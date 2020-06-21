Log in
GR Engineering Services Limited    GNG

GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED

(GNG)
GR Engineering Services : $300k Milestone in Donations to the Starlight Children's Foundation

06/21/2020

We are thrilled to announce that we have reached $300k in donations to the Starlight Children's Foundation as part of our Safety Incentive Scheme. Since 2012 GR Engineering has donated $100 for each LTI-free day achieved which has helped to brighten the hospital experience of 7692 children. We experience great satisfaction in recognising that we not only prioritise working safely but in the process are able to make an ongoing and meaningful contribution to a very worthy cause.

This program has been instrumental in:

  • Reinforcing safe workplace practices
  • Motivating our personnel to work together and strive to achieve a Zero Harm culture
  • Providing opportunities for personnel to see the impacts that the program has on hospitalised children

Thank you to Starlight for presenting GR Engineering with the video below.

About GR Engineering

GR Engineering specialises in providing fixed price engineering design and construction services to the global resources and mineral processing industries. GR Engineering has a proven track record of delivering integrated project solutions in over 20 countries across all major commodity types. As a group, GR Engineering employs more than 500 professional, technical and support staff throughout Australia and internationally, in addition to a direct construction workforce and subcontracted personnel.

GR Engineering Services Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GNG).

For further information please contact:

Geoff Jones

Managing Director

+61 8 6272 6000

geoff.jones@gres.com.au

Omesh Motiwalla

CFO & Company Secretary

+61 8 6272 6000

omesh.motiwalla@gres.com.au

Follow GR Engineering on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

GR Engineering Services Limited published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 02:06:00 UTC
