GRACO : 2nd QUARTER 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations about the Company's future business and financial performance.
These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from anticipated results.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ from anticipated results are
identified in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K, and the current
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
Distribution
of Global
Sales
61%
$740 M
22%17%
39%
39%
22%
June 2020
Year to Date
Americas
EMEA Asia Pacific
Industrial
Process Contractor
30%
48%
22%
61%
51%
18%
31%
26%
13%
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Industrial
Process
Contractor
2019 Sales by End Market
Wood - 1%
White Goods - 2%
Mining - 2%
Vehicle Services - 4%
Public Works - 4%
Oil & Natural Gas - 4%
Other - 9%
Automotive - 11%
Industrial & Machinery - 16%
Construction - 48%
Graco is part of your
everyday life.
Graco is part of your
everyday life.
Diversified
Fluid
Handling
Business
Niche
5.5%+
~40%
Difficult applications; corrosive,
Organic Revenue CAGR*
Of revenue is parts
viscous, hard-to-move materials
& accessories
*20-year average, constant currency
High Customer
Best in Class
Delivery
Material
Supplier
Relationships
End User
Interaction
Value, Strong
Product
Differentiation
Leading New
Product
Investment
Stringent
Product
Requirements
Customer
ROI
Lowest Total
Cost of
Ownership
Niche
Markets
Strong
Channel
Partners
Best in Class
Quality
Low Volume, High Mix Delivers Customer ROI
Average Number of Units
No. of SKUs
2019 Sales
Sold Per Day
($ in millions)
0 - 1
63,700
93%
$ 846
51%
2 - 5
2,800
4%
$ 258
16%
6 - 10
800
1%
$ 126
8%
11 - 15
300
0%
$ 51
3%
Greater than 15
800
1%
$ 365
22%
Graco 2019
68,400
$1,646
Highly-valued products
at low volumes
51%
of our revenue
comes from products
that we sell
zero to one
per day
Growth Plans and Earnings Drivers
Strategic Initiatives
12%+
► New Product Development
10%
New Markets
Global Expansion
Acquisitions
End-userConversion
Targeted Revenue
Targeted Earnings
CAGR
CAGR
Through a cycle
Growth Plans and Earnings Drivers
/ / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /
Acquisitions
Strategic
3-4%
12%+
Initiatives
Price
1-2%
9-10%
1-2%5-7%
3%
Industrial Production
Targeted Organic
Targeted
Targeted Earnings
Average Growth Rate
CAGR
Revenue CAGR
CAGR
Through a cycle
Exceptional
Returns
5.5%+
30%
44%
20%
Organic Revenue CAGR
Return on Invested Capital
Return on Equity
Return on Assets
Based on a 20-year average, constant currency
Business Model
Brand Promise
Operational Excellence
Engineering & Manufacturing Excellence
Extensive Reach
Our Brand Promise
Innovation - Leading with technologically-advanced features, pioneering design, high performance and unparalleled reliability
Quality - Our customers invest in high-quality products built to last for years of reliable service
A+ Service - We're guided by a mindset of integrity and a customer service view centered on collaboration and relationships, not transactions
Engineering
Excellence
Target
Double-Digit
Returns
new product
Annual R&D Investment
More than
4.2%*
2.6x
as a percent of sales
*
our peer group
versus peers at 1.6%
* Peers: ITW, CSL, DOV, CFX, IEX, NDSN, WTS, FLS, based on a 5-year average, 2015 - 2019.
Manufacturing
Excellence
Goal is
80%
Zero
< 1%
Production based in the US
cost change
Warranty costs
on the same basket of goods (yoy)
Service
Excellence
Same Day
96%+
Orders in by noon,
In-stock service level
ship the same day
(goal is > 92%)
Extensive Reach
Customers in over
30,000+
100
Installed base
countries
~100
Outlets/Distributors
Facilities in
years old
12
countries
Company Segments
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Industrial
2020 First Half Performance
$292M -22% 29.9%
Segment Revenue
Organic
Operating Margin
- 440 basis points
20
Industrial
Key End Markets
General industrial
Automotive
Res & non-res construction
Alternative energy & others
Growth Drivers & Trends
Factory movement & upgrades
Automation
Technology upgrades
Energy-efficiencyupgrades
Material changes
Select Representative Industry Participants:
Public : Nordson, Carlisle, Exel
Private: Wagner and many other regional players
Process
2020 First Half Performance
$164M -11% 18.2%
Segment Revenue
Organic
Operating Margin
-410 basis points
Process
Key End Markets
Pharma, food & beverage
Vehicle services
Oil & natural gas
Environmental
Semiconductor & others
Growth Drivers & Trends
Factory movements and upgrades
Technology upgrades
Energy-efficiencyupgrades
Asset life maintenance
Commodities extraction
Environmental regulations
Select Representative Industry Participants:
Public: IDEX, Dover, Ingersoll Rand
Private: Lincoln, Vogel, Bijur, Hannay, Coxreels and many other regional players
Contractor
2020 First Half Performance
$285M 1% 24.5%
Segment Revenue
Organic
Operating Margin
+100 basis points
Contractor
Key End Markets
Res & non-res construction
Res & non-res remodeling
Transportation Infrastructure
Growth Drivers & Trends
End user conversion from brush and roll
Product innovation & channel expansion
Housing & new construction
Infrastructure spending
Regional labor rates
New markets
Material changes
Select Representative Industry Participants:
