Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graco Inc.    GGG

GRACO INC. (GGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Graco : G.research, LLC 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:01pm CET

G. research, LLC will host its 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in New York City. This research meeting will feature presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings with senior management of leading industrial companies, with an emphasis on infrastructure spending, global energy markets, and other pertinent industry dynamics.

     

Participating Companies:

 
AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)
AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE: WAAS)
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)
CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR)
Consolidated Water (NSDQ: CWCO)
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR)
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO)
Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS)
Fluence Corp. (ASX: FLC)
Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI)
Gorman-Rupp Co. (NYSE: GRC)
Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)
ITT Corp. (NYSE: ITT)
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
Rexnord Corp. (NYSE: RXN)
SPX Flow Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)
Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS)
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)
 

© 2018 G. research, LLC - All rights reserved.

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm, is a subsidiary of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC). G.research, LLC, One Corporate Center Rye, NY 10580. Member of FINRA and SIPC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRACO INC.
02:01pGRACO : G.research, LLC 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium
BU
12/07GRACO : Authorizes Repurchase of Additional 18 Million Shares and Increases Quar..
BU
11/27CONSOLIDATED RESEARCH : 2018 Summary Expectations for Graco, Enphase Energy, ACI..
AQ
11/19GRACO : Launches All-New Graco.com
BU
11/08GRACO : Expands David A. Koch Center in Rogers, Minnesota
BU
10/24GRACO : Reports Record Third Quarter Sales and Earnings
BU
10/19GRACO INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/19GRACO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/04GRACO INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/21GRACO : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 651 M
EBIT 2018 439 M
Net income 2018 340 M
Debt 2018 97,3 M
Yield 2018 1,28%
P/E ratio 2018 21,16
P/E ratio 2019 20,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,86x
Capitalization 6 762 M
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Charles L. Rescorla EVP-Operations, President-Oil & Natural Gas
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Controller & Executive VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.-8.69%6 762
XYLEM-4.18%11 550
IDEX CORPORATION-4.96%9 487
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-9.97%5 001
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-3.05%3 113
COLFAX CORP-48.86%2 385
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.