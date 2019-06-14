Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a
regular quarterly dividend of 16 cents ($0.16) per common share, payable
on Aug. 7, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on
July 22, 2019. The Company has approximately 166.8 million shares
outstanding.
ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and
expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial
and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets
systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray
fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties,
Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the
manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For
additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com
or on Twitter @GracoInc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005344/en/