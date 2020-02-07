Log in
GR Properties Limited    0108   HK0108000628

GR Properties : CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

02/07/2020 | 05:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 9 February 2020:

  1. Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung ("Mr. Au Yeung") will resign as an independent non- executive Director and a member of each of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and chairman of remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") of the Company as he wishes to devote more time to pursue his other business; and
  2. Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming ("Mr. Leung") will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee and chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Au Yeung has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Company in connection with his resignation.

Biographical details of Mr. Leung are set out as follows:

Mr. Leung, aged 37, has been appointed as the financial controller and company secretary of AL Group Limited (a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 8360) since September 2019. Mr. Leung was a chief financial officer and company secretary of Prosperous Future Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Child Care Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange with stock code: 1259) from June 2017 to May 2019 and from January 2018 to May 2019 respectively.

Mr. Leung holds a bachelor degree of Science in Quantitative Finance from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2004. He has been a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountant since 2008 and has over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing for Hong Kong listed and private companies.

Mr. Leung has confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

Mr. Leung has entered into an appointment letter as an independent non-executive Director with the Company for a term from 9 February 2020 to 8 February 2021, and he is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Leung is entitled to a director's emoluments of HK$120,000 in total per annum (which was determined having considered the experience, duties and responsibilities of Mr. Leung and the prevailing market rate of companies of comparable size and similar operation).

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Leung (i) does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (ii) does not have other relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company; (iii) does not hold any directorships in any other listed companies on the Stock Exchange and any other stock exchange or other major appointments during the three years preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) does not have other major appointments or professional qualifications save as disclosed.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Leung does not have any interests or short positions in the shares of the Company or its associated companies within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong.

Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of any other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Leung as an independent non-executive Director required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements set forth in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules or any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Leung in joining the Board and express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Au Yeung for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

GR Properties Limited

Wei Chunxian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wei Chunxian, Mr. Sun Zhongmin, Ms. Liu Shuhua, Mr. Guo Jingsheng, Ms. Huang Fei and Ms. Li Bing; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric, Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung.

Disclaimer

GR Properties Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:22:01 UTC
