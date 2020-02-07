GR Properties : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Mr. Leung holds a bachelor degree of Science in Quantitative Finance from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2004. He has been a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant since 2008 and has over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing for Hong Kong listed and private companies.

Mr. Leung has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

Mr. Leung has entered into an appointment letter as an independent non-executive Director with the Company for a term from 9 February 2020 to 8 February 2021, and he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Leung is entitled to a director's emoluments of HK$120,000 in total per annum (which was determined having considered the experience, duties and responsibilities of Mr. Leung and the prevailing market rate of companies of comparable size and similar operation).

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Leung (i) does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (ii) does not have other relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) does not hold any directorships in any other listed companies on the Stock Exchange and any other stock exchange or other major appointments during the three years preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) does not have other major appointments or professional qualifications save as disclosed.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Leung does not have any interests or short positions in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.

Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of any other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Leung as an independent non-executive Director required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set forth in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.