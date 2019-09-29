GR Properties : PROXY FORM

GR PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 108)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the general meeting (the ''Meeting'') to be held on Monday, 21 October, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

I/We (note a)

of

being the holder(s) of (note b) ordinary shares of GR Properties Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting to be held at Unit 1103-1106, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong on Monday, 21 October 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST

To approve the Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 30 September 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder as set out in the ordinary resolution under the notice of extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 30 September 2019

The full text of the above resolution is set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 30 September 2019.