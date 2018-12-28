Graco : G.research, LLC 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

G. research, LLC will host its 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in New York City. This research meeting will feature presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings with senior management of leading industrial companies, with an emphasis on infrastructure spending, global energy markets, and other pertinent industry dynamics.

Participating Companies: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE: WAAS) Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) Consolidated Water (NSDQ: CWCO) Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) Fluence Corp. (ASX: FLC) Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) Gorman-Rupp Co. (NYSE: GRC) Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) ITT Corp. (NYSE: ITT) Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Rexnord Corp. (NYSE: RXN) SPX Flow Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS) Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL)

