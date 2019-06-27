GPT : helps launch 'Grow With Industrial' campaign

Women in Industrial (WiN) last week launched a new diversity campaign, 'Grow With Industrial', designed to help promote career opportunities and gender diversity in the rapidly-growing industrial and logistics sector.

The launch event was attended by more than 140 people, and focused on the new marketing campaign, which saw the unveiling of a new website which will be used to inform and promote career, educational and networking opportunities within the burgeoning and dynamic industrial sector.

Guests at the event heard from Julie Stevanja, Founder and CEO of e-commerce business Stylerunner, who was the keynote speaker. Julia spoke to the early challenges her business faced when aligning warehousing and logistics with such rapid expansion, and offered great insight in to the importance of the industry from a customer perspective.

'The Grow with Industrial campaign is an important step in promoting the logistics industry as an industry of choice for women,' said Stephanie Maxwell, Assistant Development Manager at GPT. 'It is an exciting time to be working in a rapidly evolving sector, and with the current levels of growth in logistics nationwide, I am excited by the prospect of a more diverse workforce that is growing not only in numbers, but in talent and skills as well.'

As a company with a workforce comprising 55 per cent women, along with a strategy to grow our logistics portfolio, GPT actively promote and incubate diversity across all facets of business, with logistics a particular focus.

'With a strategy to grow our logistics portfolio, GPT is proud to support initiatives like WiN to increase the representation of women in the industrial sector, an area in which they have traditionally been under-represented,' said Phil Taylor, Head of People and Performance at GPT. 'This is just another example of how GPT and our partner sponsors are promoting diversity and inclusion in the property industry.'

The GPT Group is a founding member of Women in Industrial, along with 151 Property, Charter Hall, Frasers Property Australia, Goodman, CBRE and JLL.

To find out more about the Grow with Industrial campaign, visit the website www.growwithindustrial.com.au.