GRACO : 2nd QUARTER 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Investor Presentation First Half 2020 Safe Harbor / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations about the Company's future business and financial performance. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from anticipated results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from anticipated results are identified in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K, and the current Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. 2 Distribution of Global Sales 61% $740 M 22%17% 39% 39% 22% June 2020 Year to Date Americas EMEA Asia Pacific Industrial Process Contractor 30% 48% 22% 61% 51% 18% 31% 26% 13% Industrial Process Contractor Industrial Process Contractor Industrial Process Contractor 3 2019 Sales by End Market / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Wood - 1% White Goods - 2% Mining - 2% Vehicle Services - 4% Public Works - 4% Oil & Natural Gas - 4% Other - 9% Automotive - 11% Industrial & Machinery - 16% Construction - 48% 4 Graco is part of your everyday life. 5 Graco is part of your everyday life. 6 Diversified Fluid Handling Business Niche 5.5%+ ~40% Difficult applications; corrosive, Organic Revenue CAGR* Of revenue is parts viscous, hard-to-move materials & accessories *20-year average, constant currency 7 High Customer Best in Class Delivery Material Supplier Relationships End User Interaction Value, Strong Product Differentiation Leading New Product Investment Stringent Product Requirements Customer ROI Lowest Total Cost of Ownership Niche Markets Strong Channel Partners Best in Class Quality 8 Low Volume, High Mix Delivers Customer ROI Average Number of Units No. of SKUs 2019 Sales Sold Per Day ($ in millions) 0 - 1 63,700 93% $ 846 51% 2 - 5 2,800 4% $ 258 16% 6 - 10 800 1% $ 126 8% 11 - 15 300 0% $ 51 3% Greater than 15 800 1% $ 365 22% Graco 2019 68,400 $1,646 Highly-valued products at low volumes 51% of our revenue comes from products that we sell zero to one per day 9 Growth Plans and Earnings Drivers / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Strategic Initiatives 12%+ ► New Product Development 10% New Markets

Global Expansion

Acquisitions

End-user Conversion Targeted Revenue Targeted Earnings CAGR CAGR Through a cycle 10 Growth Plans and Earnings Drivers / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Acquisitions Strategic 3-4% 12%+ Initiatives Price 1-2% 9-10% 1-2%5-7% 3% Industrial Production Targeted Organic Targeted Targeted Earnings Average Growth Rate CAGR Revenue CAGR CAGR Through a cycle 11 Exceptional Returns 5.5%+ 30% 44% 20% Organic Revenue CAGR Return on Invested Capital Return on Equity Return on Assets Based on a 20-year average, constant currency 12 Business Model / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Brand Promise

Operational Excellence

Engineering & Manufacturing Excellence

Extensive Reach 13 Our Brand Promise Innovation - Leading with technologically-advanced features, pioneering design, high performance and unparalleled reliability

Leading with technologically-advanced features, pioneering design, high performance and unparalleled reliability Quality - Our customers invest in high-quality products built to last for years of reliable service

Our customers invest in high-quality products built to last for years of reliable service A+ Service - We're guided by a mindset of integrity and a customer service view centered on collaboration and relationships, not transactions 14 Engineering Excellence Target Double-Digit Returns new product Annual R&D Investment More than 4.2%* 2.6x as a percent of sales * our peer group versus peers at 1.6% * Peers: ITW, CSL, DOV, CFX, IEX, NDSN, WTS, FLS, based on a 5-year average, 2015 - 2019. 15 Manufacturing Excellence Goal is 80% Zero < 1% Production based in the US cost change Warranty costs on the same basket of goods (yoy) 16 Service Excellence Same Day 96%+ Orders in by noon, In-stock service level ship the same day (goal is > 92%) 17 Extensive Reach Customers in over 30,000+ 100 Installed base countries ~100 Outlets/Distributors Facilities in years old 12 countries 18 Company Segments / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Industrial

Process

Contractor 19 Industrial 2020 First Half Performance $292M -22% 29.9% Segment Revenue Organic Operating Margin - 440 basis points 20 Industrial Key End Markets General industrial

Automotive

Res & non-res construction

non-res construction Alternative energy & others Growth Drivers & Trends Factory movement & upgrades

Automation

Technology upgrades

Energy-efficiency upgrades

upgrades Material changes Select Representative Industry Participants: Public : Nordson, Carlisle, Exel Private: Wagner and many other regional players 21 Process 2020 First Half Performance $164M -11% 18.2% Segment Revenue Organic Operating Margin -410 basis points 22 Process Key End Markets Pharma, food & beverage

