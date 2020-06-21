GR Engineering Services : $300k Milestone in Donations to the Starlight Children's Foundation

We are thrilled to announce that we have reached $300k in donations to the Starlight Children's Foundation as part of our Safety Incentive Scheme. Since 2012 GR Engineering has donated $100 for each LTI-free day achieved which has helped to brighten the hospital experience of 7692 children. We experience great satisfaction in recognising that we not only prioritise working safely but in the process are able to make an ongoing and meaningful contribution to a very worthy cause.

This program has been instrumental in:

Reinforcing safe workplace practices

Motivating our personnel to work together and strive to achieve a Zero Harm culture

Providing opportunities for personnel to see the impacts that the program has on hospitalised children

Thank you to Starlight for presenting GR Engineering with the video below.

About GR Engineering

GR Engineering specialises in providing fixed price engineering design and construction services to the global resources and mineral processing industries. GR Engineering has a proven track record of delivering integrated project solutions in over 20 countries across all major commodity types. As a group, GR Engineering employs more than 500 professional, technical and support staff throughout Australia and internationally, in addition to a direct construction workforce and subcontracted personnel.

GR Engineering Services Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GNG).

