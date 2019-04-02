GPT : hosts launch of 500 Women in Property program for 2019

The Property Council of Australia last week wrapped up the launch events for its national 500 Women in Property mentoring program for 2019, where it welcomed the final participants for the year.

At the Sydney launch event, the Property Council's NSW Executive Director Jane Fitzgerald and GPT's Head of People and Performance Phil Taylor welcomed the sponsors and participants to this year's program which has been filled for the next two years.

'As the national sponsor of the program, GPT is delighted with the growth in participation and interest in the program, to the extent that nationally the program is now fully subscribed for both 2019 and 2020,' Mr Taylor told the launch hosted by GPT.

'As a company that has a workforce comprised of 55 per cent female employees, the GPT Group recognises the critical importance of fostering and developing female talent at all levels of our business,' he said.

An initiative of the PCA's Diversity Committees across Australia, 500 Women provides an opportunity for women to network and build strong relationships to help develop their careers in the property industry. The program involves participants being paired with a sponsor, who they can discuss career opportunities with, network and also be invited to accompany on a PCA committee meeting of their choice.

At last week's Sydney launch event, GPT Assistant Development Manager and former program participant Amy Ng shared some of her experiences, from where she started her career as a risk consultant at Ernst & Young, to joining the GPT Risk Team and transitioning into her current role in the Retail and Mixed-Used Development team.

'I think the biggest piece of advice I can give those who are just starting out in their career is to not be afraid to take risks and try new roles,' she told the launch event.

'If you can only remember three things from me today, then firstly - don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone, secondly - embrace every opportunity that comes your way and thirdly - don't be afraid to pursue a path that is not the traditional.'

The Sydney event followed similar launches in Melbourne and Brisbane which were also hosted by GPT and in Canberra, Perth and Adelaide.

To read more about the 500 Women in Property program visit the Property Council website.