Vehicle services

Oil & natural gas

Environmental

Semiconductor & others Growth Drivers & Trends Factory movements and upgrades

Technology upgrades

Energy-efficiency upgrades

upgrades Asset life maintenance

Commodities extraction

Environmental regulations Select Representative Industry Participants: Public: IDEX, Dover, Ingersoll Rand Private: Lincoln, Vogel, Bijur, Hannay, Coxreels and many other regional players 23 Contractor 2020 First Half Performance $285M 1% 24.5% Segment Revenue Organic Operating Margin +100 basis points 24 Contractor Key End Markets Res & non-res construction

non-res construction Res & non-res remodeling

non-res remodeling Transportation Infrastructure Growth Drivers & Trends End user conversion from brush and roll

Product innovation & channel expansion

Housing & new construction

Infrastructure spending

Regional labor rates

New markets

Material changes Select Representative Industry Participants: Private: Wagner/Titan, Campbell Hausfeld, Bedford, China copiers and other regional players 25 Capital Allocation / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / 26 Long-Term Cash Deployment Priorities / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / Organic Growth Acquisitions Shareholder Return International footprint

Product development

Production capacity and capabilities

Supplement to organic growth

Leverage our strengths

Solid dividend history

Approximately 18.5 million shares remaining on repurchase authorization 27 Drive long-term,above-market growth

long-term,above-market growth Premium products that deliver strong ROI for end users

Leading industry positions

Serve niche markets where customers are willing to purchase quality, technology-based products

technology-based products Products perform critical functions

High margin, high recurring revenue

Consistent investments in capital and growth initiatives

Shareholder-minded management

management Financial strength Key Investment Attributes 28 Acquisitions / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / 29 Acquisition Industrial 2012 2013 2014 2014 2015 2015 2017 2018 30 Acquisition Process 2013 2014 2015 2015 2016 2019 31 Financial Results / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / 32 Minneapolis, MN Financial Performance June YTD -11% 51.5% -42% -42% Revenue Gross Margin EPS Net Income (As Reported) 33 Financial Results Statement of Earnings Second Quarter June Year-to-Date $ in millions except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Sales $ 366.9 $ 428.3 (14)% $ 740.5 $ 833.2 (11)% Gross Profit 182.5 227.0 (20)% 381.2 443.0 (14)% % of Sales 49.8% 53.0% (3.2) pts 51.5% 53.2% (1.7) pts Operating Earnings 44.8 112.4 (60)% 134.6 216.9 (38)% % of Sales 12% 26% (14) pts 18% 26% (8) pts Net Earnings $ 28.8 $ 88.1 (67)% $ 101.7 $ 174.9 (42)% % of Sales 8% 21% (13) pts 14% 21% (7) pts Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.17 $ 0.51 (67)% $ 0.59 $ 1.02 (42)% Diluted Shares in Millions 170.5 172.0 (1)% 171.6 171.5 0 % Operating Earnings, Adjusted (1) $ 79.8 $ 112.4 (29)% $ 169.6 $ 216.9 (22)% Net Earnings, Adjusted (1) $ 62.3 $ 85.9 (27)% $ 127.5 $ 166.0 (23)% Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.50 (26)% $ 0.74 $ 0.97 (24)% Operating earnings, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for 2020 and 2019 have been adjusted to provide a more consistent basis of comparison of on- going results. See following page for a reconciliation of the adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP. 34 Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability Excluding the impacts of impairment charges, excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and certain tax provision adjustments presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non- GAAP measurements of adjusted operating earnings, income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows: Non-GAAP Reconciliation Second Quarter June Year-to-Date $ in millions except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Operating Earnings, as reported $ 44.8 $ 112.4 (60)% $ 134.6 $ 216.9 (38)% Impairment 35.0 - 35.0 - Operating Earnings, adjusted $ 79.8 $ 112.4 (29)% $ 169.6 $ 216.9 (22)% Income taxes, as reported $ 13.2 $ 19.7 (33)% $ 22.5 $ 33.6 (33)% Impairment Tax Benefit 1.2 - 1.2 - Excess tax benefit from option exercises 0.3 2.2 8.0 7.4 Other non-recurring tax benefit - - - 1.5 Income taxes, adjusted $ 14.7 $ 21.9 (33)% $ 31.7 $ 42.5 (25)% Effective income tax rate As reported 31% 18% 18% 16% Adjusted 19% 20% 20% 20% Net earnings, as reported $ 28.8 $ 88.1 (67)% $ 101.7 $ 174.9 (42)% Impairment, net 33.8 - 33.8 - Excess tax benefit from option exercises (0.3) (2.2) (8.0) (7.4) Other non-recurring tax benefit - - - (1.5) Net earnings, adjusted $ 62.3 $ 85.9 (27)% $ 127.5 $ 166.0 (23)% Weighted Average Diluted Shares, in millions 170.5 172.0 171.6 171.5 Diluted Earnings per Share As reported $ 0.17 $ 0.51 (67)% $ 0.59 $ 1.02 (42)% Adjusted $ 0.37 $ 0.50 (26)% $ 0.74 $ 0.97 (24)% 35 Non-cash Impairment In the second quarter, the Company entered into negotiations to sell its U.K.-based valve business ("Alco"), which has significant exposure to oil and natural gas markets, and has accumulated operating losses since acquired in 2014. Alco operations contributed $7 million of sales for the year to date and are included within the Company's Process segment

