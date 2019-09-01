Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  GR Properties Ltd    0108   HK0108000628

GR PROPERTIES LTD

(0108)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GR Properties : CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

0
09/01/2019 | 06:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

CHANGES OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lam Chee Sum Eddie ("Mr. Lam") has tendered his resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") and has ceased to act as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule

3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") with effect from 31 August 2019, as he has decided to pursue other career opportunities.

Mr. Lam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there is no further information relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Ng Ka Sim, Casina ("Ms. Ng") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative in replacement of Mr. Lam with effect from 31 August 2019.

Ms. Ng, aged 47, holds a Bachelor of Business (Accountancy) degree from RMIT University. Ms. Ng is a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the CPA Australia. She was the group financial controller of Luxey International (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 8041), a company listed on the GEM (previously known as the Growth Enterprise Market) of the Stock Exchange from 2011 to 2018. Ms. Ng has over 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. She is also an independent non-executive director of Merdeka Financial Services Group Limited (stock code: 8163), a company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange.

- 1 -

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Lam for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and welcome Ms. Ng on her new appointment.

By Order of the Board

GR Properties Limited

Wei Chunxian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wei Chunxian, Mr. Sun Zhongmin, Ms. Liu Shuhua, Mr. Guo Jingsheng, Ms. Huang Fei and Ms. Li Bing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tung Woon Cheung Eric, Ms. To Tsz Wan Vivien and Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

GR Properties Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:16:06 UTC
