 4%.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP 0.76% 11.92 End-of-day quote.12.24%
GPT GROUP 2.01% 6.1 End-of-day quote.14.23%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 743 M
EBIT 2018 705 M
Net income 2018 642 M
Debt 2018 3 824 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 17,37
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
EV / Sales 2018 20,0x
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
Capitalization 11 010 M
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,51  AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Gene Thomas Tilbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP14.23%7 804
GECINA12.12%10 939
MIRVAC GROUP13.84%6 612
ICADE10.23%6 185
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST21.50%3 345
MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST10.53%2 942
