GPT : Expects to Lift Distribution After Annual Profit Rise

By David Winning



SYDNEY--GPT Group said its annual net profit rose by 15%, reflecting a large valuation gain on its property portfolio and continuing strong demand for office space in Australia's two largest cities.

The real-estate investment trust signaled further improvements in funds from operations and planned shareholder distributions in the new fiscal year, despite challenging conditions in retail as some consumers pare spending amid a downturn in house prices and others bypass main street to buy products online.

GPT said its net profit rose to 1.45 billion Australian dollars (US$1.03 billion) in 2018 from A$1.27 billion the year before, reflecting a A$910.7 million valuation gain on its property portfolio. That valuation uplift surpassed the A$717.7 million gain achieved in 2017.

Funds from operations rose by 3.7% to A$574.6 million, slightly above guidance of 3.5% growth made as recently as October. "The result was driven by strong contributions from the investment portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics properties," GPT said.

The company owns and manages real-estate assets including Australia Square in Sydney, Melbourne Central and Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne and One One One Eagle Street in Brisbane. It is currently seeking a buyer for its 50% stake in Sydney's MLC Centre, with Dexus mulling whether to use its pre-emption rights.

GPT, along with peers such as Dexus, is benefiting from a sharp reduction in office space in Sydney as tower blocks are removed to make way for a new inner-city rail line. Occupancy rates are high, and tenants have shown a willingness to pay top dollar for prime space.

GPT said it expects to lift funds from operations per security by around 4% in 2019, and to raise its annual distribution to securityholders by about 4%.

