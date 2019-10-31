Log in
GR Properties Limited    0108

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0108)
  Report  
Company 
News

GR Properties : COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF CAPABLE KINGDOM LIMITED AND DISPOSAL OF WHOLLY EXPRESS LIMITED

0
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

COMPLETION OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF CAPABLE KINGDOM LIMITED AND DISPOSAL OF WHOLLY EXPRESS LIMITED

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") dated 16 July 2019 and 1 August 2019; and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 30 September 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition and the Disposal. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise specified.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedents set out in the Agreement have been fulfilled and the Completion took place on 31 October 2019.

By Order of the Board

GR Properties Limited

Wei Chunxian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wei Chunxian, Mr. Sun Zhongmin, Ms. Liu Shuhua, Mr. Guo Jingsheng, Ms. Huang Fei and Ms. Li Bing; and the independent non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric, Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung.

Disclaimer

GR Properties Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
