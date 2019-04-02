Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GPT Group    GPT   AU000000GPT8

GPT GROUP

(GPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GPT : hosts launch of 500 Women in Property program for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

The Property Council of Australia last week wrapped up the launch events for its national 500 Women in Property mentoring program for 2019, where it welcomed the final participants for the year.

At the Sydney launch event, the Property Council's NSW Executive Director Jane Fitzgerald and GPT's Head of People and Performance Phil Taylor welcomed the sponsors and participants to this year's program which has been filled for the next two years.

'As the national sponsor of the program, GPT is delighted with the growth in participation and interest in the program, to the extent that nationally the program is now fully subscribed for both 2019 and 2020,' Mr Taylor told the launch hosted by GPT.

'As a company that has a workforce comprised of 55 per cent female employees, the GPT Group recognises the critical importance of fostering and developing female talent at all levels of our business,' he said.

An initiative of the PCA's Diversity Committees across Australia, 500 Women provides an opportunity for women to network and build strong relationships to help develop their careers in the property industry. The program involves participants being paired with a sponsor, who they can discuss career opportunities with, network and also be invited to accompany on a PCA committee meeting of their choice.

At last week's Sydney launch event, GPT Assistant Development Manager and former program participant Amy Ng shared some of her experiences, from where she started her career as a risk consultant at Ernst & Young, to joining the GPT Risk Team and transitioning into her current role in the Retail and Mixed-Used Development team.

'I think the biggest piece of advice I can give those who are just starting out in their career is to not be afraid to take risks and try new roles,' she told the launch event.

'If you can only remember three things from me today, then firstly - don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone, secondly - embrace every opportunity that comes your way and thirdly - don't be afraid to pursue a path that is not the traditional.'

The Sydney event followed similar launches in Melbourne and Brisbane which were also hosted by GPT and in Canberra, Perth and Adelaide.

To read more about the 500 Women in Property program visit the Property Council website.

Disclaimer

The GPT Group published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GPT GROUP
06:17pGPT : hosts launch of 500 Women in Property program for 2019
PU
04/01GPT : Space&Co. opens doors on full-floor venue at 580 George Street Sydney
PU
03/26GPT : How GPT lowered its carbon footprint and energy costs by switching to LED ..
PU
03/21GPT : celebrates start of construction of Parramatta's 32 Smith office tower
PU
03/19GPT : Melbourne Central named Australia's best performing shopping centre
PU
02/10GPT : Expects to Lift Distribution After Annual Profit Rise
DJ
2018GPT GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018GPT : secures QBE as anchor tenant at 32 Smith Street
PU
2018GPT : delivers 4 Murray Rose office building for NSW Rural Fire Service
PU
2018GPT : Lifts Guidance for Annual Distribution, Funds From Operations
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 786 M
EBIT 2019 741 M
Net income 2019 611 M
Debt 2019 3 685 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 18,34
P/E ratio 2020 17,79
EV / Sales 2019 18,9x
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
Capitalization 11 154 M
Chart GPT GROUP
Duration : Period :
GPT Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GPT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,75  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vickki A. McFadden Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Gene Thomas Tilbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP15.73%7 951
GECINA17.17%11 275
MIRVAC GROUP22.32%7 137
ICADE15.79%6 304
CHARTER HALL GROUP36.66%3 393
MAPLETREE NORTH ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST14.91%3 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About