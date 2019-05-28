Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GPT Group    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP

(GPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GPT : hosts events, workshops and activations in support of National Reconciliation Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:34pm EDT

The GPT Group this week has showed its support for National Reconciliation Week by holding several events, workshops and activations across its retail and office properties, and featuring an artwork by one of the Group's CareerTrackers interns.

The artwork by Molly Wallace from GPT's Sustainability team resonates with this year's theme for National Reconciliation Week (NRW), which encourages a comprehensive process of truth-telling about Australia's colonial history.

'The theme this year is 'Grounded in Truth Walk Together with Courage' and I tried to reflect this in the grounding and connection that everything around us has. To convey the truth that nothing is truly separate and that we must come together in order to walk towards a brighter future,' said Molly, who is a proud Kamilaroi woman from the NSW town of Dungog and has been a CareerTrackers intern at GPT for the past two years.

'When I was asked if I would like to do a painting as a part of GPT's acknowledgement of National Reconciliation Week, I was so excited to be involved and able to express my love and respect for a week that is so important.'

GPT's NRW campaign has seen activations across its retail and office assets, which includes digital and in-centre acknowledgements, some of which feature Molly's artwork.

Events hosted by GPT included bush tucker demonstrations at Melbourne Central Tower and Goldsbrough Lane in Melbourne, a digeridoo performance at One One One Eagle Street and art display at the Riverside Centre in Brisbane.

Highpoint Shopping Centre hosting an art and storytelling for children hosted by the First Nations group Western Creation and GPT's Rouse Hill Town Centre is hosting a cultural experience by the Muru Mittigar Aboriginal Cultural and Education Centre.

GPT has also erected boards in its office lobbies in Sydney and Melbourne asking people to share their thoughts on what the week means to them.

Earlier this month, Melbourne Central also participated in Australia's premier arts festival Yirramboi.

At one of GPT's internal National Reconciliation Week workshops, held at its Sydney head office during the week, GPT's Head of People & Performance Phil Taylor said: 'GPT is committed to helping us learn more as individuals and to help grow our business practices to ensure we create and sustain inclusive environments for our customers, tenants and communities to thrive.

'Reconciliation may involve a process of 'unlearning' and 'relearning'. Challenging assumptions and recognising what was previously taught in schools about First Nations peoples, cultures and histories may have been inaccurate or incomplete,' said Mr Taylor, who is also a member of GPT's Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group.

At the workshop facilitated by the proud Aboriginal woman Monique Proud of Positive Social Solutions which discussed aspects of First Nations history, culture and experience.

The Aboriginal education consultant and proud Worimi woman Belinda Huntriss discussed the importance of the theme of National Reconciliation Week at the workshop, which was attended by GPT staff including the Group's Chief Executive Bob Johnston, Chief Financial Officer Anastasia Clarke and Chief Operating Officer Mark Fookes.

Disclaimer

The GPT Group published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 01:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GPT GROUP
09:34pGPT : hosts events, workshops and activations in support of National Reconciliat..
PU
04/02GPT : hosts launch of 500 Women in Property program for 2019
PU
04/01GPT : Space&Co. opens doors on full-floor venue at 580 George Street Sydney
PU
03/26GPT : How GPT lowered its carbon footprint and energy costs by switching to LED ..
PU
03/21GPT : celebrates start of construction of Parramatta's 32 Smith office tower
PU
03/19GPT : Melbourne Central named Australia's best performing shopping centre
PU
02/10GPT : Expects to Lift Distribution After Annual Profit Rise
DJ
2018GPT GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018GPT : secures QBE as anchor tenant at 32 Smith Street
PU
2018GPT : delivers 4 Murray Rose office building for NSW Rural Fire Service
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 768 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 600 M
Debt 2019 3 622 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
P/E ratio 2020 17,51
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
Capitalization 10 793 M
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,77  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Gene Thomas Tilbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP11.99%7 479
GECINA17.52%11 328
MIRVAC GROUP39.29%7 910
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC17.68%7 018
ICADE16.39%6 453
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORP.8.81%5 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About