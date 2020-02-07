GR Properties : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 108)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") with effect from 9 February 2020 are set out below.
Executive Directors:
Mr. Wei Chunxian
Mr. Sun Zhongmin
Ms. Liu Shuhua
Ms. Huang Fei
Ms. Li Bing
Mr. Guo Jingsheng
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric
Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien
Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming
The Company has three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees with effect from 9 February 2020:
|
Board
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Committees
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wei Chunxian
|
-
|
C
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Sun Zhongmin
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Liu Shuhua
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Huang Fei
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Li Bing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Guo Jingsheng
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien
|
M
|
-
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
Notes:
C = Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M = Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 7 February 2020
