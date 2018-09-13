Graco Inc. : Named a Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune Magazine

Taking everything into account, women and men nearly identical in how they experience the company

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has been named one of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production, according to Fortune Magazine. This is the second time Graco has been recognized on this list, also being named in 2016. The Company did not apply in 2017.

“Being recognized by Fortune again is a testament to the attitude and contributions of all Graco employees,” said Patrick J. McHale, Graco’s President and CEO. “Our pay, benefits and perks are not what make us a great place to work – it’s the deep commitment to our mission from each and every employee. No matter their pay grade, gender, ethnicity, age or job, employees bring a desire to win as a team every day, and that’s what makes us strong.”

Graco earned this ranking based on the Great Place to Work group’s analysis of anonymous employee responses to their Trust Index Survey together with an analysis of the Company’s programs and practices. Great Place to Work measures companies on the following four categories: executive team effectiveness; innovation; people-focused programs; and “Great Place to Work For All.” The last category evaluates the company’s demonstration of high levels of trust, credible and respectful leadership, pride in their work and camaraderie, regardless of who employees are or what they do. Graco scored highest in the innovation category, outpacing 74 percent of all participant companies. The Company also scored exceedingly high when women and men both rated the statement, “Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work,” with women scoring 91 and men scoring 92 out of 100.

“We have a great culture that thrives on making tomorrow better than today,” said one Graco employee in the anonymous survey. “Every single employee has the ability to continually improve their area of responsibility and make significant contributions toward our overall success as a company.”

Read the Great Place to Work review and Fortune Magazine article for more information.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.