U.K.-based valve business ("Alco"), which has significant exposure to oil and natural gas markets, and has accumulated operating losses since acquired in 2014. Alco operations contributed $7 million of sales for the year to date and are included within the Company's Process segment Based on the negotiations to sell, the Company revalued its investment in Alco, recording non-cash impairment charges of $35 million, including $24 million of previously unrealized foreign currency translation losses recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. The impact of the impairment on net earnings was $34 million or $0.20 per diluted share

non-cash impairment charges of $35 million, including $24 million of previously unrealized foreign currency translation losses recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. The impact of the impairment on net earnings was $34 million or $0.20 per diluted share The sale of Alco was completed in the third quarter 36 Second Quarter 2020 Results Sales ► Down 14 percent from 2019, down 13 percent at consistent exchange rates ▪ Acquired businesses added 2 percentage points Gross Margin ► Rate down 3.2 percentage points from 2019 ▪ Unfavorable product and channel mix and lower factory volume driving decrease in gross margin rate. Realized pricing remains strong ▪ Currency translation rates continue to have an unfavorable impact ► Operating earnings, excluding non-cash impairment, down $33M, 29% Operating ▪ Decline in volume driving lower operating earnings, partially offset by lower volume-related expenses Earnings ▪ Unfavorable currency translation decreased operating earnings ► Operating earnings, as reported, down $68M, 60% Other ▪ Non-cash impairment charge of $35M ► Decreased $2 million Expense ▪ Driven by market value gains on investments used to fund certain retirement benefits liabilities Taxes ► Effective tax rate for the quarter was 31%, up 13 percentage points from second quarter 2019 ▪ Increase due primarily to non-deductible impairment charges 37 First Half 2020 Results Sales ► Down 11 percent from 2019, down 10 percent at consistent exchange rates ▪ Acquired businesses added 2 percentage points Gross Margin ► Rate down 1.7 percentage points from 2019 ▪ Strong realized pricing not enough to offset unfavorable product and channel mix and lower factory volume ▪ Unfavorable currency translation accounts for nearly 25% of the decline ► Operating earnings, excluding non-cash impairment, down $47M, 22% Operating ▪ Decline in volume driving lower operating earnings, partially offset by lower volume-related expenses Earnings ▪ Unfavorable currency translation decreased operating earnings ► Operating earnings, as reported, down $82M, 38% Other ▪ Non-cash impairment charge of $35M ► Increased $3 million Expense ▪ Primarily driven by market value fluctuation on investments used to fund certain retirement benefits liabilities Taxes ► Effective tax rate for June year to date was 18%, up 2 percentage points from the comparable period in 2019 ▪ Increase due primarily to non-deductible impairment charges was partially offset by additional excess tax benefits from stock option exercises 38 Financial Results Components of Net Sales Changes Second Quarter June 2020 Segment Region Industrial Process Contractor Americas EMEA Asia Pacific Consolidated Volume and Price (28)% (16)% 1 % (11)% (30)% (9)% (15)% Acquisitions 0 % 8 % 0 % 1 % 2 % 4 % 2 % Currency (1)% (1)% 0 % 0 % (2)% (2)% (1)% Total (29)% (9)% 1 % (10)% (30)% (7)% (14)% Year to Date June 2020 Segment Region Industrial Process Contractor Americas EMEA Asia Pacific Consolidated Volume and Price (22)% (11)% 1 % (7)% (21)% (13)% (12)% Acquisitions 0 % 7 % 0 % 0 % 2 % 3 % 2 % Currency (1)% (1)% (1)% 0 % (2)% (2)% (1)% Total (23)% (5)% 0 % (7)% (21)% (12)% (11)% June 2020 YTD Sales by Currency Euro 14% European, non-Euro 5% USD 65%Asian 12% Americas, non-USD 4% Asian currencies include: AUD, CNY, KRW, JPY European, non-Euro currencies include: CHF, GBP, RON Americas, non-USD currencies include: BRL, CAD, MXN 39 Other Items Cap Ex Capital expenditure expectations of approximately $80 million in 2020, including approximately $50 million facility expansion Expenses Unallocated corporate expenses in 2020 are expected to be approximately $30 million Shares Through June 2020, we repurchased 2.3 million shares. We may make opportunistic repurchases going forward At current exchange rates, assuming the same volumes, mix of products Currency and mix of business by currency as in 2019, the unfavorable movement in foreign currencies would have no impact on sales and be a headwind of approximately 1% on earnings in 2020 At our current estimate of results and mix of earnings, we anticipate the effective tax rate for the third quarter and the full year to be between 20% - Taxes 21%, excluding any impact from excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and other one time items. Actual results and mix of earnings may materially impact the expected tax rate for the third quarter and full year 40 Attachments Original document