Private: Wagner/Titan, Campbell Hausfeld, Bedford, China copiers and other regional players
Capital Allocation
Long-Term Cash Deployment Priorities
/ / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / / /
Organic
Growth
Acquisitions
Shareholder
Return
International footprint
Product development
Production capacity and capabilities
Supplement to organic growth
Leverage our strengths
Solid dividend history
Approximately 18.5 million shares remaining on repurchase authorization
Drive long-term,above-market growth
Premium products that deliver strong ROI for end users
Leading industry positions
Serve niche markets where customers are willing to purchase quality, technology-based products
Products perform critical functions
High margin, high recurring revenue
Consistent investments in capital and growth initiatives
Shareholder-mindedmanagement
Financial strength
Key Investment Attributes
Acquisitions
Acquisition
Industrial
2012
2013
2014
2014
2015
2015
2017
2018
Acquisition
Process
2013
2014
2015
2015
2016
2019
Financial Results
Minneapolis, MN
Financial Performance June YTD
-11%
51.5%
-42%
-42%
Revenue
Gross Margin
EPS
Net Income
(As Reported)
Financial Results
Statement of Earnings
Second Quarter
June Year-to-Date
$ in millions except per share amounts
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Sales
$
366.9
$
428.3
(14)%
$
740.5
$
833.2
(11)%
Gross Profit
182.5
227.0
(20)%
381.2
443.0
(14)%
% of Sales
49.8%
53.0%
(3.2) pts
51.5%
53.2%
(1.7) pts
Operating Earnings
44.8
112.4
(60)%
134.6
216.9
(38)%
% of Sales
12%
26%
(14) pts
18%
26%
(8) pts
Net Earnings
$
28.8
$
88.1
(67)%
$
101.7
$
174.9
(42)%
% of Sales
8%
21%
(13) pts
14%
21%
(7) pts
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.17
$
0.51
(67)%
$
0.59
$
1.02
(42)%
Diluted Shares in Millions
170.5
172.0
(1)%
171.6
171.5
0 %
Operating Earnings, Adjusted (1)
$
79.8
$
112.4
(29)%
$
169.6
$
216.9
(22)%
Net Earnings, Adjusted (1)
$
62.3
$
85.9
(27)%
$
127.5
$
166.0
(23)%
Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted (1)
$
0.37
$
0.50
(26)%
$
0.74
$
0.97
(24)%
Operating earnings, net earnings and diluted earnings per share for 2020 and 2019 have been adjusted to provide a more consistent basis of comparison of on- going results. See following page for a reconciliation of the adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability
Excluding the impacts of impairment charges, excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and certain tax provision adjustments presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non- GAAP measurements of adjusted operating earnings, income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows:
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Second Quarter
June Year-to-Date
$ in millions except per share amounts
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Operating Earnings, as reported
$
44.8
$
112.4
(60)%
$
134.6
$
216.9
(38)%
Impairment
35.0
-
35.0
-
Operating Earnings, adjusted
$
79.8
$
112.4
(29)%
$
169.6
$
216.9
(22)%
Income taxes, as reported
$
13.2
$
19.7
(33)%
$
22.5
$
33.6
(33)%
Impairment Tax Benefit
1.2
-
1.2
-
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
0.3
2.2
8.0
7.4
Other non-recurring tax benefit
-
-
-
1.5
Income taxes, adjusted
$
14.7
$
21.9
(33)%
$
31.7
$
42.5
(25)%
Effective income tax rate
As reported
31%
18%
18%
16%
Adjusted
19%
20%
20%
20%
Net earnings, as reported
$
28.8
$
88.1
(67)%
$
101.7
$
174.9
(42)%
Impairment, net
33.8
-
33.8
-
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
(0.3)
(2.2)
(8.0)
(7.4)
Other non-recurring tax benefit
-
-
-
(1.5)
Net earnings, adjusted
$
62.3
$
85.9
(27)%
$
127.5
$
166.0
(23)%
Weighted Average Diluted Shares, in millions
170.5
172.0
171.6
171.5
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
0.17
$
0.51
(67)%
$
0.59
$
1.02
(42)%
Adjusted
$
0.37
$
0.50
(26)%
$
0.74
$
0.97
(24)%
Non-cash Impairment
In the second quarter, the Company entered into negotiations to sell its U.K.-based valve business ("Alco"), which has significant exposure to oil and natural gas markets, and has accumulated operating losses since acquired in 2014. Alco operations contributed $7 million of sales for the year to date and are included within the Company's Process segment
Based on the negotiations to sell, the Company revalued its investment in Alco, recording non-cash impairment charges of $35 million, including $24 million of previously unrealized foreign currency translation losses recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income. The impact of the impairment on net earnings was $34 million or $0.20 per diluted share
The sale of Alco was completed in the third quarter
Second Quarter 2020 Results
Sales
► Down 14 percent from 2019, down 13 percent at consistent exchange rates
▪
Acquired businesses added 2 percentage points
Gross Margin
► Rate down 3.2 percentage points from 2019
▪
Unfavorable product and channel mix and lower factory volume driving decrease in gross
margin rate. Realized pricing remains strong
▪ Currency translation rates continue to have an unfavorable impact
► Operating earnings, excluding non-cash impairment, down $33M, 29%
Operating
▪ Decline in volume driving lower operating earnings, partially offset by lower volume-related