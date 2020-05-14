GR Engineering Services : Contract Award - Upstream Production Solutions Northern Endeavour FPSO

Log in
05/14/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

Friday 15th May, 2020

Contract Award - Upstream Production Solutions Northern Endeavour FPSO

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) (GR Engineering) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned oil and gas services business, Upstream Production Solutions Pty Ltd (Upstream PS) has been awarded a Contract with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources of the Australian Government (the Department) to provide operations and maintenance to the Northern Endeavour FPSO and associated infrastructure (the Contract).

As previously announced on 17 February 2020, Upstream PS has been providing operations and maintenance services to the Northern Endeavour FPSO under a short term agreement and had been working to agree a longer form contract with the Department.

The initial term of the Contract expires on 31 October 2020, with an option to extend the Contract for a further term. Based on the current budget for core operations services and planned maintenance activities, it is anticipated that revenue from the Contract for the initial term will be approximately $32 million.

Commenting on the award of the Contract, GR Engineering's Managing Director, Geoff Jones stated that:

'We are pleased to continue working with the Department and the relevant regulatory bodies to safely operate and maintain the Northern Endeavour FPSO whilst it remains in a non-producing state under the Northern Endeavour Temporary Operations Program.'

Ends.

ASX Release

About Upstream PS

Upstream PS is a wholly owned subsidiary of GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) with an extensive track record in the provision of operations, maintenance, projects and advisory services. The Upstream PS team has served the oil and gas industry for more than 20 years, with a strong reputation for providing safe, innovative and sustainable solutions to production challenges.

For further information please contact:

Geoff Jones

Managing Director

+61 8 6272 6000

geoff.jones@gres.com.au

Omesh Motiwalla

CFO & Company Secretary

+61 8 6272 6000

omesh.motiwalla@gres.com.au

Follow GR Engineering on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

GR Engineering Services Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 00:29:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 215 M
EBIT 2020 7,45 M
Net income 2020 -6,90 M
Finance 2020 20,6 M
Yield 2020 4,62%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 99,9 M
Chart GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GR Engineering Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,94  AUD
Last Close Price 0,65  AUD
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Michael Jones Managing Director & Executive Director
Phillip Clive Lockyer Non-Executive Chairman
Omesh Motiwalla Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Allen Manager-Technical Services
Barry Sydney Patterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GR ENGINEERING SERVICES LIMITED0.00%64
CENTAMIN PLC35.94%2 439
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.18%2 050
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.02%1 685
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-1.51%449
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%305
