GRACO INC.

(GGG)
Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/14/2019 | 10:56am EDT

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 16 cents ($0.16) per common share, payable on Aug. 7, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2019. The Company has approximately 166.8 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 716 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 344 M
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 24,46
P/E ratio 2020 23,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,62x
Capitalization 8 276 M
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 47,2 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Vice President-Operations
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Controller & Executive VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.18.90%7 936
XYLEM21.54%13 625
IDEX CORPORATION26.94%11 622
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION30.04%6 195
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA4.77%3 230
COLFAX CORP24.26%3 047
