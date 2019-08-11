Log in
GPT Group    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP

(GPT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
6.25 AUD   -0.48%
GPT Group 1st Half Profit Falls on Lower Property Valuation Gains -- Update
DJ
04:56pGPT : 1st Half Profit Falls on Lower Property Valuation Gains
DJ
06/27GPT : helps launch 'Grow With Industrial' campaign
PU
GPT Group 1st Half Profit Falls on Lower Property Valuation Gains -- Update

08/11/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Property owner and funds manager GPT Group said lower property valuation gains resulted in its half-year profit falling by 52%, although it continued to benefit from a strategy of prioritizing investments in Sydney's office market where supply is tight.

GPT reported a net profit of 352.6 million Australian dollars (US$239.1 million) for the six months through June, down from A$728.5 million a year earlier, and inclusive of a A$130.8 million increase in the valuation of its property portfolio. Funds from operations rose by 2.0% to 16.36 cents per security, driven by strong operating income from its Australian office and logistics properties.

"Office market fundamentals in our core markets of Sydney and Melbourne remain positive," said Chief Executive Bob Johnston.

GPT owns and manages real-estate assets including Australia Square in Sydney, Melbourne Central and Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne and One One One Eagle Street in Brisbane. Management has aggressively overhauled its property portfolio in recent months to lay the groundwork for the next wave of growth.

GPT bought a A$212 million portfolio of logistics assets in Sydney in May, and followed that with a deal in mid-June to acquire 25% stake in the Darling Park 1 and 2 office complex and Cockle Bay Wharf retail hub in Sydney for a combined A$531 million. Those transactions came not long after GPT agreed to sell its 50% stake in Sydney's MLC Centre to Dexus and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund for A$800 million.

GPT's recent raising of more than A$850 million in new capital not only helped to fund the Darling Park and Cockle Bay Wharf transactions but has also provided additional firepower to support its pipeline of developments.

On Monday, GPT said its office portfolio is 97.1% occupied, and delivered comparable income growth of 6.5% in the six-month period. GPT has been investing heavily in Sydney's office market where property values have been boosted by a drop in supply as work accelerates to build new metro train stations in Australia's biggest city.

Solid demand for offices has helped to offset headwinds in retail. Consumers are buying more online, while spending overall has been sluggish during a period of low wages growth and a rising cost of living.

Still, GPT said its retail outlets were performing well with improved comparable income in the first half. Sales in the specialty segment rose by 1.0% on year. Interest-rate cuts in June and July have fueled hopes among investors that consumer spending will improve even if wages growth stays sluggish.

The company reaffirmed an expectation for 2.5% annual growth in funds from operations per security and a 4% increase in its full-year distribution.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP -0.45% 13.29 End-of-day quote.25.71%
GPT GROUP -0.48% 6.25 End-of-day quote.17.60%
WHARF HOLDINGS LTD 1.18% 17.22 End-of-day quote.-15.59%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 784 M
EBIT 2019 743 M
Net income 2019 611 M
Debt 2019 3 620 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 19,5x
Capitalization 12 175 M
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,90  AUD
Last Close Price 6,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 1,12%
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Gene Thomas Tilbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP17.60%8 280
GECINA23.98%11 531
MIRVAC GROUP51.79%8 802
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC27.72%7 788
ICADE16.24%6 408
CHARTER HALL GROUP57.41%3 754
