GRACO INC.

(GGG)
Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/20/2019 | 11:37am EDT

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 16 cents ($0.16) per common share, payable on Nov. 6, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 21, 2019. The Company has approximately 166.8 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 672 M
EBIT 2019 431 M
Net income 2019 338 M
Debt 2019 67,5 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 23,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,63x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
Capitalization 7 680 M
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,71  $
Last Close Price 46,04  $
Spread / Highest target 8,60%
Spread / Average Target -0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Vice President-Operations
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Controller & Executive VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.10.01%7 680
XYLEM16.83%14 033
IDEX CORPORATION32.01%12 641
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION25.36%6 252
COLFAX CORP37.80%3 389
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA10.77%3 341
