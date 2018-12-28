Graco : G.research, LLC 29th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

G. research, LLC will host its 29th Annual Pump, Valve &
Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in New York City.
This research meeting will feature presentations, fireside chats, and
one-on-one meetings with senior management of leading industrial
companies, with an emphasis on infrastructure spending, global energy
markets, and other pertinent industry dynamics.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participating Companies:
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMETEK, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: AME)
|
AquaVenture Holdings
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: WAAS)
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: BMI)
|
CIRCOR International, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: CIR)
|
Consolidated Water
|
|
|
|
(NSDQ: CWCO)
|
Crane Co.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: CR)
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: NPO)
|
Flowserve Corp.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: FLS)
|
Fluence Corp.
|
|
|
|
(ASX: FLC)
|
Gardner Denver Holdings
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: GDI)
|
Gorman-Rupp Co.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: GRC)
|
Graco Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: GGG)
|
ITT Corp.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: ITT)
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: MWA)
|
Rexnord Corp.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: RXN)
|
SPX Flow Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: FLOW)
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: WTS)
|
Xylem Inc.
|
|
|
|
(NYSE: XYL)
|
|
|
|
|
© 2018 G. research, LLC - All rights reserved.
G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm, is a
subsidiary of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC). G.research, LLC,
One Corporate Center Rye, NY 10580. Member of FINRA and SIPC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005015/en/