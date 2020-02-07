Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  GR Properties Limited    0108   HK0108000628

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GR Properties : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:33am EST

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") with effect from 9 February 2020 are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wei Chunxian

Mr. Sun Zhongmin

Ms. Liu Shuhua

Ms. Huang Fei

Ms. Li Bing

Mr. Guo Jingsheng

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric

Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien

Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming

The Company has three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees with effect from 9 February 2020:

Board

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Committees

Committee

Committee

Committee

Directors

Mr. Wei Chunxian

-

C

-

Mr. Sun Zhongmin

-

-

-

Ms. Liu Shuhua

-

-

-

Ms. Huang Fei

-

-

-

Ms. Li Bing

-

-

-

Mr. Guo Jingsheng

-

-

-

Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric

C

M

M

Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien

M

-

M

Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming

M

M

C

Notes:

C = Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M = Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

Disclaimer

GR Properties Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GR PROPERTIES LIMITED
05:33aGR PROPERTIES : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
05:23aGR PROPERTIES : Change of independent non-executive directors and composition of..
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Announcement pursuant to rules 13.51(2)(h) and 13.51b(2) of the ..
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Resignation of chief financial officer, change of company secret..
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Completion of major and connected transaction - acquisition of c..
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Voluntary announcement
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 21 oct..
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : Proxy form
PU
2019GR PROPERTIES : (i) major and connected transactions - acquisition of capable ki..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 5 951 M
Chart GR PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GR Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GR PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,86  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Hua Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chun Xian Wei Chairman
Zhong Min Sun Executive Director
Woon Cheung Tung Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Fung Au Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GR PROPERTIES LIMITED40.91%634
CBRE GROUP, INC.4.23%20 270
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.9.40%9 814
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED1.76%8 840
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-4.35%4 276
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG10.37%3 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group