GPT GROUP

(GPT)
GPT : Melbourne Central named Australia's best performing shopping centre

03/19/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
The GPT Group's Melbourne Central has taken the mantle as Australia's most productive retail centre, after topping the prestigious Shopping Centre News Big Guns list for turnover per square metre.
At this week's annual SCN Big Guns event, which ranks 98 Australian shopping centres by annual turnover and sales per square metre, Melbourne Central was ranked number one in terms of moving annual turnover (MAT) by square metre at $14,763.
The number one ranking for Melbourne Central comes as GPT expects to commence a 7,000 square metre retail and entertainment expansion in the centre in late 2019. The expansion will showcased the best of Melbourne's laneway and high street culture and include dining, education, wellness offerings and retail markets.
In SCN's Big Guns list for the Top 20 centres by sales per square metre, GPT had three centres. And in five centres the top 20 centres for specialty sales per square metre, which included Melbourne Central, Charlestown Square and Highpoint.
Meanwhile, GPT's Highpoint Shopping Centre was ranked Australia's sixth ranked centre with $1.02 billion of moving average turnover.
SCN publisher Michael Lloyd said the centres on the Big Guns list had performed remarkably well despite the fall in consumer confidence and challenging retail environment.
'It's testimony to the professionalism and expertise of the shopping centre industry in the country. It's undoubtedly the best in the world, a fact well recognised in shopping centre circles in Australia but seldom voiced in Australia,' he said.


Disclaimer

The GPT Group published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 22:49:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 786 M
EBIT 2019 741 M
Net income 2019 611 M
Debt 2019 3 685 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 18,25
P/E ratio 2020 17,70
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Capitalization 11 100 M
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,75  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Gene Thomas Tilbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP15.17%7 884
GECINA17.08%11 452
MIRVAC GROUP21.43%7 068
ICADE15.86%6 518
CHARTER HALL GROUP29.51%3 179
MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST13.16%3 008
