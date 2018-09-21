Log in
GRACO INC. (GGG)
Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/21/2018

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 13.25 cents ($0.1325) per common share, payable on November 7, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 22, 2018. The Company has approximately 167.4 million shares outstanding.

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 637 M
EBIT 2018 430 M
Net income 2018 324 M
Debt 2018 80,9 M
Yield 2018 1,12%
P/E ratio 2018 25,60
P/E ratio 2019 24,13
EV / Sales 2018 4,89x
EV / Sales 2019 4,57x
Capitalization 7 928 M
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 48,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Charles L. Rescorla EVP-Operations, President-Oil & Natural Gas
Mark W. Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Controller & Executive VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.5.00%7 928
XYLEM19.34%14 619
IDEX CORPORATION17.53%12 021
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION32.97%7 298
COLFAX CORP-7.90%4 340
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA10.37%3 713
