GR Properties : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") with effect from 9 February 2020 are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wei Chunxian

Mr. Sun Zhongmin

Ms. Liu Shuhua

Ms. Huang Fei

Ms. Li Bing

Mr. Guo Jingsheng

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric

Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien

Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming

The Company has three Board committees with defined terms of reference. The table below provides membership information of these committees with effect from 9 February 2020:

Board Audit Nomination Remuneration Committees Committee Committee Committee Directors Mr. Wei Chunxian - C - Mr. Sun Zhongmin - - - Ms. Liu Shuhua - - - Ms. Huang Fei - - - Ms. Li Bing - - - Mr. Guo Jingsheng - - - Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric C M M Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien M - M Mr. Leung Louis Ho Ming M M C

Notes:

C = Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M = Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020