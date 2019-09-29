GR Properties : (I) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ACQUISITION OF CAPABLE KINGDOM LIMITED AND DISPOSAL OF WHOLLY EXPRESS LIMITED; AND (II) POSSIBLE CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS 0 09/29/2019 | 06:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in GR Properties Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying proxy form to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. This circular appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. GR PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 108) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - ACQUISITION OF CAPABLE KINGDOM LIMITED AND DISPOSAL OF WHOLLY EXPRESS LIMITED; AND POSSIBLE CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders A letter from the Board is set out on pages 9 to 39 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 39 to 40 of this circular. The letter from the Independent Financial Adviser is set out on pages 41 to 69 of this circular, which contains its advice to the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders. A notice convening the EGM to be held at Unit 1103-06, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 21 October 2019 at 10:30 a.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so wish. 30 September 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 APPENDIX I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP. . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 APPENDIX II - ACCOUNTANTS' REPORT OF CK GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-1 APPENDIX III - UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE ENLARGED GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 APPENDIX IV - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF CK GROUP . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IV-1 APPENDIX V - PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT OF CK PROPERTIES. . . . V-1 APPENDIX VI - PROPERTY VALUATION REPORT OF WE PROPERTIES . . . VI-1 APPENDIX VII - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VII-1 NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: "2018 Circular" circular of the Company dated 20 July 2018 in respect of the very substantial acquisition and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Wise Expert Investment Limited "Acquisition" the acquisition of CK Shares as contemplated under the Agreement "Agreement" the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 16 July 2019 entered into between the Company and the Vendors in relation to the Acquisition and the Disposal "Announcement" the announcement of the Company dated 16 July 2019, among other things, in relation to the Acquisition and the Disposal "associate(s)" has the same meaning as ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Beijing Guolong" Beijing Guolong Real Estate Company Limited* (北京國隆 置業有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Beijing Xinrui" Beijing Xinrui Microfinance Company Limited* (北京鑫銳 小額貸款有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day(s)" any day(s) except Saturday, Sunday or other day on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are open for business throughout their normal business hours "CK Group" collectively, CKL, CK HK Subsidiary, CK PRC Subsidiary A and CK PRC Subsidiary B - 1 - DEFINITIONS "CK HK Subsidiary" Capable Point International Limited (凱朋國際有限公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability "CK PRC Subsidiary A" Beijing Kaipeng Business Management Co., Ltd.* (北京凱 朋商業管理有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "CK PRC Subsidiary B" Beijing Kaipeng Technology Development Co., Ltd.* (北京 凱朋科技發展有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability "CK Properties" the properties held by CK PRC Subsidiary B located at Building No.2 of Kingdom Guorui, No.1 Ronghua South Road, Beijing Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, the PRC* (中國北京經濟技術開發區榮華南路1號 院2號樓) "CK Shares" 50,000 shares of CKL, being all issued shares of CKL held by the Vendors "CKL" Capable Kingdom Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability "Company" GR Properties Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 108) "Completion" completion of the Acquisition pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Agreement "Completion Date" the last calendar day of the month in which the conditions precedent set out under the paragraph headed "Conditions precedent" in this circular are fulfilled or waived (as the case may be), which must be at least three Business Days following the fulfillment or waiver (as the case maybe) of the Conditions Precedent (or such other date as the Vendors and the Company may agree in writing) - 2 - DEFINITIONS "connected person(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" the directors of the Company "Disposal" the disposal of WE Shares as contemplated under the Agreement "EGM" an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened for the purpose to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Agreement, the Acquisition, the Disposal and the transactions contemplated thereunder "Enlarged Group" the Group including CK Group and excluding WE Group upon Completion "General Partner" Qianhai Yucheng (Shenzhen) Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.* (前海宇城（深圳）股權投資基金 管理有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is ultimately held by Mr. Sun and Ms. Li Chang (both of which are connected persons to the Company) as to 9% and 91%, respectively "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Guolong Loan Agreement" the loan agreement dated 26 June 2018 entered into between CK PRC Subsidiary A and Beijing Guolong in respect of the loan in the principal sum of RMB50 million granted by Beijing Guolong to CK PRC Subsidiary A "Guorui Hotel" Beijing Guorui Hotel Management Co., Ltd.* (北京國銳酒 店管理有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Guorui Hotel Tenancy the tenancy agreement dated 31 December 2017 (as Agreement I" terminated by the termination agreement dated 10 July 2019) entered into between Guorui Hotel and WE PRC Subsidiary B - 3 - This is an excerpt of the original content. 